BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
ESPN
Tyson Fury changes course, urges Anthony Joshua to agree to a December bout
Tyson Fury has urged Anthony Joshua to sign a contract for their proposed bout on Dec. 3. On Monday, Fury said he had called off the fight after Joshua failed to sign the contract within the self-imposed deadline of 5 p.m. on Monday. Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn, though, told ESPN the fight was still a possibility.
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO
Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
Report: Boxer Dies Days After Knockout Loss
Junior welterweight Luis Quinones passed away on Thursday night. He was just 25 years old. Quinones was hospitalized over the weekend after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz. Sadly, he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Quinones' brother, Leonardo, confirmed this heartbreaking news on social media. "You went ahead of us...
worldboxingnews.net
The most anctipated boxing bouts ever
Some of the most significant boxing matches in the history of the sport took place with fans all over the world on the edge of their seats. Wagering devotees had the joy of the most thrilling chances to back their favorite. Our main ten rundown incorporates a portion of history’s most eminent and anticipated boxing challenges.
worldboxingnews.net
Gennadiy Golovkin threatened with title strip after Canelo loss
Middleweight boxing legend Gennadiy Golovkin has to face a solid mandatory challenge that could end his career if accepted. GGG lost to Canelo Alvarez when he couldn’t get out of the starting gate earlier this month. A shot-shy performance at 40 led many to offer their opinion that the Kazakh puncher should retire.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
Khamzat Chimaev reacts after being called out by Bo Nickal
Khamzat Chimaev is reacting after being called out by Bo Nickal. It was former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) who defeated Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) at Dana White’s Contender Series 10 at the UFC Apex on Tuesday night, September 27th. The middleweight match-up saw Nickal dispose...
UFC・
Khamzat Chimaev walks back on middleweight move, says Colby Covington is next
The Khamzat Chimaev story has taken many twists and turns in recent weeks and it looks like the Swede has had a change of heart over moving up to 185lb. Instead, it seems he has his sights focused on Colby Covington. ‘Borz’ reportedly endured a tough weight cut ahead of...
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr to hang up his gloves if he loses to Benn
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.
Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua fight talks are still ongoing and reveals bet with promoter
Tyson Fury has said negotiations over a fight with Anthony Joshua are still ongoing, despite previously claiming that the bout would not go ahead.Following Joshua’s second straight points loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August, Fury offered his compatriot a shot at the WBC heavyweight title in an effort to make the long-awaited, all-British super-fight.However, Fury, 34, claimed on Monday 26 September that the contest would not go ahead after Joshua allegedly missed a contract deadline set by Fury himself. The “Gypsy King” has now gone back on that statement but has urged “AJ” to sign a bout agreement before...
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Main event ends in 20 seconds when fighters spill out of cage door
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. This week, we have a smattering of highlights not just...
Conor McGregor takes aim at Michael Bisping and other fighters for pursuing careers in the movie business
Conor McGregor has taken aim at a parade of fighters, including Michael Bisping, for pursuing the world of acting. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he doesn’t pull his punches. The Irishman is easily one of the most intriguing figures in the sport of mixed martial arts and yet despite his star power, he still feels the need to engage in debates on social media – whether it be with fans, fighters or pretty much anyone else.
Mahmoud Manuel Charr taunts Tyson Fury with miniature WBC belt and calls him a Dosser
MAHMOUD CHARR has upped the ante in his bid to fight Tyson Fury - by branding the WBC heavyweight champion a "dosser". The former WBA (regular) title holder was seemingly on course to face Fury on December 3 after The Gypsy King claimed the deadline for his Battle of Britain with Anthony Joshua had passed.
worldboxingnews.net
How Did Muhammad Ali Change Boxing?
Before he was a legend, Muhammad Ali was a kid from Louisville with big dreams. He fell in love with boxing at an early age and began training when he was 12 years old. By his 20s, he had won gold at the 1964 Olympics and become the top contender for the world heavyweight title. But in 1966, things soured for Ali. The New York State Boxing Commission revoked his license for failing to report his change of address, which made him unable to fight in New York. An offer to box champion Floyd Patterson fell through when Patterson suffered a concussion during training that kept his side lined indefinitely.
worldboxingnews.net
UK media must stop pandering to ‘troll’ Tyson Fury’s misinformation
Tyson Fury has been labeled a “big troll” this week after setting a deadline for Anthony Joshua to sign a contract. But even worse, the on-off retired fighter continually posts fake news that UK media post each time about his career. This encourages the fans and leads most...
