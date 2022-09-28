ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 1

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details

By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut

Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather bodyguard calls for rematch after face-plant KO

Ray Sadeghi, the long-time bodyguard of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, amazingly called for a rematch with Koji Tanaka. Despite being knockout out in the bout and face-planting on the canvas against “Kouzi,” Sadeghi is hoping the pair can meet again in the future. “Jizzy Mack” agreed to an...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius PPV price: $74.99

By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card has an asking price of $74.99 on FOX Sports pay-per-view on October 15th. The event kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET. While some boxing fans are complaining bitterly about the Wilder-Helenius PPV price, it’s actually a great deal. This is the same price as the recent Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz card on FOX Sports pay-per-view, and that was an excellent fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Boxer Dies Days After Knockout Loss

Junior welterweight Luis Quinones passed away on Thursday night. He was just 25 years old. Quinones was hospitalized over the weekend after a knockout loss to Jose Munoz. Sadly, he was declared brain-dead on Thursday. Quinones' brother, Leonardo, confirmed this heartbreaking news on social media. "You went ahead of us...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Robert Helenius
Person
Mahmoud Charr
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
worldboxingnews.net

The most anctipated boxing bouts ever

Some of the most significant boxing matches in the history of the sport took place with fans all over the world on the edge of their seats. Wagering devotees had the joy of the most thrilling chances to back their favorite. Our main ten rundown incorporates a portion of history’s most eminent and anticipated boxing challenges.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Gennadiy Golovkin threatened with title strip after Canelo loss

Middleweight boxing legend Gennadiy Golovkin has to face a solid mandatory challenge that could end his career if accepted. GGG lost to Canelo Alvarez when he couldn’t get out of the starting gate earlier this month. A shot-shy performance at 40 led many to offer their opinion that the Kazakh puncher should retire.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev reacts after being called out by Bo Nickal

Khamzat Chimaev is reacting after being called out by Bo Nickal. It was former Penn State wrestling star Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) who defeated Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) at Dana White’s Contender Series 10 at the UFC Apex on Tuesday night, September 27th. The middleweight match-up saw Nickal dispose...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbc#Boxing#Combat#Committee#Queensberry Promotions#Wbo World
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank Jr to hang up his gloves if he loses to Benn

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr has reiterated that he’s going to hang up his gloves if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. Even though Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) admits that he’ll only be 60% for the fight due to the rehydration clause and 157-lb strength-draining catchweight attached to the contest, he still feels that a loss to the 25-year-old Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) would signal that he’s not the fighter that he thought he was.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua fight talks are still ongoing and reveals bet with promoter

Tyson Fury has said negotiations over a fight with Anthony Joshua are still ongoing, despite previously claiming that the bout would not go ahead.Following Joshua’s second straight points loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August, Fury offered his compatriot a shot at the WBC heavyweight title in an effort to make the long-awaited, all-British super-fight.However, Fury, 34, claimed on Monday 26 September that the contest would not go ahead after Joshua allegedly missed a contract deadline set by Fury himself. The “Gypsy King” has now gone back on that statement but has urged “AJ” to sign a bout agreement before...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor takes aim at Michael Bisping and other fighters for pursuing careers in the movie business

Conor McGregor has taken aim at a parade of fighters, including Michael Bisping, for pursuing the world of acting. One thing we all know to be true about Conor McGregor is that he doesn’t pull his punches. The Irishman is easily one of the most intriguing figures in the sport of mixed martial arts and yet despite his star power, he still feels the need to engage in debates on social media – whether it be with fans, fighters or pretty much anyone else.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

How Did Muhammad Ali Change Boxing?

Before he was a legend, Muhammad Ali was a kid from Louisville with big dreams. He fell in love with boxing at an early age and began training when he was 12 years old. By his 20s, he had won gold at the 1964 Olympics and become the top contender for the world heavyweight title. But in 1966, things soured for Ali. The New York State Boxing Commission revoked his license for failing to report his change of address, which made him unable to fight in New York. An offer to box champion Floyd Patterson fell through when Patterson suffered a concussion during training that kept his side lined indefinitely.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy