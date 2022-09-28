Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L
Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
ajmc.com
Before Advanced Therapies, Hip Pain Common in SMA, Study Finds
The study could provide an important baseline of what the disease looked like before the advent of disease-modifying therapies. New research is shedding light on the problem of hip pain among non-ambulatory people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) types I and II. The study—which was performed prior to the widespread...
ajmc.com
Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers
This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
News-Medical.net
Improving care and reducing the morbidity, mortality associated with pediatric AKI
Acute kidney injury occurs (AKI) in one out of four babies, children and young adults during an intensive care stay for any reason, and yet the condition is poorly understood. It is associated with various treatments or diagnostic procedures that hospitalized children undergo, and it is often the result of significant infection. About 15 percent of kids with AKI do not survive, compared to a 2 percent overall mortality rate for children requiring pediatric intensive care. Problematically, many children who experience AKI will need dialysis treatment and kids with AKI are at higher risk for chronic kidney disease later in life (one in three). Despite these alarming numbers, knowledge about this condition is limited and only recently has there been focus on the aspects of this disease process in children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ajmc.com
Expensive Targeted Lung Cancer Therapies Need to Be Tailored to the Right Patient
Targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients with lung cancer, but the goal needs to be tailoring the right therapy to the right patient, said Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine. Targeted therapies...
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
ajmc.com
CDC to Physicians: Watch for Severe Respiratory, Polio-Like Illness in Children
The CDC this week noted what providers and parents have been seeing across the country: rising cases of a non-polio enterovirus causing severe respiratory illness and acute flaccid myelitis (AFM). Providers should be aware of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) causing severe respiratory illness and acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) in children and...
MedicalXpress
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
beckersspine.com
MIS, value-based care and more: Trends spine surgeons should follow
From evolving surgical techniques to developments in healthcare pay, four spine surgeons shared trends they advise their peers to keep an eye on. Ask Spine Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to spine surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting spine care. Editor's note:...
ajmc.com
Dr Melissa O'Connor Reviews Considerations for Discharge in Home Health
Melissa O'Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FGSA, FAAN, endowed professor in Community and Home Health Nursing, M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing, Villanova University, and director, Gerontology Interest Group, discussed several factors for clinicians to consider in creating plans to discharge adults from skilled home health care. Safety is of utmost...
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
reviewofoptometry.com
Stroke Associated with Increased Prevalence of Ocular Disease
Diabetic retinopathy risks are elevated in patients with a history of stroke. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A cross-sectional study was recently conducted to better understand the relationship between stroke and ocular disease. Significant associations between visual impairment and major ocular disease with stroke were observed in this national study population. The study included 4,570 participants in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
ajmc.com
AAO Panel Offers Insight on Treatment Recommendation, In-Office Retina Surgery
Speakers at a panel at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) conference spoke about future treatment options for patients in both minimally proven operations and in-office retina surgeries. Experts in ophthalmology gathered at the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting to speak on the future of in-office retina surgery and...
ajmc.com
Aligning Cost-Effective Payer Strategies With Clinical Pathway Considerations for NSCLC Treatment
Millie Das, MD: I presented an e-poster looking at the cost-effectiveness of atezolizumab for adjuvant treatment in the FDA-labeled patient population. These are stage II and IIIA patients who are PD-L1–positive who have undergone resection. For many years in early stage non–small cell lung cancer, the standard adjuvant treatment option has been chemotherapy. Now we have our first immunotherapy indication in this adjuvant non–small cell lung cancer space. It’s important to see whether the additional cost of immunotherapy is worth it, especially with the knowledge that immunotherapy can be expensive compared with many of our chemotherapy drugs. We did this cost-effective analysis to try to answer this question.
healio.com
COVID-19 leads to high in-hospital mortality for patients with pulmonary hypertension
In a cohort of patients with chronic precapillary pulmonary hypertension, the rates of in-hospital mortality for those who contracted COVID-19 were more than 40%, according to a study. Study investigator David Montani, MD, PhD, explained that SARS-CoV2 has a predilection for causing pulmonary vascular injury and that patients with pre-existing...
scitechdaily.com
New Therapy Improves Cognition in Down Syndrome Patients
A new treatment has been shown to improve cognitive function. In order to enhance the cognitive abilities of a small sample of Down syndrome patients, an Inserm team at the Lille Neuroscience & Cognition laboratory (Inserm/Université de Lille, Lille University Hospital) has collaborated with their counterparts at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV). First, the researchers revealed the dysfunction of the GnRH neurons in an animal model of Down syndrome and its implications for the condition’s cognitive function impairment.
Comments / 0