ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
News-Medical.net

Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L

Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Before Advanced Therapies, Hip Pain Common in SMA, Study Finds

The study could provide an important baseline of what the disease looked like before the advent of disease-modifying therapies. New research is shedding light on the problem of hip pain among non-ambulatory people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) types I and II. The study—which was performed prior to the widespread...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers

This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
CANCER
News-Medical.net

Improving care and reducing the morbidity, mortality associated with pediatric AKI

Acute kidney injury occurs (AKI) in one out of four babies, children and young adults during an intensive care stay for any reason, and yet the condition is poorly understood. It is associated with various treatments or diagnostic procedures that hospitalized children undergo, and it is often the result of significant infection. About 15 percent of kids with AKI do not survive, compared to a 2 percent overall mortality rate for children requiring pediatric intensive care. Problematically, many children who experience AKI will need dialysis treatment and kids with AKI are at higher risk for chronic kidney disease later in life (one in three). Despite these alarming numbers, knowledge about this condition is limited and only recently has there been focus on the aspects of this disease process in children.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiology#Opioids#Diseases#General Health#Phc#Rhc#Chd Pah#Ipah
ajmc.com

Expensive Targeted Lung Cancer Therapies Need to Be Tailored to the Right Patient

Targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients with lung cancer, but the goal needs to be tailoring the right therapy to the right patient, said Ticiana Leal, MD, associate professor, director of the Thoracic Medical Oncology Program, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine. Targeted therapies...
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients

Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
CANCER
msn.com

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease

New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckersspine.com

MIS, value-based care and more: Trends spine surgeons should follow

From evolving surgical techniques to developments in healthcare pay, four spine surgeons shared trends they advise their peers to keep an eye on. Ask Spine Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to spine surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting spine care. Editor's note:...
HEALTH SERVICES
ajmc.com

Dr Melissa O'Connor Reviews Considerations for Discharge in Home Health

Melissa O'Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FGSA, FAAN, endowed professor in Community and Home Health Nursing, M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing, Villanova University, and director, Gerontology Interest Group, discussed several factors for clinicians to consider in creating plans to discharge adults from skilled home health care. Safety is of utmost...
HEALTH SERVICES
News-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods

A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
reviewofoptometry.com

Stroke Associated with Increased Prevalence of Ocular Disease

Diabetic retinopathy risks are elevated in patients with a history of stroke. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A cross-sectional study was recently conducted to better understand the relationship between stroke and ocular disease. Significant associations between visual impairment and major ocular disease with stroke were observed in this national study population. The study included 4,570 participants in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

AAO Panel Offers Insight on Treatment Recommendation, In-Office Retina Surgery

Speakers at a panel at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) conference spoke about future treatment options for patients in both minimally proven operations and in-office retina surgeries. Experts in ophthalmology gathered at the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting to speak on the future of in-office retina surgery and...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Aligning Cost-Effective Payer Strategies With Clinical Pathway Considerations for NSCLC Treatment

Millie Das, MD: I presented an e-poster looking at the cost-effectiveness of atezolizumab for adjuvant treatment in the FDA-labeled patient population. These are stage II and IIIA patients who are PD-L1–positive who have undergone resection. For many years in early stage non–small cell lung cancer, the standard adjuvant treatment option has been chemotherapy. Now we have our first immunotherapy indication in this adjuvant non–small cell lung cancer space. It’s important to see whether the additional cost of immunotherapy is worth it, especially with the knowledge that immunotherapy can be expensive compared with many of our chemotherapy drugs. We did this cost-effective analysis to try to answer this question.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Therapy Improves Cognition in Down Syndrome Patients

A new treatment has been shown to improve cognitive function. In order to enhance the cognitive abilities of a small sample of Down syndrome patients, an Inserm team at the Lille Neuroscience & Cognition laboratory (Inserm/Université de Lille, Lille University Hospital) has collaborated with their counterparts at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV). First, the researchers revealed the dysfunction of the GnRH neurons in an animal model of Down syndrome and its implications for the condition’s cognitive function impairment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy