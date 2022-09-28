Read full article on original website
900,000 Fish Were Netted, Killed, and Dumped Back into the Gulf of Mexico. Not Many People Know or Care
What do your vitamin cabinet, your neighbor’s vegetable garden, and your dog’s dinner have in common? They all probably rely on some semblance of fish byproduct to enrich their functionality and health benefits. Supplements, fertilizer, and pet food all use fish oil, as do cosmetics and lots of human foods. Of course, this oil doesn’t come from sushi-grade tuna or Alaskan salmon. It usually comes from menhaden, also known as “pogy,” “mossbunker,” or “fat-back.”
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Louisiana Woman Dies After Hair Gets Caught in Conveyor Belt at New Orleans Airport
Twenty-six-year-old Jermani Thompson began her day like any other but the day ended in tragedy after a freak accident led to her death. On the evening of August 30, Thompson, a baggage handling supervisor at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was unloading luggage off a Frontier Airlines flight when her hair got stuck in a conveyor belt. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from sustained injuries. According to GAT Airline Ground Support – the ground services company Thompson worked for – long hairstyles “should be worn pulled back” and off the face and neck, according to its employee handbook. It is unclear how her hair was worn the day of the incident.
Texas woman missing in NOLA drove herself here
A search team from Texas is in New Orleans, working with New Orleans Police to try and find a missing teacher from the Houston area.
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Louisiana to consider mandatory summer school in hopes of improving literacy rates
Changes could come to public school systems across the state. Education leaders say they are taking a direct approach on the literacy crisis
Students At Jackson State University Forced To Withdraw From Classes Amidst Water Crisis
Students at Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi are being forced to drop in-person classes and return home amidst the city’s water crisis, according to CNN. Flooding in the state due to heavy rain on Aug. 29 prompted Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) to declare a state of emergency as thousands of residents went without clean drinking water.
Loyola Maroon
Louisiana receives pandemic funds
According to AP news, Louisiana was one of the states to receive a portion of the country’s $8.28 billion in pandemic funds. On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy’s trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation’s smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic.
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
This is the wealthiest person in Louisiana, according to Forbes
Nearly every state was represented on the list. Can you guess who the wealthiest person in your state is?
Louisiana Roads Are Among the Most Dangerous in the Country
Traffic deaths are on the rise in the United States, according to a recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. An estimated 20,175 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes from January through June 2022, the most in the first half of any year since 2006. (Here is a look at the deadliest year for car wrecks since seat belts became law.)
Malcolm Jenkins and Demario Davis: Children shouldn’t be punished for Louisiana’s failings
Louisiana has failed the children in its care in Office of Juvenile Justice facilities and is planning to punish those children for its failings. The state’s plan to move children to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola will exacerbate the harms to those children and make Louisiana less safe.
