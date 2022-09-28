ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Q985

Don’t Miss the 3 Best Ghost Hunts Happening in Northern Illinois This October

The three most haunted places in Rockford have a whole list of spooky events and ghost hunts scheduled over the next month!. If you're on a mission to find the best paranormal experiences in Rockford, you never have to look further than the Coronado Performing Arts Center, Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, or Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens. All three of these places hold a prestigious place in Rockford's history, but they also come with big heapin' sides of scary!
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Is This Illinois Winery Home To The Most Delicious Wine Slushies?

Prairie State Winery in Genoa, Illinois might be home to the most delicious looking wine slushies you've ever laid eyes on. After hearing last month that McEachran Homestead Winery was closing, a lot of my friends started asking where they'd be able to find more wine slushies in the area. I visited McEachran a handful of times with friends and let me tell ya, their wine slushies were out of this world!
GENOA, IL
Q985

Coolio Saved Thousands Of Fans From Danger At Illinois Rock Concert

No matter what your music preference there's a good chance you've at least heard of Coolio. You might even know of some of the hits of the rapper like "Gangsta's Paradise", "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)", or maybe even his hit with Kenny Rogers called "The Hustler." Coolio's concerts were always fun and always unpredictable. In 2009, he was a part of a day-long rock festival in Illinois. If wasn't for him, things could have turned into a disaster for fans.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Q985

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! This Illinois KFC Reopens After Closing For Months

The KFC on 11th Street in Rockford, Illinois officially reopens after being shut down for months after an inspection discovered a gas leak in the restaurant. It's always sad when any business closes, but it's always good news when they announce they're reopening! As for this Rockford restaurant, I can only assume most residents who live in the area are excited to have KFC back up and running to get all their favorite chicken and fixins'.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Q985

One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem

If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Q985

3 Best Farm Parks For Any Family Day Trip Are Right Here In Illinois

Fall is here and tons of families are still trying to enjoy the weather just a little longer before it gets really chilly outside. Ever visited a farm park?. I didn't even know these existed until now. How cool, it's a farm... it's a park... exactly what you'd imagine it to be! All 3 of these locations truly show you a day in the life on a farm. Plus, you can explore acres of land with petting zoos, wishing wells, bike trails and so much more.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond

This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Did You Know You Can Still Enjoy Garden Fresh Carrots During the Winter in Illinois?

The best kind of carrot you can eat is fresh and crisp from the garden, but did you know you can enjoy that garden crispness all winter long too?. Before you start judging me, please let me say that while I may enjoy many aspects of "country" living, I am far from a seasoned gardener. Our old home in Rockford did not have a good place in the yard for a garden, and now that our new home in Pecatonica has some garden boxes, I thought I would give growing things a whirl.
PECATONICA, IL
Q985

This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List

If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

A Spooktacular Event Is Creeping Its Way Into Rockford Next Month

If you're looking for some family-friendly fun in the Stateline for Halloween, join Anderson Japanese Gardens this October for trick-or-treating in the Gardens!. As a kid, my parents neighborhood had kids living in every single house, so Halloween time was pretty fun up and down our block. One house, a few blocks over, had a haunted house inside their garage and people running around on stilts in the streets, so I never really left the neighborhood!
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Rockford Suddenly Loses Another Restaurant, What Should Take Its Place?

Another restaurant in Rockford closed up shop this week. The Arby's on S. Alpine turned off the grill and fryer and flipped off the lights for what is likely to be for the last time. After learning about this and sharing it with coworkers a few of them (who are from the area) didn't realize the location was still open. That might not be a good sign and could be one of the reasons for its closure.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
Community Policy