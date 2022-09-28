Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss the 3 Best Ghost Hunts Happening in Northern Illinois This October
The three most haunted places in Rockford have a whole list of spooky events and ghost hunts scheduled over the next month!. If you're on a mission to find the best paranormal experiences in Rockford, you never have to look further than the Coronado Performing Arts Center, Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, or Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens. All three of these places hold a prestigious place in Rockford's history, but they also come with big heapin' sides of scary!
Is This Illinois Winery Home To The Most Delicious Wine Slushies?
Prairie State Winery in Genoa, Illinois might be home to the most delicious looking wine slushies you've ever laid eyes on. After hearing last month that McEachran Homestead Winery was closing, a lot of my friends started asking where they'd be able to find more wine slushies in the area. I visited McEachran a handful of times with friends and let me tell ya, their wine slushies were out of this world!
Coolio Saved Thousands Of Fans From Danger At Illinois Rock Concert
No matter what your music preference there's a good chance you've at least heard of Coolio. You might even know of some of the hits of the rapper like "Gangsta's Paradise", "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)", or maybe even his hit with Kenny Rogers called "The Hustler." Coolio's concerts were always fun and always unpredictable. In 2009, he was a part of a day-long rock festival in Illinois. If wasn't for him, things could have turned into a disaster for fans.
Recon Rockford’s New Mission BBQ Next Week Ahead of the Grand Opening
The new Mission BBQ in Rockford, Illinois will officially open in less than two weeks, but we all have a chance to taste the greatness AND win free BBQ for a YEAR before the big grand opening celebration actually takes place. Grand Opening of Mission BBQ in Rockford. It feels...
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! This Illinois KFC Reopens After Closing For Months
The KFC on 11th Street in Rockford, Illinois officially reopens after being shut down for months after an inspection discovered a gas leak in the restaurant. It's always sad when any business closes, but it's always good news when they announce they're reopening! As for this Rockford restaurant, I can only assume most residents who live in the area are excited to have KFC back up and running to get all their favorite chicken and fixins'.
One of Illinois’ Oldest Bars Sits In Rockford And You’ll Never Hear A Bad Thing About It
If you're living in Northern Illinois and host guests from out of town, you'll inevitably want to take that out for dinner and drinks. The downtown area is a great place to start when pretending to be a tour guide. One place that is an absolute must to visit is Mary's Place on Madison Street.
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Illinois Brunch Hot Spot Gives You Cookies if You Pay in Cash
Do you want a free cookie? Um yes. That my friend is an incentive for anything. Cookies make the world go round... that's a saying right?. If it's not it should be. And honestly free cookies are the cookies that make the world go round. And you can actually score...
3 Best Farm Parks For Any Family Day Trip Are Right Here In Illinois
Fall is here and tons of families are still trying to enjoy the weather just a little longer before it gets really chilly outside. Ever visited a farm park?. I didn't even know these existed until now. How cool, it's a farm... it's a park... exactly what you'd imagine it to be! All 3 of these locations truly show you a day in the life on a farm. Plus, you can explore acres of land with petting zoos, wishing wells, bike trails and so much more.
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
After 93 Years In Business, Rockford Shop Announces They’re Closing For Good
Broadway Florist, a 93-year-old floral shop in Rockford, Illinois, just announced they're closing their doors this October. Remember going to Broadway Florist to get all your homecoming corsages made? I do! So sad they're closing, they've been operating in Rockford for 93 years. They've provided gorgeous flowers, plants and thoughtful...
Did You Know You Can Still Enjoy Garden Fresh Carrots During the Winter in Illinois?
The best kind of carrot you can eat is fresh and crisp from the garden, but did you know you can enjoy that garden crispness all winter long too?. Before you start judging me, please let me say that while I may enjoy many aspects of "country" living, I am far from a seasoned gardener. Our old home in Rockford did not have a good place in the yard for a garden, and now that our new home in Pecatonica has some garden boxes, I thought I would give growing things a whirl.
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
A Spooktacular Event Is Creeping Its Way Into Rockford Next Month
If you're looking for some family-friendly fun in the Stateline for Halloween, join Anderson Japanese Gardens this October for trick-or-treating in the Gardens!. As a kid, my parents neighborhood had kids living in every single house, so Halloween time was pretty fun up and down our block. One house, a few blocks over, had a haunted house inside their garage and people running around on stilts in the streets, so I never really left the neighborhood!
Rockford Suddenly Loses Another Restaurant, What Should Take Its Place?
Another restaurant in Rockford closed up shop this week. The Arby's on S. Alpine turned off the grill and fryer and flipped off the lights for what is likely to be for the last time. After learning about this and sharing it with coworkers a few of them (who are from the area) didn't realize the location was still open. That might not be a good sign and could be one of the reasons for its closure.
One Illinois Pumpkin Patch Is Jumping On the New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Movie Excitement
The long-awaited premiere of the new 'Hocus Pocus 2' movie is this Friday, (September 30), and one Illinois pumpkin patch is celebrating the movie's release with some very special, (and delicious), donuts for one day only!. 2 Types of Halloween People. Every year when Fall comes around you quickly realize...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas At An Illinois Home Depot
Big box stores are getting ahead of the game this year. Some put out Halloween decorations before fall arrived... now they're prepping for another holiday nearly three months in advance!. I was scrolling through Facebook a few months ago and saw a friend of mine post that Home Depot skipped...
Illinois Mom Fighting For Her Life After Rare Reaction Leaves Her Hospitalized
Life can change in a blink of an eye. For this mom in Rockford, Illinois, her life suddenly changed on September 12th, 2022 after having a rare reaction to a prescribed medication. Emily Herbert is a single mother who was just about to start a new job the day she...
