Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing, Amos House seek to build on success of ‘Landlord Challenge’ ahead of winter months

whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee, Department of Housing award $3.5 million to create 231 additional shelter beds
Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Saal today announced that the State has awarded six community organizations a total of $3.5 million to add 231 new beds to the statewide homeless shelter capacity. This $3.5 million in funding is the first round of awards from a...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island to expand homeless shelter capacity this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Housing awarded $3.5 million to increase homeless shelter capacity this winter. The funding will be used to add 231 new beds, allocated to six shelters statewide:. Amos House Family Shelter: $1,338,655. Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center: $966,870.
ecori.org
Voters Asked to Approve $50M Bond to Support Environment-Friendly Projects in R.I.
PROVIDENCE – State officials are asking voters this fall to approve $50 million in new borrowing to replenish key environmental programs across the state, and build a new carbon-neutral education facility at Roger Williams Park Zoo. The programs to be funded by Question 3 include:. $16 million for municipal...
Uprise RI
Governor McKee not doing enough about homeless crisis, say advocates
On the 21st of September, Governor Daniel McKee and Housing Secretary Josh Saal held a meeting at the Rhode Island State House with homelessness service providers, the Rhode Island Foundation, and a handful of housing advocates to discuss the state’s crisis of unsheltered homelessness. Terri Wright and Brandon Hong – community organizers with Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) – stood outside the meeting with a sign that read, “Josh Saal: Do Your Job or Resign!”
Uprise RI
With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office
#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
onthewater.com
Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island
Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
Expert: Deer tick population expected to ‘soar’ through Thanksgiving
University of Rhode Island Entomologist Tom Mather is reminding residents to take proper precautions ahead of deer tick season.
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
Forbes this week unveiled its annual list of The Forbes 400: The Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans in 2022 and while the list is headlined by the astronomically wealthy likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates, it also features one Rhode Islander and another with close ties to Newport.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith lost a couple days this past week due to weather, but that’s par for the course in the fall. What is also par for the course in fall is some strong fishing when they are able to get out. They’ve had a nice mix of cod, fluke, black sea bass, scup, cunners, and even a few late season flounder when they’ve made it out to the grounds. The winds make thing a bit difficult, but it will continue to be worth it whenever possible. Reservations can be made online or by calling the office, and the trips fill fast, so be sure to book asap!
Courthouse News Service
Rhode Island liquor law
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island federal judge found in favor of the state’s alcohol coalition, which was sued by customers of a wine subscription service over laws requiring alcoholic beverages in the state to be sold only by licensed retailers who get the drinks from licensed wholesalers. This scheme reflects a valid state interest in public health.
Block Island Times
Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s
Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
ABC6.com
McKee stands behind comments made about political rival Ashley Kalus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is standing behind comments he made about his Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. In an interview with the Boston Globe Tuesday, McKee said that Kalus is a “seagull manager” who is “crapping all over the state of Rhode Island.”. Wednesday,...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Strong Words Towards Seth Magaziner From RI Right to Life
RI Right to Life says, “Check your anti-Catholic bigotry and your facts Mr. Magaziner” after a report of attacks on Mayor Allan Fung for his membership in the St. Thomas More Society of Rhode Island, a well-known mainstream fraternal society of Catholic lawyers and judges. QUICK SURVEY. Of...
Reed seeks more funding to help families with heating bills
Winter is right around the corner, and so are those expensive bills to heat and power your home.
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
ABC6.com
Ballard’s ordered by CRMC to remove tiki bars, other temporary structures
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Ballard’s Resort on Block Island is under fire again after the Coastal Resources Management Council sent a letter to the resort ordering them to remove temporary tiki bars and other structures from their property. According to letter dated Sept. 27 to owner Steven...
McKee calls Kalus a ‘seagull manager’ who is ‘crapping all over the state’
The governor's remark came in response to Ashley Kalus' latest TV ad, which dubs him a "corrupt career politician."
Turnto10.com
'We've been hit with a tidal wave of overdoses,': Health leader calls for change
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A local health leader says things need to change about how opioid overdoses are handled. John Tassoni is the new president of the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island. "My priority is to be a big mouth, someone people need to...
Comments / 2