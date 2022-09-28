Read full article on original website
MaximBet Sportsbook Launches In Indiana
The Indiana sports betting industry just got another mobile sportsbook! While the Hoosier State is already home to some of the biggest names in online sports betting, the state has now welcomed MaximBet. A fairly new mobile betting site from Maxim and Carousel Group, MaximBet was previously only available in one state before expanding to Indiana.
New York Sports Betting Market Shows Volatility In September
Despite New York being the largest and most successful sports betting market in the country, its recent trends suggest that volatility within the market may be on the rise. After surpassing the $10 billion all-time handle mark, the state has trended downward in weekly handle since the NFL season started.
Purdue vs. Minnesota Odds, Picks, and Predictions (10/01/2022)
As we enter conference play, we get a clash of Big Ten West foes as Purdue travels to Minnesota to take on the Gophers in week five of the college football season. Both of these teams had great seasons last year in the Big Ten as they both got nine wins. Minnesota has stayed on that path of success as they have started a 4-0 season and just cracked into the AP Top 25 at No. 21. Purdue has had a rocky start to the season after losing to Penn State in their first game, they have dropped a game to Syracuse as well and narrowly lost another to FAU. They are in need of some major big games out of their star players to get back on track. Let’s break into this game’s matchup picks and predictions.
