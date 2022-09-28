As we enter conference play, we get a clash of Big Ten West foes as Purdue travels to Minnesota to take on the Gophers in week five of the college football season. Both of these teams had great seasons last year in the Big Ten as they both got nine wins. Minnesota has stayed on that path of success as they have started a 4-0 season and just cracked into the AP Top 25 at No. 21. Purdue has had a rocky start to the season after losing to Penn State in their first game, they have dropped a game to Syracuse as well and narrowly lost another to FAU. They are in need of some major big games out of their star players to get back on track. Let’s break into this game’s matchup picks and predictions.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO