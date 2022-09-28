Read full article on original website
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
obxtoday.com
New hotel, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites, opens in Elizabeth City
The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Elizabeth City Inn & Suites has opened its doors in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and invites travelers to experience one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – the SureStay Hotel Group®, comprised of four distinctive brands offering traditional and longer stay travelers’ comfort and value while away from home.
big945.com
Dare County Parks and Recreation Department announces cancellations, closures due to now-Tropical Storm Ian
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department has announced several cancellations and closings for Thursday, September 29; Friday, September 30; and Saturday, October 1 due to the adverse weather conditions that are expected from Tropical Storm Ian. The Dare County Youth Center in Kill Devil Hills, the Fessenden Center in...
big945.com
Dare County Public Works cancels Friday trash collection for Hatteras Island
Dare County Public Works has announced that, due to high winds and possible ocean overwash from Tropical Storm Ian, there will be no residential or commercial trash collection on Hatteras Island on Friday, September 30, 2022. Residents are advised to secure their trash cans during the storm in order to...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
WAVY News 10
Outer Banks, Northeast NC prep for impacts from Ian
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks and Northeast North Carolina are preparing for some storm impacts. The area could see around 2-5 inches of rain, with potentially...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
We go on vacation so we can enjoy the sights and the activities while enjoying sleeping on a bed we don’t have to make, and eating food we don’t have to cook. People come from all over the world to sample Southern cooking. They come especially to enjoy the best restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA.
Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Va Beach despite loss of Boardwalk Weekend
Concerns over potential storm impacts may have shut down the Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say the annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.
Local hardware store employees share how to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
Tropical Storm Ian, previously Hurricane Ian, is making its way to Virginia, with threats of heavy rain and strong winds. Here's how you can prepare.
Virginia Beach emergency managers prepare for severe weather from Hurricane Ian
Emergency managers in Virginia Beach have been watching Hurricane Ian closely. Forecasts indicate that coastal Virginia will see some of that severe weather.
big945.com
Hyde County Government offices closed Friday
Hyde County Government offices will be closed Friday, September 30, 2022, due to the impending weather from Tropical Storm Ian. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for our area. The latest briefing from NWS Morehead City is to expect a prolonged...
‘This is your lucky day’: Customer fires into air following altercation with Virginia Beach waitress
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say threatened a server in Virginia Beach. The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at a business in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. According to police, the victim was waiting tables when one of her customers became unhappy that they could not […]
obxtoday.com
U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR to host free Kids Harvest Festival
The U.S. Coast Guard Base MWR will host an admission-free Kids Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities are set for the event including crafts, games, a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, and even a spooky trail!. Parking will be available at the Coast...
outerbanksvoice.com
Here’s how much rain Ian dumped in 24 hours
These rainfall totals just released by the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City cover just the recent 24-hour period from Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. till Friday, Sept. 30 at 2:30. More than a half a foot in Frisco, almost four inches in Southern Shores!
WTKR
Emergency responders in our region watch Hurricane Ian's movements, prepare for storm
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Right now emergency responders in our region are watching the movements of Hurricane Ian. News 3 traveled to the Outer Banks on Tuesday to talk to people about storm preparation. There is currently a beach nourishment project happening in Kitty Hawk. According to the Dare County...
WITN
Elizabeth City man charged with murder
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man was arrested Friday and charged with murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 29-year-old Derontre Bell is jailed with no bond and has his first court appearance on Monday in Pasquotank County District Court. Police say on Sept. 23rd, a week...
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
outerbanksthisweek.com
Bringing the Candy Bomber Back to the Outer Banks
Karin Edmond of Manteo made a promise to Colonel Gail Halvorsen, aka The Candy Bomber, over the phone as he lay dying at age 101 on February 16, 2022. “I promised him that I would keep the legend of The Candy Bomber going in Dare County as long as I am alive,” she says. “I will keep it up in his name. He will always be with us in spirit.”
big945.com
Tropical storm warning and storm surge watch now in effect for Dare County
The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Watch for Dare County due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. A Tropical Storm Warning indicates that tropical storm conditions—including winds over 39 mph—are possible within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch indicates...
Virginia Business
Rudee Loop getting a fresh makeover
One of the East Coast’s most prime pieces of undeveloped real estate, Virginia Beach’s Rudee Loop, could soon find new life. In August, the city released four proposals that could turn the 11-acre site from what Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson described as a concrete-strewn “mess” into a multiuse destination for surfers, anglers and other tourists. Sitting at the southernmost portion of the city’s Oceanfront area, the land would become home to green space and a parking garage in each of the proposals, while still catering to fishing and surfing enthusiasts.
