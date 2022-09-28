Read full article on original website
Patriots finally release something specific about Mac Jones’ injury
It’s been a wicked week for New England Patriots fans. On Sunday, as Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was being helped to the locker room, they must have been speculating how long he would be out. Short-term IR, maybe? What if Jones couldn’t come back this season? What is tightrope surgery anyway?
CBS Sports
Ravens coach John Harbaugh 'astonished' to see Tua Tagovailoa play despite possible head injury
John Harbaugh did not mince words when he was asked to offer his thoughts regarding Tua Tagovailoa's scary situation on Thursday night. The Dolphins quarterback was carted off the field after suffering head and neck injuries, less than a week after he briefly exited Miami's win over Buffalo after sustaining an injury.
thecomeback.com
Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off field in scary moment
A scary moment occurred in the second quarter of Thursday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals. Miami quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa was sacked by Cincinnati defensive tackle, Josh Tupou. Tupou’s momentum caused Tua to be slung to the ground, with his back and head hitting the turf hard.
Patriots players on Tua Tagovailoa injury: "Dude should not have been playing"
FOXBORO - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was wheeled off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized after suffering head and neck injuries on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. As CBS Miami reported, Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion during last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills when he stumbled after having his head hit the turf. But he still made the start Thursday night despite being listed as questionable with back and ankle injuries.The Dolphins said he was conscious with movement in his extremities after being taken to a hospital. He was expected to be discharged and fly...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa transported to hospital with head, neck injuries
MIAMI - Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Despite being banged up in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tagovailoa was listed as active for Thursday night.Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.He was announced as out with head and neck injuries.Dolphins players gathered around as he was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted "Tua! Tua!."The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back before the game.He was replaced in the game by Teddy Bridgewater.Tagovailoa was evaluated in the locker room and then transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. The Miami Dolphins tweeted: Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle. Click here to see how the Twitterverse reacted to Tua's injury on Thursday night:
Mike McDaniel Addresses the Controversial Tua Tagovailoa Decision
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended the team's handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hours after he experienced head and neck injuries on Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals days after experiencing a prior head injury.
WATCH: Former Dolphins Teammates Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa Have Jam Session Ahead of TNF
We can understand why Tua Tagovailoa loves sitting down with Ryan Fitzpatrick for an interview. After all, the two used to be teammates on the Miami Dolphins. And, the charismatic Fitzpatrick is good for a serenade. Pick up your ukulele and give it a listen. (Fitzpatrick jokingly said he’s “been called the songbird of my generation by people who’ve heard me.”)
WATCH: Mike McDaniel gets emotional speaking about Tua Tagovailoa being carted off the field
Speaking about Tua Tagovailoa’s scary injury on Thursday night, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel got emotional on Friday afternoon. Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins, and Mike McDaniel have been on a roller coaster ride the last six days. Here is a full timeline of all we know that has happened since Sunday if you need a refresher.
Clayton News Daily
Why It’s Important to Ask the Right Questions Surrounding Tua
Imagine you’re Tua Tagovailoa. Growing up in a demanding household in Hawai‘i, with everything centered on your football dreams. At Alabama, many of those dreams and aspirations were fulfilled, but your future was also thrown into flux with two high-ankle sprains that led to tightrope surgeries, a broken hand and, most devastatingly, a dislocated hip that ended your college career.
After Tagovailoa stretchered off field, Shazier says he is praying for him
CINCINNATI (KDKA/AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field.The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious, had movement in all his extremities and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He was spun around and thrown to the turf. While on the ground, his hands froze in front of his face. He remained down for more...
