FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
FDOT: Section of I-75 closed in Southwest Florida due to rising water

State officials are relaying information to map apps. Because of rising water, a section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port has been closed in both directions. The closures affect I-75 and Florida State Road 93 in both directions, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) late Friday. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google and Apple Maps over the closures.
Myakka River floods roadways, neighborhoods

VENICE, Fla. — River Road in Venice lived up to its name on Friday, as it was essentially a shallow river. The water along the roadway was passing through an RV and trailer park called "Ramblers Rest RV Resort" as it was pulled to the Myakka River. People who live in the park said the water is about 3-5 feet high throughout the community.
Water restoration delayed in Siesta, Casey

Crews have begun the process to restore water services to the barrier islands, Sarasota County announced Friday evening, though they are experiencing delays due to power outages at lift stations. Lift stations are now on generator power, though the process is still extended. The county will release an update once...
Manatee reports more than $14.9M in damage from Hurricane Ian

In a Friday morning press conference, Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said preliminary reports say Hurricane Ian has caused more than $10.5 million in damage to residential homes and more than $4.4 million damage to commercial properties. Hopes cautioned that the amounts are very preliminary and are expected to rise.
Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'

As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
Businesses in St. Armands Circle emerge largely unscathed from Ian

There are uprooted trees and debris from fallen cinderblocks, but most of the businesses on St. Armands Circle escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian. Traffic across the Ringling Bridge started Thursday morning for residents and around 1 p.m. for the general population, and a few of the shops in St. Armands got a jump on the initial cleanup.
Venice to begin storm debris pickup Oct. 5

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is hiring a contractor to pick up debris caused by Hurricane Ian. Pickups could begin as early as Oct. 5, officials said. Items such as yard waste and construction debris must be separated. See the chart below to comply with the city’s instructions.
Sarasota schools closed until further notice due to damage from Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. — Damage at some Sarasota County schools has prompted the school district to close schools until further notice. According to Sarasota County Schools, some schools in the county have been hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The school district said these schools have massive power outages down power lines, flooding, cellular and cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to structures.
Sarasota first responders will clear emergency routes once winds decrease to under 45 mph

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Hurricane Ian was expected to slowly cross Florida for about 24 hours after slamming into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers on Wednesday.
