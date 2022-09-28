Read full article on original website
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. In an abundance of caution, officials closed down I-75 because of water rising from the Myakkahatchee Creek which runs under the interstate. Water has also appeared on a bridge and could effect the structure of it. Structural engineers are currently on site and are monitoring the water levels until it goes down.
FDOT: Section of I-75 closed in Southwest Florida due to rising water
State officials are relaying information to map apps. Because of rising water, a section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port has been closed in both directions. The closures affect I-75 and Florida State Road 93 in both directions, according to a news release from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) late Friday. FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google and Apple Maps over the closures.
Sarasota begins recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian downs trees, utility lines
SARASOTA, Fla. — Damage caused by Hurricane Ian appears to be limited in Sarasota after numerous people have reported downed trees and utility lines in the middle of roads. The recovery phase to assist people in more than 200 locations with some level of damage is underway, the city of Sarasota said in a news release.
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Part of I-75 closed due to rising river
Part of Interstate 75 is closed Friday night due to flooding from the Myakka River, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Myakka River floods roadways, neighborhoods
VENICE, Fla. — River Road in Venice lived up to its name on Friday, as it was essentially a shallow river. The water along the roadway was passing through an RV and trailer park called "Ramblers Rest RV Resort" as it was pulled to the Myakka River. People who live in the park said the water is about 3-5 feet high throughout the community.
Manatee County: At least $14.5 million in damage; thousands without power
Manatee County officials said there's nearly $15 million in damage already documented and tens of thousands of customers without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Water restoration delayed in Siesta, Casey
Crews have begun the process to restore water services to the barrier islands, Sarasota County announced Friday evening, though they are experiencing delays due to power outages at lift stations. Lift stations are now on generator power, though the process is still extended. The county will release an update once...
Manatee reports more than $14.9M in damage from Hurricane Ian
In a Friday morning press conference, Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said preliminary reports say Hurricane Ian has caused more than $10.5 million in damage to residential homes and more than $4.4 million damage to commercial properties. Hopes cautioned that the amounts are very preliminary and are expected to rise.
Hurricane Ian: 'We dodged a bullet'
As gusts of winds and gray skies lingered Thursday morning, Sarasota and Manatee residents began emerging from their places of shelter to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian the night before. In many cases, the verdict was a succinct one: Our area, once again, got lucky. Although Sarasota was planted...
Businesses in St. Armands Circle emerge largely unscathed from Ian
There are uprooted trees and debris from fallen cinderblocks, but most of the businesses on St. Armands Circle escaped major damage from Hurricane Ian. Traffic across the Ringling Bridge started Thursday morning for residents and around 1 p.m. for the general population, and a few of the shops in St. Armands got a jump on the initial cleanup.
Power outages contributed to storm-related deaths in Sarasota, sheriff’s office says
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two unrelated deaths in Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian were both caused by oxygen machines that failed when homes lost power the sheriff’s office said. Both of the victims relied on oxygen machines. Both machines became disabled due to power loss during the storm,...
As Hurricane Ian winds subside, Manatee County begins recovery efforts
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — First responders and crews in Manatee County are set to begin their recovery efforts as winds from Hurricane Ian lessen in strength. Three shelters, Braden River High School, Lee Middle School and Bayshore Elementary School, will receive fuel for their fuel generators soon, the county said in a news release.
Hurricane Ian: What to do with sandbags now that the storm has passed?
TAMPA, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Ian has passed through the state and clean-up has begun, many people have unwanted sandbags they want to offload, but are encouraged not to toss the bags in the trash. Bay Area counties are asking residents with sandbags that have not come in contact...
Venice to begin storm debris pickup Oct. 5
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is hiring a contractor to pick up debris caused by Hurricane Ian. Pickups could begin as early as Oct. 5, officials said. Items such as yard waste and construction debris must be separated. See the chart below to comply with the city’s instructions.
Sarasota County using 3-color system for post-Hurricane Ian community risk
The Sarasota County Government published a map to show residents which areas are safe and which ones still have risks.
Sarasota schools closed until further notice due to damage from Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Damage at some Sarasota County schools has prompted the school district to close schools until further notice. According to Sarasota County Schools, some schools in the county have been hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The school district said these schools have massive power outages down power lines, flooding, cellular and cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to structures.
'Sobering Reality:' Sarasota County officials pull emergency crews from roads
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — As Hurricane Ian hits land, its effects can be felt all across Florida. Sarasota County is experiencing Ian's impact, with heavy rainfall. Only 50 miles away, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers. As sustained winds hit 45 mph in Sarasota County, county officials...
Venice mobile home residents scrambled to safety as Hurricane Ian blew through
VENICE, Fla. - Sarasota County residents spent Thursday picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian left a mess in its wake. The Venice area suffered a lot of wind damage, especially in mobile home communities. Kathy and Herb Gardner made it through the storm at their home in Bay Indies,...
Sarasota first responders will clear emergency routes once winds decrease to under 45 mph
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Hurricane Ian was expected to slowly cross Florida for about 24 hours after slamming into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers on Wednesday.
