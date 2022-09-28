ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Law & Crime

Indiana Attorney Sues Biden Administration over ‘Flagrantly Illegal’ Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, Says Congress Has the ‘Exclusive Power to Make Law’

President Joe Biden’s multi-billion-dollar student loan forgiveness plan was met with a legal challenge in federal court on Tuesday. Frank Garrison, an attorney with the libertarian Pacific Legal Foundation, is suing the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
The Associated Press

Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
pymnts

Complaints About Crypto Rose During Market Shakeup

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has seen a surge in consumer complaints about cryptocurrency as the crypto market has turned more volatile. That's according to a Friday (Sept. 30) report from The Wall Street Journal, citing an analysis from Dynamic Securities Analytics (DSA) Inc., a compliance data firm. The...
msn.com

1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
Reason.com

Biden Inadvertently Declares His Student Loan Forgiveness Program Illegal

In the summer of 2021, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi offered the following response when asked about the president's power to unilaterally cancel student loan debt. "The president can't do it—so that's not even a discussion," she said. The president can delay repayment, as happened following the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, but, "it would take an act of Congress, not an executive order, to cancel student loan debt." That would seem to be that.
abc27 News

Biden’s student borrower forgiveness program updated to exclude private loans

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans, […]
pymnts

CFTC Lawsuit Aims to Rein in DeFi

A pair of lawsuits by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could upend the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry as we know it, making the projects ungovernable and threatening anyone who participates in the governance voting that manages one with civil and possibly criminal liability. The issue came in an otherwise...
pymnts

Senate Bill Would Offer Safe Harbor for Crypto Exchanges

A new proposal would offer cryptocurrency exchanges a safe harbor for listing tokens that might be securities. Draft legislation by Senate Banking Committee member Bill Haggerty (R-Tenn.), would complement other proposals for a regulatory sandbox intended to allow blockchain and cryptocurrency developers to experiment with build tokens that might otherwise be securities.
Advocate Andy

Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money

Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
pymnts

FINRA Debuts Tougher Money Laundering Rules

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a Wall Street regulator, has issued new guidance for broker-dealers on the penalties they could face for violating anti-money laundering (AML) rules, eliminating the cap on fines for bigger companies. According to new guidelines issued Thursday (Sept. 29) by the group’s National Adjudicatory Council...
