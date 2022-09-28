Read full article on original website
Regions Bank Must Refund $141M, Pay $50M CFPB Fine for Overdraft Fees
Charging customers with surprise overdraft fees will cost Regions Bank a total of $191 million in customer redress plus a civil monetary penalty paid to the victims relief fund of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). From August 2018 through July 2021, the CFPB said, Regions Bank charged customers surprise...
Indiana Attorney Sues Biden Administration over ‘Flagrantly Illegal’ Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, Says Congress Has the ‘Exclusive Power to Make Law’
President Joe Biden’s multi-billion-dollar student loan forgiveness plan was met with a legal challenge in federal court on Tuesday. Frank Garrison, an attorney with the libertarian Pacific Legal Foundation, is suing the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
Justice Department reaches $13 million settlement with New Jersey mortgage lender for discriminating against communities of color
The Justice Department has reached a $13 million settlement with a mortgage lender for discriminating against communities of color in three counties in New Jersey.
Complaints About Crypto Rose During Market Shakeup
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has seen a surge in consumer complaints about cryptocurrency as the crypto market has turned more volatile. That's according to a Friday (Sept. 30) report from The Wall Street Journal, citing an analysis from Dynamic Securities Analytics (DSA) Inc., a compliance data firm. The...
12 Public Service Jobs That Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness
With last week's news regarding updated measures for federal student loan relief, the topic has been front of mind for many of the 43 million Americans who carry this type of debt. President Biden's...
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
Biden Inadvertently Declares His Student Loan Forgiveness Program Illegal
In the summer of 2021, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi offered the following response when asked about the president's power to unilaterally cancel student loan debt. "The president can't do it—so that's not even a discussion," she said. The president can delay repayment, as happened following the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, but, "it would take an act of Congress, not an executive order, to cancel student loan debt." That would seem to be that.
Biden's next student loans move could place billions more in debt on taxpayers
While money has yet to go out the door from President Joe Biden 's $500 billion student debt transfer , his next move in the higher education sector could have a much more significant impact on both borrowers and taxpayers. Going forward, Biden's Education Department proposes to cap student loan...
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional. Where is the outrage?
“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”. I fully agree with that statement, but it’s not mine. It’s...
New lawsuit attempts to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
In one of the first significant legal challenges to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, a public interest lawyer filed a lawsuit Tuesday arguing that the policy is an abuse of executive power.
Biden’s student borrower forgiveness program updated to exclude private loans
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans, […]
Regions bank ordered to pay $191 million for surprise overdraft fees
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Regions Bank to pay at least $191 million in penalties and refunds for charging customers "surprise" overdraft fees. The bank must refund at least $141 million to customers and pay $50 million into the CFPB's victims relief fund, the CFPB...
Six GOP-led states sue Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON — Top lawyers representing a half-dozen Republican-led states sued the Biden administration in federal court Thursday over its student loan forgiveness plan, seeking to block its expected implementation next month. The states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — jointly filed a 36-page complaint in...
CFTC Lawsuit Aims to Rein in DeFi
A pair of lawsuits by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could upend the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry as we know it, making the projects ungovernable and threatening anyone who participates in the governance voting that manages one with civil and possibly criminal liability. The issue came in an otherwise...
Senate Bill Would Offer Safe Harbor for Crypto Exchanges
A new proposal would offer cryptocurrency exchanges a safe harbor for listing tokens that might be securities. Draft legislation by Senate Banking Committee member Bill Haggerty (R-Tenn.), would complement other proposals for a regulatory sandbox intended to allow blockchain and cryptocurrency developers to experiment with build tokens that might otherwise be securities.
Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money
Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
FINRA Debuts Tougher Money Laundering Rules
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a Wall Street regulator, has issued new guidance for broker-dealers on the penalties they could face for violating anti-money laundering (AML) rules, eliminating the cap on fines for bigger companies. According to new guidelines issued Thursday (Sept. 29) by the group’s National Adjudicatory Council...
5 things to know for Sept. 30: Ian, Supreme Court, Ukraine, Student loans, Space junk
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
