ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

DAVID QUINN ABSOLUTELY ROASTS DETROIT'S NEW COACH IN INTERVIEW

Earlier this week, an unofficial study was conducted ranking the NHL's head coaches based on how handsome they are. Clearly just an internet stunt, the leaderboard still had some seriously puzzling ratings, even for the internet. To name a few fairly egregious examples, San Jose's David Quinn, Martin St. Louis,...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Previewing the OHL Season With Otters’ Head Coach B.J. Adams

The Erie Otters enter the 2022-23 season with both a different look and higher expectations. Thanks to some key moves made during the offseason, there is an excitement about where the Otters could be heading. The Otters open their 2022-23 season Thursday night in Peterborough. They play their first four...
HOCKEY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom, 21, is raising new eyebrows

Why is Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom raising eyebrows?Will Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom be in Detroit to start the season?. Say it with me, Detroit Red Wings fans. Hockey season is upon us again! Two games into the preseason schedule, Detroit checks in with a 1-1 record after last night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Though it is early preseason, one prospect has stood out in the eyes of many. That Detroit Red Wings prospect, Elmer Soderblom the Swedish forward.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Adams
Person
Jack Adams
Person
Brian Sutter
The Spun

Look: Veteran NFL Player Has Quietly Retired At 30

A former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman has secretly called it quits. Daryl Williams, who originally signed a three-year extension with the Bills in March of last year before he was released earlier this year, has quietly stepped away from football. Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino was discussing Williams as a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Blues#The Boston Bruins#Bentley#The Chinook Hockey League#Whl#Red Deer Rebels
markerzone.com

RUMOUR: BIG NAME REPORTEDLY INVOLVED IN BID TO BRING BACK ATLANTA THRASHERS

This is one of those rumours that I really hope there's some truth behind. A Twitter account named 'NHLtoAtlanta' is reporting that a well-known name in the hockey world is looking for investors in the hopes of bringing the Atlanta Thrashers back to the NHL. The name involved is former player and long-time hockey broadcaster Anson Carter.
ATLANTA, TX
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jets’ Lambert Impressive in Preseason Win vs Canadiens

The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Thursday night in dramatic fashion. With 17.5 seconds left, Nate Schmidt ripped a one-timer past the goalie to give them the lead and eventual win. The Jets dressed an extremely young lineup, similar to the one used in the first preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers

As first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman , the Arizona Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off of waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. This move makes plenty of sense for the Coyotes, who prior to appeared to be heading into the season with Karel Vejmelka and Ivan Prosvetov, a duo who have combined for just 58 career games at the NHL level. Of course, Johansson isn’t much more experienced himself, having only appeared in 32 games, but at this time appears to be a significant upgrade over Prosvetov.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Go "Behind the Glass" with the Nashville Predators Tonight on NHL Network

There were several important storylines unfolding with the Nashville Predators and with the players individually as the team came together for training camp last week. Tonight hockey fans will get a behind the scenes look at the team and the players' personal journeys as NHL Network debuts "Behind the Glass" featuring the Nashville Predators.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

NHL ISSUES SUSPENSION TO KINGS FORWARD JACOB DOTY

The NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced on Friday afternoon that they have suspended Los Angeles Kings forward Jacob Doty for two games for interference on San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The hit, which occurred in Wednesday nights game between the Kings and Sharks, resulted in a game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

CANUCKS CONFIRM THAT RACHEL DOERRIE IS NO LONGER WITH THE ORGANIZATION

In recent days, rumors had picked up that Rachel Doerrie, who had been hired by the Vancouver Canucks roughly eight months ago, had been fired. That appears to be the case, as the organization confirmed on Friday afternoon that she is no longer with them. At the time she was hired, she was brought on as part of the analytics team, but only a few short weeks back had been promoted to Bruce Boudreau's coaching staff. To say the least, this entire situation is a rather odd one, though Doerrie herself has not responded to any requests for a comment on the situation.
NHL
FanSided

Blue Jays fan with perfect name misses Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball

Hey … hey, come here, real close. Sit down. I want to tell you a piece of information that will literally stick with you the rest of your life. Remember when you learned your ABCs? Remember the first time you heard another kid call the teacher “Mom”? Remember where you were when you learned that picture of Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Met Gala was just some other guy? This is one of those moments.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy