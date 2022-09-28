Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
DAVID QUINN ABSOLUTELY ROASTS DETROIT'S NEW COACH IN INTERVIEW
Earlier this week, an unofficial study was conducted ranking the NHL's head coaches based on how handsome they are. Clearly just an internet stunt, the leaderboard still had some seriously puzzling ratings, even for the internet. To name a few fairly egregious examples, San Jose's David Quinn, Martin St. Louis,...
The Hockey Writers
Previewing the OHL Season With Otters’ Head Coach B.J. Adams
The Erie Otters enter the 2022-23 season with both a different look and higher expectations. Thanks to some key moves made during the offseason, there is an excitement about where the Otters could be heading. The Otters open their 2022-23 season Thursday night in Peterborough. They play their first four...
Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom, 21, is raising new eyebrows
Why is Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom raising eyebrows?Will Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom be in Detroit to start the season?. Say it with me, Detroit Red Wings fans. Hockey season is upon us again! Two games into the preseason schedule, Detroit checks in with a 1-1 record after last night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Though it is early preseason, one prospect has stood out in the eyes of many. That Detroit Red Wings prospect, Elmer Soderblom the Swedish forward.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Rangers Prospect Dylan Garand’s NHL Future Looks Like
The New York Rangers already have a strong No. 1 in net, but how does Dylan Garand factor into the team's plans?
RELATED PEOPLE
Fans praise Jay Glazer after Fox Sports NFL sportscaster opens up on health battle
JAY GLAZER was flooded with messages of support after opening up on his mental health struggle. The Fox Sports broadcaster bravely spoke on social media about battling his inner demons. And fans were quick to praise the popular NFL reporter for his courage and strength. Glazer, 52, has been a...
NFL・
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS LEAVES PRESEASON GAME AFTER COYOTES PROSPECT DECKS HIM IN OPEN ICE (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras left tonight's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes after prospect Jan Jenik:. If you recall, last season the two sides had an altercation that made headlines when Arizona's Jay Beagle rag-dolled Ducks' star Troy Terry:. Allan Walsh -- Jenik's agent -- was boasting about the hit, too. So...
Aaron Judge 61st HR: Fox Sports' Sara Walsh not happy her Blue Jays coach husband gave away lucrative ball
Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball was bound to be a highly lucrative collector's item. Unfortunately for the fans/collectors/prospective auctioneers in the stands at the Toronto Blue Jays' Roger Centre, a clashing of gloves caused the ball to land in the Toronto bullpen. At that point, only a few people...
Look: Veteran NFL Player Has Quietly Retired At 30
A former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman has secretly called it quits. Daryl Williams, who originally signed a three-year extension with the Bills in March of last year before he was released earlier this year, has quietly stepped away from football. Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino was discussing Williams as a...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
RUMOUR: BIG NAME REPORTEDLY INVOLVED IN BID TO BRING BACK ATLANTA THRASHERS
This is one of those rumours that I really hope there's some truth behind. A Twitter account named 'NHLtoAtlanta' is reporting that a well-known name in the hockey world is looking for investors in the hopes of bringing the Atlanta Thrashers back to the NHL. The name involved is former player and long-time hockey broadcaster Anson Carter.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Yardbarker
Jets’ Lambert Impressive in Preseason Win vs Canadiens
The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Thursday night in dramatic fashion. With 17.5 seconds left, Nate Schmidt ripped a one-timer past the goalie to give them the lead and eventual win. The Jets dressed an extremely young lineup, similar to the one used in the first preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
As first reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman , the Arizona Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off of waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. This move makes plenty of sense for the Coyotes, who prior to appeared to be heading into the season with Karel Vejmelka and Ivan Prosvetov, a duo who have combined for just 58 career games at the NHL level. Of course, Johansson isn’t much more experienced himself, having only appeared in 32 games, but at this time appears to be a significant upgrade over Prosvetov.
NJ.com
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native on the move (again) after being designated for assignment (again)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
Yardbarker
Go "Behind the Glass" with the Nashville Predators Tonight on NHL Network
There were several important storylines unfolding with the Nashville Predators and with the players individually as the team came together for training camp last week. Tonight hockey fans will get a behind the scenes look at the team and the players' personal journeys as NHL Network debuts "Behind the Glass" featuring the Nashville Predators.
markerzone.com
CRAZY SCENE AS WILD ENFORCER CRUNCHES ROOPE HINTZ, ACCIDENTALLY SMOKES REF DURING FIGHT (VIDEO)
Thursday night's preseason match between Minnesota and Dallas took a sharp turn when a couple of hits and a fight put a stop to the action. First, Stars' defenseman Jerad Rosburg threw a hit on Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa. Then, Wild enforcer Brandon Baddock absolutely smoked Stars' top center Roope...
markerzone.com
NHL ISSUES SUSPENSION TO KINGS FORWARD JACOB DOTY
The NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced on Friday afternoon that they have suspended Los Angeles Kings forward Jacob Doty for two games for interference on San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel. The hit, which occurred in Wednesday nights game between the Kings and Sharks, resulted in a game...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS CONFIRM THAT RACHEL DOERRIE IS NO LONGER WITH THE ORGANIZATION
In recent days, rumors had picked up that Rachel Doerrie, who had been hired by the Vancouver Canucks roughly eight months ago, had been fired. That appears to be the case, as the organization confirmed on Friday afternoon that she is no longer with them. At the time she was hired, she was brought on as part of the analytics team, but only a few short weeks back had been promoted to Bruce Boudreau's coaching staff. To say the least, this entire situation is a rather odd one, though Doerrie herself has not responded to any requests for a comment on the situation.
Hawks' Korchinski, Reichel connect for highlight-reel goal
Get used to this, Blackhawks fans: Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel connected for a beautiful goal in Wednesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, providing a glimpse of what the future might look like in Chicago one day. Korchinski received a pass from Philipp Kurashev in his own end,...
Blue Jays fan with perfect name misses Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball
Hey … hey, come here, real close. Sit down. I want to tell you a piece of information that will literally stick with you the rest of your life. Remember when you learned your ABCs? Remember the first time you heard another kid call the teacher “Mom”? Remember where you were when you learned that picture of Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the Met Gala was just some other guy? This is one of those moments.
Comments / 0