China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Russia will strike back at US-led oil price caps by shipping more crude to Asia, its energy minster says: report
If a US-led oil price cap is imposed, Russia will ship more crude to Asia, its energy minister said. G7 ministers have agreed to back a price cap on Russian oil to limit Moscow's energy revenues. Russia's oil exports have stayed strong despite sanctions thanks to a pivot to India...
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP reps seek Treasury reports on ‘millions’ paid to Biden family by Chinese company
Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling for the U.S. Treasury Department to release as many as 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) linked to millions in payments the Biden family received from investors linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member of the...
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
Vice President Kamala Harris commends US alliance with 'Republic of North Korea' in DMZ speech gaffe
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended "the Republic of North Korea" while visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in South Korea on Thursday as her trip to Asia ended.
americanmilitarynews.com
China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia
A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
Joe Biden and Cyril Ramaphosa: finding common ground amid divisions at home and abroad
US president Joe Biden’s invitation to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to meet at the White House, and the latter’s acceptance, are positive signs of renewed cooperation. But they do not suggest a return to the 1990s era of heady optimism between the two countries. These two...
White House condemns World Bank chief's climate comments, leaves future murky
The White House declined to defend World Bank President David Malpass, a Trump administration appointee, and said it condemned comments made by the bank chief on climate change.
Russia abandons Ukrainian bastion, Putin ally suggests nuclear response
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its troops had abandoned their bastion of Lyman in Ukraine's east for fear of encirclement and the leader of Chechnya, a close Kremlin ally, said Moscow should consider using a low-yield nuclear weapon in response.
China’s Mistakes Can Be America’s Gain
Xi Jinping should be enjoying his final days in charge of China. For decades now, the Chinese Communist Party has regularly replaced its senior leadership—a system crucial to the nation’s success—and after 10 years in power, Xi would be due to step aside and allow a new team to guide the country’s future. But when the country’s top cadres meet in Beijing on October 16 for the 20th Party Congress, Xi is widely expected to break precedent and extend his rule for at least another five years.
China signals no let-up in its aggressive diplomacy under Xi
BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China signalled on Thursday no let-up in its combative approach to foreign policy in a third term for Xi Jinping as leader despite criticism from many Western diplomats that the so-called Wolf Warrior stance has been counterproductive.
Idaho8.com
Brainard warns US rates to stay high, notes global impact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Friday that U.S. interest rates will likely have to remain high for an extended period to combat inflation, capping a week of tough rhetoric by Fed officials. In remarks at a conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Brainard said that international turmoil still threatens to disrupt global supplies of commodities and manufactured parts, a key factor pushing inflation higher. Brainard also said that one cannot rule out additional inflationary shocks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China’s COVID lockdowns, or severe weather events globally.
Biden admin close to making deal that will regulate TikTok
The New York Times’ Lauren Hirsch reports the Biden administration is nearing a deal with TikTok to regulate the Chinese-owned social media app. She tells “Nightcap’s” Jon Sarlin the three major points in the preliminary agreement that could help resolve national security concerns. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
Idaho8.com
Biden reestablishes arts committee that was dissolved over Trump’s handling of Charlottesville
President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Friday that includes a provision reestablishing the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a panel that was dissolved in 2017 when the committee’s members resigned over then-President Donald Trump’s handling of a deadly White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Idaho8.com
Putin announces annexation of Ukrainian regions in defiance of international law
President Vladimir Putin announced Russia would seize of nearly a fifth of Ukraine on Friday, declaring that the millions of people living there would be Russian citizens “forever.”. Under the annexation process, which is illegal under international law, Moscow will recognize four Ukrainian regions as Russian territory: Luhansk and...
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified move to annex four regions of Ukraine and paves the way for Ukrainian troops to potentially push further into land that Moscow now illegally claims as its own. The fighting comes at a pivotal moment in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. Facing Ukrainian gains on the battlefield — which he frames as a U.S.-orchestrated effort to destroy Russia — Putin this week heightened his threats of nuclear force and used his most aggressive, anti-Western rhetoric to date. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have inflicted damage on Ukrainian forces in battling to hold onto Lyman, but said outnumbered Russian troops were withdrawn to more favorable positions. The Russian announcement came soon after Ukraine’s air force said it had moved into Lyman and the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff posted photos of a Ukrainian flag being hoisted on the town’s outskirts.
Defense & National Security — Biden to rally world against Russia in UN speech
President Biden will rally world leaders to stand up against Russia’s “naked aggression” toward Ukraine in remarks to the United Nations General Assembly. We’ll dive deep into his speech. Plus, we’ll talk about the Naming Commission’s recommendations to rename or remove more than 1,100 military assets linked to the confederacy.
Idaho8.com
Defense secretary condemns ‘nuclear saber-rattling’ but says he doesn’t believe Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a new interview condemned “nuclear saber-rattling,” and said while he hasn’t seen anything to suggest Vladimir Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons in the ongoing war on Ukraine, the choice is up to the Russian President. “To be clear, the...
