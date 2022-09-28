Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?
Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
Disney World, Busch Gardens close as Hurricane Ian approaches
Now it’s serious: Walt Disney World, Busch Gardens and Universal Orlando have announced they are closing Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian approaches. The rest of Florida’s theme parks are expected to follow the lead. The world’s most-attended tourist attraction that hosts some 93 million people per year...
Disney World closed: Hurricane Ian becomes ninth storm to shut park, stranding some tourists without refunds
Disney has shuttered its Florida parks as Hurricane Ian verged on becoming an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 storm on Wednesday with sustained winds of 155mph. The company released a statement on Tuesday saying that Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and water parks would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
More than 60 Amazon facilities, mostly in Florida, closed after Ian
E-commerce giant Amazon is resuming operations in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida’s Gulf Coast. More than 60 Amazon facilities across the Southeast closed because of the storm, most of them in Florida, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told the Tampa Bay Times on Friday. Hurricane Ian made landfall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian
The National Hurricane Center has been tracking Hurricane Ian, with the latest updates showing that the storm is set to make landfall on the Florida coast as a Category 4 hurricane. While the exact track of the storm remains subject to change, visitors and residents across the state are making preparations for the impact of the storm.
33 Of The Most Fabulous Family Vacation Destinations (For All Ages And Every Type Of Adventure)
From hiking in the mountains to snorkeling in the crystal blue sea, there's a destination for every type of family.
Comments / 0