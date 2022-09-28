ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneytips.com

Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?

Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
Tampa Bay Times

Disney World, Busch Gardens close as Hurricane Ian approaches

Now it’s serious: Walt Disney World, Busch Gardens and Universal Orlando have announced they are closing Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian approaches. The rest of Florida’s theme parks are expected to follow the lead. The world’s most-attended tourist attraction that hosts some 93 million people per year...
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian

The National Hurricane Center has been tracking Hurricane Ian, with the latest updates showing that the storm is set to make landfall on the Florida coast as a Category 4 hurricane. While the exact track of the storm remains subject to change, visitors and residents across the state are making preparations for the impact of the storm.
