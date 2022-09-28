Read full article on original website
‘Inventions We Love’ will showcase four Seattle startup innovations at GeekWire Summit
Next week’s GeekWire Summit will showcase a host of technology leaders and innovations impacting the way people live, work, and do business. In the mix will be four Seattle startups taking part in a beloved GeekWire Summit tradition. We’re excited to bring back Inventions We Love, a session featuring...
Sustainability startups face off in the final episode of GeekWire’s Elevator Pitch
GeekWire’s Elevator Pitch startup competition is back with the final episode of the season, featuring three entrepreneurs pitching their sustainability-focused startups. Now in its third season, this video series — presented by WestRiver Group — follows startup leaders as they pitch their companies during the 32-second ride to the top floor of Seattle’s Smith Tower.
Tech Moves: Techstars Seattle leader Isaac Kato steps down after leading accelerator for 3 years
Isaac Kato, who led Techstars Seattle since 2019, has stepped down after leading the startup accelerator program for the past three years. Kato told GeekWire he’ll be doing something “in the investment space,” but did not provide more details. “Techstars Seattle remains the crown jewel of the...
GeekWire launches new recruiting business, led by top Pacific Northwest entrepreneur
GeekWire is expanding with the launch of a new business unit focused on technical recruiting, led by respected Seattle entrepreneur Jason Greer, a technical recruiting veteran who previously co-founded software development and tech commercialization firm GenUI. The new business unit will expand on our tradition of connecting members of the...
Promising data from large Alzheimer’s study bodes well for this Seattle startup
Alzheimer’s disease researchers were buoyed by positive data released Tuesday from a large clinical trial of an experimental therapy being developed by Biogen and Eisai. The early data suggest that the treatment, called lecanemab, eases cognitive decline. The findings also rejuvenated hope in a therapeutic approach targeting peptides that form nasty clumps in the brain of people with Alzheimer’s.
U.S. cybersecurity agency leader Jen Easterly on partnerships, workforce, making tech accountable
Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, visited Seattle to listen and build bridges, not to point fingers or rattle cages. Easterly, a U.S. Army veteran, two-time Bronze Star winner, and former National Security Agency counterterrorism deputy, explained Thursday that the agency focuses neither on regulation, intelligence, nor law enforcement, but rather on partnerships — describing cybersecurity as a “team sport.”
Real estate guru to launch industry news site, led by Seattle tech vets, amid tough housing market
After owning the domain realestatenews.com “for the better part of two decades,” author, consultant and analyst Stefan Swanepoel says he’s ready to put it to use. Swanepoel, founder and executive chairman of the T3 Sixty real estate consultancy, announced plans this week to launch Real Estate News this fall, promising a “factual, objective, relevant, concise, to-the-point” news source for the residential real estate brokerage industry, as he explained during a webcast about the site.
