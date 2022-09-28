After owning the domain realestatenews.com “for the better part of two decades,” author, consultant and analyst Stefan Swanepoel says he’s ready to put it to use. Swanepoel, founder and executive chairman of the T3 Sixty real estate consultancy, announced plans this week to launch Real Estate News this fall, promising a “factual, objective, relevant, concise, to-the-point” news source for the residential real estate brokerage industry, as he explained during a webcast about the site.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO