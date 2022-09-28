Read full article on original website
2 transported to the hospital after deadly shooting on Laurie Street in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCIV) — Andrews Police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday evening at a home on Laurie Street. Police say a male entered a home and shot two females. Two people were transported to the hospital, and one person was reported dead. Police have not identified which of...
4 arrested in connection to fatal shooting of teen at Town of Kershaw apartment complex
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lancaster Sheriff's Office has arrested four people in connection to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jashawna Coleman. She was killed at a Town of Kershaw apartment complex. Officials say 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a...
2nd arrest made in deadly Florence hit-and-run, search for 3rd suspect
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal Florence hit-and-run on Sept. 17. Quandelin Latrice Washington was arrested on Tuesday for criminal conspiracy, accessory after the fact to a Class B felony, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and felon in possession of ammunition.
Man charged, accused of making several bomb threats to local SC business
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A man accused of calling into a local business in Sumter County with several bomb threats has been arrested. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday and is being held at the local detention center. He is charged with six counts...
Hurricane Ian track moving farther north; Lowcountry still set to feel effects
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Ian remains a Category 1 hurricane as of midnight Friday. While the storm was initially anticipated to make landfall between Charleston and Horry County, much of the cone has now moved north and out of the Lowcountry. However, tropical storm impacts will still be felt...
