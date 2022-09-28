ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2nd arrest made in deadly Florence hit-and-run, search for 3rd suspect

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal Florence hit-and-run on Sept. 17. Quandelin Latrice Washington was arrested on Tuesday for criminal conspiracy, accessory after the fact to a Class B felony, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and felon in possession of ammunition.
