Read full article on original website
Related
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
AOL Corp
3 reasons why the U.S. dollar is strengthening: Strategist
The U.S dollar's strength against other currencies is wreaking havoc in markets around the world and sending equity prices lower. American travelers overseas are getting their bang for their buck, but multinationals which derive part of their revenue in foreign countries are bringing in fewer dollars due to exchange rates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motley Fool
2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Ahead of 2023
Stock splits have made shares of Amazon and Alphabet more accessible for retail investors. Amazon's e-commerce business is struggling right now, but it could bounce back if inflation cools down. Alphabet is a giant in digital ads, and its YouTube Shorts platform could be key to its future success. You’re...
wallstreetwindow.com
The 2022 Stock Market Bear Market Is More Than A Story Of A Recession – Mike Swanson
Lat week felt like a tipping point in the markets as more and more people are waking up to the reality that the bear market is real. As I wrote last week, we have passed through the first phase of a bear market were people just think things are in a correction and now are in the second phase, where people recognize reality. There are a lot of things happening and I want to just give you a few tidbits today. The first two quarters of US GDP were negative and historically that has been marked as a recession.
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Target's share price is down, but the company has some underappreciated competitive advantages. Prologis continues to expand its footprint as a leader in logistics for retailers and e-commerce companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
tipranks.com
Dollarama (TSE:DOL): Is This “Strong Buy” Stock Still Worth Buying?
Dollarama stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating from analysts. However, its upside potential doesn’t seem too high due to the stock’s rally this year. Nonetheless, it’s a solid, recession-resilient stock that is worth considering. Dollar-store company Dollarama (TSE: DOL) (OTC: DLMAF) has seen its shares perform...
SPDR Gold Trust Consolidates As Bank Of England Seeks To Stabilize Markets
The SPDR Gold Trust GLD experienced some volatility intraday trading up and down within Wednesday’s range. Gold, which correlates to bond prices, has been in decline recently, while yields have soared. Yields, which track inversely to gold, have been rising amid a series of 0.75% interest rate hikes as the Federal Reserve continues in its attempt to bring down inflation.
‘I’d never seen anything like it’: how market turmoil sparked a pension fund selloff
Pension fund managers breathed a cautious sigh of relief on Thursday morning. After days of market turmoil, the Bank of England’s £65bn emergency intervention the day before had – at least temporarily – stabilised UK government bond prices, supported the pound, and halted a pension fund selloff that threatened to spark a deeper crisis across the City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BlackRock is Choosing Credit Over Stocks - Here's How Individual Investors Are Doing The Same
Investment managers and individuals are showing they’ve had enough with the stock market. Borrowing costs continue to go up, and cheap funds that ignited a formerly bull market have disappeared. When the world’s largest asset management firm is shunning the stock market for credit, individual investors probably need to start paying attention.
The 3 Best ETFs to Buy as the Market Plunges
Diversification at the click of a button with exchange-traded funds can be the perfect panacea to combat a volatile market.
tipranks.com
EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?
EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
BlackRock says markets will get 'Fed up' with too much tightening as growth slows, with Powell showing the most resolve since Paul Volcker
Slow growth and too much tightening from the Fed will frustrate markets and the economy, BlackRock says. "Still, we do think that markets, and consequently the economy, will become 'Fed up' with too much tightening," according to a note. The current Fed's campaign to tackle inflation also drew comparisons to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Love Dividends? Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Could Be a Reliable Bet
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock has a remarkable dividend payment and growth history. Its payouts are supported by its growing earnings base. Investors seeking worry-free income should consider high-quality dividend-paying stocks. While several companies pay a reliable dividend, we’ll restrict ourselves to Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSE:TD) in this article. Investors should rely on this Canadian banking giant because of its solid track record of dividend payments, growth and ability to grow earnings.
tipranks.com
This Analyst Got it Right on INSW and TNK Stocks. Every Single Time!
Analyst Peter Christensen is highly optimistic about the stock trajectory of these two shipment service providers. He has a 100% success rate on his recommendations to date. Analyst Peter Christensen of Cleaves Securities boasts a 100% success rate for his picks on these two industrial goods stocks. New York-based International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Vancouver, Canada-based Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.
tipranks.com
Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell Nike Stock Before Earnings?
After the market action comes to a close today, Nike (NKE) will take its turn to deliver its latest financial report. While undoubtedly one of the stock market’s giants, the swish machine has in no way been immune to the bearish market developments. The shares have underperformed the broader markets this year and currently sit 42% into the red on a year-to-date basis.
tipranks.com
5 Retail Stocks to Consider amid High Inflation
As inflation runs hot, investors are looking for solid stocks that can perform relatively well during tough times. The five retail stocks mentioned in this article could help investors fight inflation, and analysts see solid upside potential for each one. U.S. stocks have been presenting major headwinds for investors throughout...
Comments / 0