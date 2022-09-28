Read full article on original website
Related
harvardpress.com
News anchor Natalie Jacobson brings her stories to Warner Free Lecture
Many readers will remember in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s watching Natalie Jacobson and Chet Curtis, familiarly known as Nat and Chet or Chet and Nat, co-anchors of the evening news on Channel 5. Jacobson, who spent 40 years in broadcast TV and was the first woman to anchor news in Boston, recounts highlights from those years, as well as stories of her personal life, in her 2022 book, “Every Life a Story.” She will be in Harvard to tell some of them in person at the Warner Free Lecture, Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. in Volunteers Hall at the library.
Read This Wild Theory Before You Re-watch the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
September 30, 2022, marked the 40th anniversary of the show that put Boston on the map in the 1980s – “Cheers.”. After an 11-year broadcast run and years in syndication, “Cheers” found new life – and a new audience – in the streaming era.
baystatebanner.com
Celebrity Series launches Latina bandleader concert series
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Latina musicians take center stage this season in a special series of concerts produced by Celebrity Series of Boston. From September through May, its Neighborhood Arts series celebrates Latina bandleaders in four concerts that highlight the rhythmic talents of diverse, local female musicians.
Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston
BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salem, MA
Looking for something great to eat in Salem, MA? This is a list that can help. Whether you are just passing through the area, or if you’re a local looking for something you haven’t tried before, then you’ve come to the right place. Taking into account the...
WCVB
ABC World News Tonight's David Muir recounts his time at WCVB Channel 5
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Over five decades, so many dedicated journalists have walked the halls and graced the airwaves at WCVB. Some spent their careers here, and others took what they learned onto a much larger stage. Few embody that quite like David Muir, from a fresh faced reporter on...
baystatebanner.com
Augmented reality and the arts merge in Cambridge dance performance
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Contemporary dance collective The Click debuts an augmented reality (AR) dance experience in Kendall Square this weekend. “Emotive Land” explores the need for and possibility of harmony be-tween art, culture, innovation and nature in site-specific dance pieces dually projected virtually on an app and performed in person.
‘Dude loves malls’: Actor Steve Carrell spotted shopping in Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Hollywood icon and Concord native Steve Carrell was spotted at a Boston area shopping mall over the weekend. Hospitality and lifestyle publicist Nicole Maffeo Russo snapped photos of “The Office” star at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton on Saturday. “Steve Carell is shopping...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Free Press
COVID-19 updated boosters garner underwhelming opinion among Bostonians
The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters that are adapted to the Omicron variant last month, but less than half of people who are eligible for the booster have received it. “The Boston Public Health Commission strongly encourages residents to protect themselves now by staying up...
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
whdh.com
Call to local artists: New Dorchester apartment complex seeks artwork to decorate interior spaces
BOSTON (WHDH) - The new apartment complex DotBlock is looking for 30 ready-made and commissioned pieces to decorate the interior of the building, the Dorchester Art Project announced in an Instagram post. The apartment building on Dorchester Avenue is looking for pieces to decorate the inside the building including hallways...
wgbh.org
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
miltonscene.com
Quincy Food Truck & Music Festival to take place Saturday, Oct. 1
Quincy Food Truck & Music Festival to take place Saturday, Oct. 1. EAT, DANCE & ENJOY on Saturday, October 1st from noon – 6 pm for the City of Quincy‘s annual Food Truck & Music Festival. Eats from Local Food Trucks:. (Food Trucks subject to change) Ellies Treats.
wgbh.org
Meet Lynn’s mayor Jared Nicholson, who wants to develop the waterfront and clean up the beaches
You may have heard the rhyme: Lynn, Lynn, the city of sin. But the new mayor, Jared Nicholson, has a different attitude. He sees it as a city of growth. Nicholson is a father — his son just started preschool and a second child is on the way. He’s also a former college wrestler who still takes part in a beach-wrestling tournament every summer.
whdh.com
Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Karina Teixeira
The YMCA of Greater Boston has announced Karina Teixeira as the new executive director of the Huntington Avenue branch. Having worked with the YMCA of Greater Boston for over 15 years, Teixeira will help drive the organization’s mission and commitment in the South End, Back Bay and Fenway communities.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
Comments / 0