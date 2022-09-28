ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Latest On Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati and travel back with the team back to Miami, officials confirmed to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung prior to the conclusion of Thursday's (September 29) 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was ruled out of Thursday's game...
Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.

Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
Former Cowboys Tight End Gavin Escobar Dead At 33

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of the two people who died while attempting to climb a rock face in Idyllwild in Riverside County, California. Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday (September 28) near Tahquitz Peak Fire...
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?

Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
Vikings vs. Saints Live Stream: How To Watch The NFL’s First London Game of The Season Online

Live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints collide on NFL Network. Both the Saints and Vikings have been wildly inconsistent during the first three weeks of the season. New Orleans defeated the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 1 nail-biter before losing their next two games to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Minnesota looked exceptional in their Kickoff Weekend win against the Green Bay Packers, absolutely terrible in their Monday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and mediocre in their Week 3 comeback victory over the Detroit Lions.
Tom Brady Evacuates Family Amid Catastrophic Hurricane Ian's Path

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have reportedly evacuated their family from their Tampa Bay home ahead of Hurricane Ian making its way through the city this week. Brady and Bündchen, along with their son, Benjamin, 12, and daughter, Vivian, 9, as well...
Colin Cowherd Has Conspiracy Theory on Bill Belichick 'Sabotaging' Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “I don’t do conspiracy theories, I don’t believe in them. I’ve always had a theory about conspiracy theories – it’s less successful people who feel like society doesn’t pay enough attention to them so I’m going to come up with 'inside information' that nobody else has! I don’t buy them… BUT if you were a rich head coach with a $100 million net worth, the greatest coach ever, had your legacy, rings, and money, AND you really didn’t like the owner who in multiple books called you out and said you’re ‘impossible’ and ‘difficult’, and leaks that Belichick is ‘not a good guy’, and you thought ‘I’ve got my rings, I’ve got my house in Jupiter, Florida…’ IF I was into conspiracy theories there would be seven ways to leave on your terms and hand the owner a mess:
