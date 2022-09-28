Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
From the Pumpkin Walk to Oktoberfest, Erie has a Variety of Fall Fun Planned
Tomorrow is the first day of October, so, that means we're really starting to ramp up on those fall season events and activities. There's a bunch of different fall-inspired options out there for you and the family to check out this weekend. The 16th annual Oktoberfest begins Friday night at...
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Annual Pumpkin Walk Returns this Weekend
Erie's annual Pumpkin Walk returns this weekend, and volunteers spent the day getting ready for the big event. It was a busy afternoon at Waldameer and Water World, as Erie High students and other volunteers set about displaying more than 1,200 pumpkins and 17,000 lights. The Halloween-themed fun also includes...
Friends, family, and Mayor Schember help Erie woman ring in 100th birthday
An Erie woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday with friends and family, and a surprise visit from Erie Mayor Joe Schember. Community members gathered at the LIFE Center on West 12th Street Friday afternoon to celebrate the special milestone. Blanche Bowers turns 100 years old on Saturday, and her friends and family are helping her […]
abc27.com
Oz makes campaign stop in Erie, tours Parade Street
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a tour along Parade Street Thursday to learn about the different ways investments can be made into the Erie community for the Parade Street Project. Parade Street is seen as the entry point into minority...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
New Skatepark Opening in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new skatepark is slated to open in the City of Jamestown this Saturday. The Power House Skatepark is located at 117 Fairmount Avenue between West 6th and 8th Streets. The site is named in memory of the City’s trolley system power station,...
erienewsnow.com
Joey Stevens, One Caribbean News Discusses Hurricane Ian Concerns
As the weather gets colder up north, many Erieites in the area begin preparing to head down to Florida for the winter. While they may still be in Erie now, their homes and vehicles are still in the sunshine state, which is currently dealing with Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is...
erienewsnow.com
Million Dollar Restore NY Grant Sought For Historic Fredonia Inn
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Redevelopment of a historic Fredonia inn continues. Back in July, local businessman Steve St. George and restaurant partner Devin Jones announced they plan to purchase the White Inn and restore the iconic structure as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and events space. In an...
Oktoberfest this weekend at St. Joseph Church in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Get out your lederhosen — it’s time for Oktoberfest! The 16th annual St. Joseph Church Bread of Life Community Oktoberfest will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Joseph (147 W. 24th St.) in Erie. The festival continues through the weekend. It’s 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 1 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall, winter trout stocking begins Oct. 3
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania waterways soon will get another stocking of trout for the fall and winter seasons. Beginning the week of Oct. 3, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock some 116,000 hatchery-raised adult trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. That includes rainbow, brown and brook trout. The efforts will continue through […]
erienewsnow.com
New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
erienewsnow.com
Grand Opening of Sheetz on West 38th & Liberty
Around 30 workers employed at the new Sheetz location that opened up in Erie. It's at the busy intersection of West 38th Street and Liberty. It's the 665 store that Sheetz has opened to date. About 300 people were there Thursday morning at the new location. Someone even won a...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian
Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown School Warns Against “One Chip Challenge”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators in Jamestown are sounding the alarm after students became violently ill while taking part in a new online snack trend at school. Known as the “One Chip Challenge”, Jamestown Public Schools are now warning parents about the dangers of this internet craze.
erienewsnow.com
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
wnynewsnow.com
Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
Erie teen charged as an adult in weekend German St. shooting
An Erie teenager is behind bars tonight after a shooting in the 800 block of German Street. Ashton Tolbert, 16, was taken into custody Friday on charges including attempted homicide. According to police, Tolbert allegedly shot a 39-year-old man last Saturday. Officers found the victim in the 200 block of East 8th Street. Police say […]
Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire
A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
City of Erie residents have a chance to have coffee with a cop next week
Mayor Joe Schember has announced events taking place in the City of Erie, including “Coffee with a Cop” next week. There will be a few opportunities to meet City of Erie Police Officers next week. On Wednesday, October 5, community members are invited to have coffee with a cop. City residents will have the […]
Fairview, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corry Area High School football team will have a game with Fairview High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
wnynewsnow.com
Chadakoin River Near Flood Stage
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chadakoin River in Jamestown is near action flood stage. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s rain gauge on Dow Street in Falconer. The river’s water was observed at 3.53 feet. Flooding generally occurs when the water is recorded...
Comments / 0