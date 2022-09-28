WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A murder charge against a man will be reduced to a manslaughter charge as part of a plea deal on that and other charges. William David Starnes has been jailed on a $500,000 bond since 2018 for the alleged murder of a good Samaritan who had come to the aid of the suspect’s wife, who was being beaten. The warrant was served in jail, where he was being held for a previous assault of a family member.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO