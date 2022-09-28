Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative Could Generate Nearly $1 Billion In Sales Every Year, Analysis Finds

Read full article on original website
ualrpublicradio.org
Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
localmemphis.com
Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
kuaf.com
Considering Legal Marijuana in Arkansas
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled votes cast regarding legal recreational marijuana in Arkansas will count. Roby Brock and John Brummett cosnider the ramifications of the opinion.
kuaf.com
Advocates For and Against Legal, Recreational Marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansas voters will decide if recreational marijuana can be legal in November. Roby Brock, on this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, seeks opinions of support and opposition.
