PGA Tour pro Sam Burns knew INSTANTLY about this golf rule, but did you?!
Sam Burns, who is the defending champion of the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour, knew instantly about this golf rule that is rarely used - but did you?!. Burns, 26, came into this tournament - the second of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season - fresh off helping the U.S. side clinch the Presidents Cup.
Davis Love III reflects on a scintillating Presidents Cup and the essence of team competition
Turns out, Fred has figured out the steps and distance thing on his phone. “I did 11 miles today!” Fred Couples told Davis Love III and others last week at the Presidents Cup. Love was the U.S. captain and Couples was one of his deputies at Quail Hollow in Charlotte. It was, as per usual, an American all-star team playing an international all-star team. The event was closer than it looked and closer than people thought it would be. Golf won. Fred’s step count had a high finish too.
PGA Tour countersuit claims LIV Golf encouraged players to violate contracts
The PGA Tour responded Wednesday to the antitrust lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last month with a 71-page motion that included a counterclaim against LIV Golf for contractual interference. The Tour’s response to the lawsuit, which was originally filed by 11 Tour members who had been suspended for violating...
Two-for-one special: Tommy Fleetwood simultaneously holes two balls at Old Course
Tommy Fleetwood might have missed the 150th Open in July, but he made up for it with a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the Old Course on Wednesday. Ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fleetwood teed it up at St. Andrews for a practice round. Fast forward to the 17th hole, better known as the “Road Hole,” and the 31-year-old Englishman was faced with a tough chip shot on the curb of the aforementioned road.
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
Rory McIlroy backs Robert MacIntyre to make Ryder Cup team if Scot's form continues
Rory McIlroy expects Robert MacIntyre to make Europe's Ryder Cup team next year if the Scot continues his recent spell of good form. MacIntyre won this month's Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, where the 43rd Ryder Cup between Europe and United States will be held.
Days after Prez Cup win, Sam Burns eats in Chick-Fil-A alone and unbothered
Just days after being a part of Team USA's Presidents Cup triumph, Sam Burns celebrated modestly at home. "Being able to go home and just relax and just go wander around the grocery store and pick up a few things that my wife needed and no one said anything to me or anything like that was really nice," Burns said Wednesday ahead of his Sanderson Farms Championship title defense.
LIV Golf Tour: Does Branden Grace have a pang of regret? Yes...
Branden Grace, who has played events in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, has admitted there was "a pang" of regret at not being able to participate in the 2022 Presidents Cup as he claimed "things have got out of hand". Speaking to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir ahead of the Dunhill...
PGA Tour files countersuit against LIV Golf as legal battle intensifies
The PGA Tour filed a countersuit against the LIV Golf Invitational Series this week, accusing the new Saudi Arabian-backed league of trying to induce top golfers to breach their contracts with the Tour by claiming that the Tour couldn't enforce them, . The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in the...
Langasque shoots 61, ties Old Course record in Dunhill Links
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Romain Langasque tied the course record at the Old Course at St. Andrews by shooting 11-under 61 in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. It is a European tour event taking place on three storied Scottish courses: St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie. Langasque started at No. 10 and shot 28 on a second nine that contained five birdies and an eagle on his last six holes at the home of golf. Fellow Frenchman Frederic Lacroix was one stroke behind after a 62 at Kingsbarns. Rory McIlroy shot 68 at Carnoustie. Friday’s forecast is for heavy rain and strong winds of more than 40 mph (64 kph).
Greg Norman golf clothing being worn by volunteers at PGA Tour event!
We are not quite sure how they managed to get this one signed off by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but the volunteers at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship are wearing Greg Norman's golf clothing brand. LIV Golf CEO Norman might be shocked to hear the news given his ties...
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Romain Langasque leads after equalling course record at St Andrews
Romain Langasque produced a remarkable finish to equal the course record at St Andrews and grab the early lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Frenchman made an eagle and five birdies over his last six holes to close an 11-under 61 on the Old Course, one of three being used in the event, to sit a shot ahead of compatriot Fredric Lacroix.
Remember the nerviest tee shot of Rory McIlroy’s career? It got me, too
Bless the heart of Rory McIlroy who stood on the 1st tee at Royal Portrush in 2019, wind breathing in off the right. Bless his heart because Northern Ireland’s greatest golfing talent, then 30 years old, said he wasn’t trying to be the center of attention that week, as the Open Championship returned to his home country.
Thomas Pieters tweets DP World Tour "ARE YOU DRUNK?" during his second round
Thomas Pieters tweeted "are you drunk?" to the DP World Tour during his second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Pieters got off to a brilliant start with a 65 at Carnoustie in round one but then struggled badly like so many others in brutal weather conditions in round two at Kingsbarns.
Richard Mansell conquers bad weather to lead Dunhill Links at St. Andrews
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — English golfer Richard Mansell stood up to bad weather to shoot a stunning 4-under 68 on the Old Course and open a two-shot lead halfway through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Friday. Mansell carded five birdies and a single bogey to post the lowest...
