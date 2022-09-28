ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Katie Couric Found Love Again After Losing 1st Husband Jay Monahan: Inside Her Marriage History

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WZ1f_0iDluXo000
Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Famed broadcaster Katie Couric found love again after facing a tragedy. The Today alum lost her first husband, Jay Monahan, to colon cancer in 1998. She married her second husband, John Molner, in 2014. Keep scrolling to learn more about Katie’s marriage history.

Who Was Katie Couric’s First Husband, Jay Monahan?

Katie and Jay first met at a party in Virginia in the ‘80s while she was working at WRC. Jay, born John Paul Monahan III, graduated from Georgetown Law School and began working as an attorney in Washington, D.C., upon meeting the journalist. The couple walked down the aisle in 1989.

In 1991, they welcomed their eldest daughter, Elinor Tully “Ellie” Monahan. Their youngest daughter, Caroline “Carrie” Monahan, arrived in 1996. Katie became a permanent cohost on Today in 1991 and her husband was by her side supporting her big career move. Jay also began working for NBC as a legal analyst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUtmO_0iDluXo000
Sonia Moskowitz/Shutterstock

The lawyer was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1997. He died in 1998 at the age of 42. Katie opened up about how she was affected by her husband’s death in her October 2021 memoir, Going There.

“Writing this and remembering Jay and the early days of our courtship — the handsome, young, mischievous Jay I met that freezing January night at a party in northern Virginia — it reminded me of the sheer joy of starting out, starting our lives together,” she penned.

She continues to keep Jay’s memory alive, often sharing photos of her late husband on Instagram and writing tributes to mark his birthday, death anniversary and marriage anniversary each year. The author and her daughters have also become colon cancer screening advocates. Katie, who revealed her own breast cancer diagnosis in September 2022, helped found Stand Up to Cancer in 2008, inspired by Jay to raise money for cancer research.

Who Is Katie Couric’s Second Husband, John Molner?

Katie met John in 2012 after they were set up on a date by a mutual friend. The pair wed two years later in the Hamptons. The Illinois native studied at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and went on to pursue a career in finance. His whole life changed once he met his perfect match.

“I was single for years before I met Katie, and I was starting to think about what I might look for in someone if I were going to get remarried,” he said in an October 2021 post on Katie Couric Media’s official website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376XaR_0iDluXo000
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

He continued, “And I wanted somebody who had their own activities, their own passions, whether that meant she was a lawyer or a doctor or a stamp collector. So be careful what you wish for, I guess. But yeah, Katie’s had a big life. That didn’t intimidate me, but it fascinated me and I enjoyed it. She loves doing what she’s doing and she’s good at it. So, I’m lucky.”

John cofounded the news and production company Katie Couric Media with his wife in 2017. Prior to meeting the Virginia native, the businessman was married to Jane Franke Molner. He shares two children with his ex-wife, Allie Molner and Henry Molner.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Katie Couric
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
Closer Weekly

Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager Are So in Love! See Their Cutest Photos Together

Sparks flew the first time Jenna Bush Hager met her longtime love, Henry Hager! The Today host and her spouse were first introduced while he was working on her father George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential re-election campaign. After getting married in 2008, Jenna and her husband accomplished so many things together, which they documented in cute photos posted on social media.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Marriages#Cancer Research#First Husband#Wrc#Georgetown Law School#Nbc
TVOvermind

Valerie Bertinelli’s Husband is Asking Court to Invalidate Prenuptial Agreement

When Valerie Bertinelli’s husband married her, he thought he was going into this wedding for life. In fact, so did Bertinelli. She thought that marrying her husband meant she was looking at a lifetime of love and happiness, but it seems things did not go as planned. In fact, she thought that twice. The lovely actress has been married two times, and neither of her marriages worked out. The thing about Valerie Bertinelli’s husbands, though, is that they do last a long time in Hollywood years. Let’s take a look at her marriages, her legal separation in 2021, and the impending divorce and spousal support issues Valerie Bertinelli’s husband is asking for.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
MALIBU, CA
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

61K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy