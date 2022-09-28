Read full article on original website
Lizzo plays President James Madison’s 200-year-old flute, ‘we just made history tonight!’
Former President James Madison’s flute still has the juice. Lizzo performed the centuries-old crystal flute in front of the crowd at Washington, D.C.’s Crystal One Arena on Tuesday night. The “Truth Hurts” songstress carefully held the historic instrument after it was handed to her onstage. “B—h, I’m scared,” she told the crowd. “It’s crystal, so […]
Lizzo Becomes the ‘First and Only’ Person to Play the 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute of James Madison
But could James Madison twerk like that? While performing in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, Lizzo was handed the prized crystal flute of the Founding Father and was allowed to play a few notes during her live show at the Capitol One Arena. The “heirloom” had never been played before — until Lizzo. “I’m the first & only person to play this presidential crystal flute its literally an heirloom— like… as a flute player this is iconic and I will never be over it,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram sharing a video of the moment. “The library of congress let me play...
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert
Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Lizzo Plays 200-Year-Old Flute Owned by a Former President
Lizzo just played an instrument with a whole lot of history. During the 34-year-old singer's Tuesday concert at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena, Lizzo played a crystal flute gifted to President James Madison by Claude Laurent in 1813, which currently resides at the Library of Congress. "I want everybody to...
Candace Owens 'Offended' by Lizzo Playing James Madison's Crystal Flute
"It's like spraying graffiti on a historical building and going, 'Oh, it's art.' No, it's not art," said Owens on a recent episode of her show "Candace."
