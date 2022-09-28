Read full article on original website
Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison
A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
Accused Killer Found At New Brunswick Train Station With Knife: Prosecutor
A 24-year-old New York man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man this week in Somerset County, authorities said. Jahkoy Monsanto is facing a first-degree murder charge, and various weapons offenses, in the killing of J’Corey Breedy on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Franklin Township, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
East Brunswick man among 14 corrections officers indicted in Edna Mahan ‘extraction’ incidents
TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted to indict 14 corrections officers, including an East Brunswick man, for allegedly removing inmates from cells “forcibly,” beating some, which left two of the victims severely injured at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.
14 guards indicted on misconduct charges at women’s prison
A New Jersey grand jury has indicted 14 corrections officers on charges stemming from what authorities said was a brutal attack in 2021 on inmates at the state's only prison for women.
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in Burlington attack, robbery
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in an attack on a man in a Burlington parking lot. The assault happened Wednesday at the Walgreens on Cherry Street. Police say Jashier Gillespie, 20, of Philadelphia, severely beat a man, fracturing his skull, breaking ribs and damaging one of his eyes so badly, he might lose it.
Seaside Heights, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to 2021 Motel Death
A man from Seaside Heights has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a woman at a motel last year. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 51-year-old Gerardo RuizGerardo Ruiz now faces 35 years in state prison on an aggravated manslaughter charge. According to authorities, on the morning of...
Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark
A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
Princeton police blotter
A man told police an unknown man allegedly approached him and attempted to punch him in the face on Witherspoon Street Sept. 25. The man then struck the victim with his bicycle and fled. A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Princeton after he was stopped...
2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said. Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite...
64-year-old man free after serving more than 41 years in prison
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Sixty-four-year-old Leroy Evans is a free man after four decades in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. Evans was released from prison Friday afternoon.Cheers and excitement broke out outside of the courthouse in Delaware County as friends and family waited to get a glimpse of their freed loved one.Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Conviction Integrity Section announced the release of Evans, who served 41 years in prison for first-degree murder.The Delaware County man was convicted of the 1981 murder of Emily Leo, but after a thorough investigation of the case that began in 2021,...
Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
East Windsor police blotter
A 32-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving on Sept. 25. A police officer responded to a call about a vehicle blocking the exit of a parking lot on Twin Rivers Drive. The driver, who was asleep at the wheel, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
Pemberton, NJ, Woman to Get Minimal Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Deadly DWI Crash
A woman from Pemberton Township will serve less than a decade behind bars in connection to a deadly DWI crash late last year that claimed the life of a teenager. Under an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, 55-year-old Wanda Sprague pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for eight years in state prison.
Daily Targum
New Brunswick resident charged with multiple offenses after causing self-inflicted gunshot wound on campus
At approximately 5:41 p.m. on Wednesday, the Rutgers University Police Department (RUPD) responded to a call at the Douglass Parking Deck to aid Aldo Ruiz-Galindo, a 20-year-old male from New Brunswick, who reported that he suffered a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, according to a University-wide email. Ruiz-Galindo, who...
Undercover narcotics bust nabs nearly 40 alleged drug dealers, including Hudson Valley teacher
The evidence was seized in the Port Jervis-based operation authorities call “Operation Final Blow.”
Bucks County man enters open plea to attempted murder charges after shooting police chief
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Bucks County man entered a plea deal after shooting a police chief and attempting to shoot a parole officer, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. Colin Frank Petroziello, of Yardley, entered a no contest plea to firing a shotgun at Yardley Police...
Man gets life in prison after double murder trial
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 35-year-old man in the Poconos received his sentence after being found guilty of murdering his aunt and uncle in Pocono Township back in 2018. Lancelot Fortune was emotionless inside the courtroom as the judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Some members of his family say […]
Teenagers Charged With Robbing 2 Pizzerias, Food Mart In South Jersey: Police
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with three robberies in Maple Shade, authorities said. Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said a 16-year-old boy from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old boy from Willingboro were charged with the robbery and theft of the Domino’s Pizza (290 South Lenola Road) on April 3, the Papa John’s Pizza (479 Route 38 West) on May 6 and the 73 Food Mart (2891 Route 73 South) on June 14.
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: NORMAN “STORMIN NORMAN” SCHWARZKOPF’S GRANDDAUGHTER VISITS NJSP HEADQUARTERS
Last week, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed Cynthia Schwarzkopf, granddaughter of Colonel H. Norman Schwarzkopf, the State Police’s first Superintendent and daughter of Norman ‘Stormin Norman’ Schwarzkopf Jr., to Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Cynthia had an opportunity to meet members of State Police command staff...
