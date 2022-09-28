ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
BRICK, NJ
East Brunswick Sentinel

East Brunswick man among 14 corrections officers indicted in Edna Mahan ‘extraction’ incidents

TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted to indict 14 corrections officers, including an East Brunswick man, for allegedly removing inmates from cells “forcibly,” beating some, which left two of the victims severely injured at the Hunterdon County-based Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
WCAX

Police arrest suspect in Burlington attack, robbery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in an attack on a man in a Burlington parking lot. The assault happened Wednesday at the Walgreens on Cherry Street. Police say Jashier Gillespie, 20, of Philadelphia, severely beat a man, fracturing his skull, breaking ribs and damaging one of his eyes so badly, he might lose it.
BURLINGTON, VT
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
NEWARK, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton police blotter

A man told police an unknown man allegedly approached him and attempted to punch him in the face on Witherspoon Street Sept. 25. The man then struck the victim with his bicycle and fled. A 29-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Princeton after he was stopped...
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Philly

64-year-old man free after serving more than 41 years in prison

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Sixty-four-year-old Leroy Evans is a free man after four decades in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit. Evans was released from prison Friday afternoon.Cheers and excitement broke out outside of the courthouse in Delaware County as friends and family waited to get a glimpse of their freed loved one.Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Conviction Integrity Section announced the release of Evans, who served 41 years in prison for first-degree murder.The Delaware County man was convicted of the 1981 murder of Emily Leo, but after a thorough investigation of the case that began in 2021,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS New York

Woman shot in Newark, investigation ongoing

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Newark on Wednesday.Officers responded to calls of shots fired near Central Avenue just before 3 p.m.At the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital.The details surrounding the shooting at unknown at this time.
NEWARK, NJ
centraljersey.com

East Windsor police blotter

A 32-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving on Sept. 25. A police officer responded to a call about a vehicle blocking the exit of a parking lot on Twin Rivers Drive. The driver, who was asleep at the wheel, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Pemberton, NJ, Woman to Get Minimal Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Deadly DWI Crash

A woman from Pemberton Township will serve less than a decade behind bars in connection to a deadly DWI crash late last year that claimed the life of a teenager. Under an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, 55-year-old Wanda Sprague pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for eight years in state prison.
PEMBERTON, NJ
WBRE

Man gets life in prison after double murder trial

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 35-year-old man in the Poconos received his sentence after being found guilty of murdering his aunt and uncle in Pocono Township back in 2018. Lancelot Fortune was emotionless inside the courtroom as the judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Some members of his family say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Teenagers Charged With Robbing 2 Pizzerias, Food Mart In South Jersey: Police

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with three robberies in Maple Shade, authorities said. Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said a 16-year-old boy from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old boy from Willingboro were charged with the robbery and theft of the Domino’s Pizza (290 South Lenola Road) on April 3, the Papa John’s Pizza (479 Route 38 West) on May 6 and the 73 Food Mart (2891 Route 73 South) on June 14.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

