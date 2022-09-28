ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Kait 8

Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell among FCS leaders in rushing yards

Just four games into the 2022 college football season, University of North Alabama sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell of Hoxie, Ark., is making a name for himself on a national level in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Powell currently ranks second nationally in rushing yards per game (143.2), second in...
HOXIE, AR
Kait 8

Know Before You Go: Arkansas State football vs. ULM

In advance of Saturday’s Homecoming matchup at Centennial Bank Stadium, A-State Athletics has compiled the following information intended to help fans have the opportunity to have the best game day experience. GAMEDAY TIMELINE. 10:00 AM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens.
JONESBORO, AR
KHBS

Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Missing trailer returned to A-State alumni association

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a report by Region 8 News, a missing Tailgate City staple has been returned just in time for A-State’s homecoming. On Sept. 22 we reported the Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University trailer was missing. According to...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

A Family for Me: Johnathan

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Johnathan. He’s a 15-year-old student at Greene County Tech with plenty of interests. Whether it’s football, rugby, fishing, or any other activity, Johnathan is always ready for a good time. Another of those interests is horses. So Reporter Chase Gage and Johnathan both...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Area volunteers help with relief efforts in Florida

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sounds of high winds and crashing water engulfed areas in Florida. Hurricane Ian left many in Florida without anything. It is usually said that after a storm comes the sun, but for Floridians, it was volunteers who arrived in droves. David Clayton is an American...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Sept. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Our nice weather will stick around for the weekend. Great weather for anything outdoors whether it’s camping, football games, or yard work. Chilly mornings in the 40s and afternoons stay comfortable in the...
JONESBORO, AR
NewsBreak
Basketball
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Quantum Leap in Time of Eerie Abandoned Arkansas Radio Station

If you are ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.
NEWPORT, AR
Kait 8

School adds security measures to events

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri high school announced it would add security measures for those entering and attending events at its stadium and gym. The Hayti High School announced it would require those entering to be screened with metal detector wands. It also said it would not allow...
HAYTI, MO
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck

An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
JAY, OK
Kait 8

3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident

PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate. According to Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, one person was airlifted after an incident on I-555. A deputy on the scene said one man either fell out of a vehicle or...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR

