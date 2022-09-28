Read full article on original website
Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
Arkansas Has Had Good Football Coaches, But Missed On Best
When you think of Arkansas football does their former head coach George Cole come to mind? Not for me either. But he figures in a bit to Razorbacks football history. And, perhaps, into Alabama football history. In 1941, Red Sanders had just completed his second year as Vanderbilt head football...
Kait 8
Hoxie alum Shunderrick Powell among FCS leaders in rushing yards
Just four games into the 2022 college football season, University of North Alabama sophomore running back ShunDerrick Powell of Hoxie, Ark., is making a name for himself on a national level in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Powell currently ranks second nationally in rushing yards per game (143.2), second in...
ESPN
Why college football's top inside linebacker left Alabama for Arkansas
WHEN DREW SANDERS' name appeared in the transfer portal database on Jan. 11, an Arkansas staff member was quick to run it up the ladder to head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman thought the name sounded familiar, but he had to ask: "Is that No. 20 from Alabama?" A staff member...
Little Rock Catholic, West Memphis meet in unlikely conference clash
By Jeff Halpern Going into the season, not many expected Little Rock Catholic (4-0, 3-0) and West Memphis (4-0, 3-0) to be playing for first place in the 6A-East Conference. And with good reason, both teams were coming off a stretch of losing seasons. Catholic hadn’t won more than seven games ...
Kait 8
Know Before You Go: Arkansas State football vs. ULM
In advance of Saturday’s Homecoming matchup at Centennial Bank Stadium, A-State Athletics has compiled the following information intended to help fans have the opportunity to have the best game day experience. GAMEDAY TIMELINE. 10:00 AM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens.
KHBS
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
Kait 8
Missing trailer returned to A-State alumni association
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a report by Region 8 News, a missing Tailgate City staple has been returned just in time for A-State’s homecoming. On Sept. 22 we reported the Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University trailer was missing. According to...
Kait 8
A Family for Me: Johnathan
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Johnathan. He’s a 15-year-old student at Greene County Tech with plenty of interests. Whether it’s football, rugby, fishing, or any other activity, Johnathan is always ready for a good time. Another of those interests is horses. So Reporter Chase Gage and Johnathan both...
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Kait 8
Area volunteers help with relief efforts in Florida
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sounds of high winds and crashing water engulfed areas in Florida. Hurricane Ian left many in Florida without anything. It is usually said that after a storm comes the sun, but for Floridians, it was volunteers who arrived in droves. David Clayton is an American...
Kait 8
Sept. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Our nice weather will stick around for the weekend. Great weather for anything outdoors whether it’s camping, football games, or yard work. Chilly mornings in the 40s and afternoons stay comfortable in the...
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 facing charges
A man is injured after falling out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said.
Quantum Leap in Time of Eerie Abandoned Arkansas Radio Station
If you are ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.
Kait 8
School adds security measures to events
HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri high school announced it would add security measures for those entering and attending events at its stadium and gym. The Hayti High School announced it would require those entering to be screened with metal detector wands. It also said it would not allow...
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck
An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Kait 8
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate. According to Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, one person was airlifted after an incident on I-555. A deputy on the scene said one man either fell out of a vehicle or...
