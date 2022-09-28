Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.

