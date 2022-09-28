Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
kitco.com
Russian authorities reach an agreement to allow cross-border settlements with crypto
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev commented that the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank have agreed...
Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
kitco.com
Norway, Israel and Sweeden central banks join the BIS in exploring CBDC payments
Through Project Icebreaker, the three central banks and the BIS Innovation Hub Nordic Centre will collaborate to "develop...
kitco.com
Easing bank capital rules won't help EU energy crunch, says watchdog
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Loosening capital rules for banks would do little to help ease a cash crunch among energy companies due to high gas prices, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Thursday. The European Banking Authority was asked by the bloc's executive European Commission for its views...
Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees
NEW YORK — (AP) — Regions Bank for a second time in a decade was found charging illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fines. In an...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
kitco.com
U.S. dollar share of global FX reserves rises in Q2; euro share slips -IMF data
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund rose in the second quarter, with the Federal Reserve in the midst of an aggressive tightening cycle aimed at stamping out uncomfortably high inflation. The greenback's share of reserves rose to...
kitco.com
A digital euro should be borderless and not used for commercial purposes, ECB's Lagarde says
The ECB provides "the guarantee that those payments will not be exploited for commercial purposes," Lagarde said in...
pymnts.com
Could an Internationalized Digital Euro Threaten the Dollar?
A digital euro isn’t going to replace the United States dollar as the world’s reserve currency and leading international payments currency anytime soon. But it could help weaken it, or even speed its demise. That’s one thing to take away from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s...
Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money
Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
kitco.com
Rio Tinto starts demonstration plant for lithium concentration in Quebec
The company said that the plant will demonstrate at industrial scale a new spodumene concentration process that provides...
kitco.com
Barclays hit by $361 million penalty over issuance of securities
Sept 29 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays (BARC.L) agreed to a $361 million penalty over internal control failures related to the unregistered offer and sale of "an unprecedented amount" of securities, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday. "While we acknowledge Barclays’ efforts to identify, disclose and remediate...
kitco.com
Weak electronic demand to push silver prices back to $18 by year end - Capital Economics
In their latest silver outlook, commodity analysts at Capital Economics said that they expect weak industrial demand to...
kitco.com
Fed's Bowman suggests averaging bank stress test results to smooth out capital requirements
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Friday that averaging bank stress test results over several years could reduce volatility in bank capital requirements, as part of a broader speech defending a lighter regulatory approach to the industry. Bowman, a Republican, argued that any efforts to...
kitco.com
Market volatility is boosting gold's safe-haven appeal and near term sentiment improves
The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that both Wall Street analysts and Main Street retail investors are...
kitco.com
Sterling turns positive as dollar wavers and PM Truss defends economic plans
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling fell as much as 1% on Thursday before cutting losses and turning positive as the dollar wavered and British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the government's economic plans. Truss said big tax cuts were the right path for Britain and refused to consider reversing...
kitco.com
Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail
NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian companies are still buying Russian oil using dollars after Dubai's Mashreq Bank declined to handle payments from at least two refiners in Emirati Dirhams as requested by the supplier, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Russia has been hit by sanctions...
