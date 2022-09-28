ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Associated Press

Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
kitco.com

Easing bank capital rules won't help EU energy crunch, says watchdog

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Loosening capital rules for banks would do little to help ease a cash crunch among energy companies due to high gas prices, the European Union's banking watchdog said on Thursday. The European Banking Authority was asked by the bloc's executive European Commission for its views...
pymnts.com

Could an Internationalized Digital Euro Threaten the Dollar?

A digital euro isn’t going to replace the United States dollar as the world’s reserve currency and leading international payments currency anytime soon. But it could help weaken it, or even speed its demise. That’s one thing to take away from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s...
Advocate Andy

Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money

Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
kitco.com

Rio Tinto starts demonstration plant for lithium concentration in Quebec

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the plant will demonstrate at industrial scale a new spodumene concentration process that provides...
kitco.com

Barclays hit by $361 million penalty over issuance of securities

Sept 29 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays (BARC.L) agreed to a $361 million penalty over internal control failures related to the unregistered offer and sale of "an unprecedented amount" of securities, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday. "While we acknowledge Barclays’ efforts to identify, disclose and remediate...
kitco.com

Sterling turns positive as dollar wavers and PM Truss defends economic plans

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling fell as much as 1% on Thursday before cutting losses and turning positive as the dollar wavered and British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the government's economic plans. Truss said big tax cuts were the right path for Britain and refused to consider reversing...
kitco.com

Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian companies are still buying Russian oil using dollars after Dubai's Mashreq Bank declined to handle payments from at least two refiners in Emirati Dirhams as requested by the supplier, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Russia has been hit by sanctions...
