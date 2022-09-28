ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjmLM_0iDls2hY00

Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament.

“The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on Instagram releasing the black third-choice design.

“While we support the Danish national team all the way, this shouldn’t be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said.

The designs seem to complete a promise made by the Danish soccer federation last November to wear clothing with “critical messages” at the tournament in Qatar.

Though FIFA’s World Cup rules prohibit political statements on team uniform, the three Denmark shirt designs in all-red, all-white and all-black appear to comply with no words or symbols that are an explicit statement. The national team badge, Hummel logo and decorative white chevrons —- a famous feature of the Denmark shirt since the 1980s — are faded into the same single color as the shirt.

“We don’t wish to be visible during (the) tournament,” Hummel said. “We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.”

The gas-rich emirate has been fiercely criticized in the past decade for its treatment of migrant workers mostly from south Asia needed to build tens of billions of dollars’ worth of stadiums, metro lines, roads and hotels.

Definitive numbers of worker deaths and injuries have been hard to verify with inquests not routinely held and limited data released by Qatari authorities.

World Cup organizers in Qatar disputed Hummel's claim of thousands of deaths in construction work during preparations for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament.

“Furthermore, we wholeheartedly reject the trivializing our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects,” the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement.

“The SC’s work is recognized by numerous entities within the international human rights community as a model that has accelerated progress and improved lives,” organizers said, citing the U.N.'s International Labor Organization.

Denmark, the world's No. 10-ranked team which reached the European Championship semifinals last year, has been one of the 32 World Cup teams most likely to take a strong stance against Qatar.

The Danish federation joined a European campaign launched last week for captains to wear heart-shaped, multi-colored “One Love” armbands in World Cup games.

Danish officials also have taken a leading role in a group of European soccer federations visiting Qatar to monitor the progress of promised reforms in labor laws.

“This dialogue resulted in a better understanding of the progress made, the challenges faced, and the legacy we will deliver beyond 2022,” Qatari organizers said, urging the Danish federation “to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the (Supreme Committee) and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel.”

Denmark has been drawn in a World Cup group with defending champion France, which typically wears a dark blue shirt, Australia, whose first-choice color is gold, and Tunisia, which wears white.

The FIFA match schedule for the tournament lists Denmark as the home team with first choice of color only for its opening game on Nov. 22 against Tunisia.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AWS and DFL Unveil Two New Bundesliga Match Facts for the 2022–23 German Football Season

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the Bundesliga, Germany’s top national football league, today announced the newest Bundesliga Match Facts (BMF) powered by AWS, which will debut during Matchday 8, September 30–October 2. “Win Probability” highlights when a significant shift occurs in a team’s chances of winning a match. “Pressure Handling” spotlights players with the highest escape rates in high-pressure situations, alongside relevant metrics like pass completion and shot efficiency. Matchday 8 weekend features UEFA Champions League participants FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen meeting at the Allianz Arena, as well as UEFA Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt welcoming Europa League debutants, and Bundesliga leaders, 1. FC Union Berlin to Deutsche Bank Park. Fans can learn more about how AWS is transforming the sports industry with the Bundesliga on the AWS Bundesliga site. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005810/en/ New “Pressure Handling” Match Fact (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL
CoinDesk

Central Banks of Israel, Norway and Sweden Team Up to Explore Retail CBDC

The central banks of Israel, Norway and Sweden have teamed up with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to explore how central bank digital currencies (CBDC) can be used for international retail and remittance payments, BIS announced on Wednesday. The BIS is an association of 61 central banks from around...
RETAIL
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Protest#Danish
BBC

Coach Kallon sure of success at ... FC Kallon, the team he owns

Former Sierra Leone captain Mohamed Kallon says he is sure of success at FC Kallon, the club he owns, after taking the managerial reins. The former Inter Milan and Monaco forward, who turns 43 next month, has begun his senior coaching career at his club, which he also used to previously play for.
UEFA
BBC

'﻿We're not playing Haaland - we're playing Man City' - Ten Hag

M﻿anchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not fazed by the prospect of a derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday. S﻿ummer signing Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City since signing from Borussia Dortmund, but Ten Hag dismissed suggestions it is all about stopping the Norway frontman.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Sports
SpaceNews.com

US candidate to be first woman to lead UN telecoms agency

TAMPA, Fla. — Doreen Bogdan-Martin will become the first woman to head the U.N.’s telecoms agency in its 157-year history from January, and the first American in the role since the 1960s after beating a Russian leadership challenge. As the next Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU),...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

848K+
Followers
181K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy