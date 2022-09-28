ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

ESPN

Newcastle sign teenager Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners

Newcastle United have signed 18-year-old Australian forward Garang Kuol to join the squad in January, the Premier League club announced on Friday. Kuol, who made his senior international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, has played for A-League side Central Coast Mariners since moving Australia as a refugee in 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Luis Suarez: MLS an option after World Cup but return to Europe won't happen

Luis Suarez has said Major League Soccer is "one of the options I see as being most likely" for his next move, and ruled out a return to European football. Suarez, 35, is now back at Nacional in Uruguay -- after joining on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid in July -- and has scored four goals in eight league appearances this season.
MLS
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro accuses Portugal fans of being 'sick, soulless and forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother... as she insists the Man United star remains 'the BEST player in the world' despite his recent struggles

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has accused Portugal fans of being 'forever ungrateful' following criticism of her brother's performances, and has insisted that the Manchester United forward is still 'the best player in the world'. Ronaldo endured a miserable evening on Tuesday as he squandered some key chances in Portugal's...
WORLD
The Independent

Wolfsburg vs Stuttgart LIVE: Bundesliga team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Wolfsburg take on Stuttgart in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SOCCER
The Independent

Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Bayern München take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney says Taxi Fountas 'is struggling mentally' with being accused of using the n-word in a row with Inter Miami's Damion Lowe and will miss DC United's next game while an investigation continues

Taxi Fountas will stay in his native Greece with family over the weekend while an investigation into whether he racially abused an opponent in an MLS game continues. Fountas has denied using the n-word in an exchange with Damion Lowe of Inter Miami. The incident is alleged to have happened in the second half of the game on Sep. 18 and Wayne Rooney, Fountas's coach at DC United, substituted him off in the aftermath.
MLS
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City To Battle Barcelona For Young Columbian

As per reports from SPORT, Manchester City could potentially swoop in under the noses of Barcelona for 21-year-old attacker Daniel Ruiz. Xavi's side are said to be huge admirers of the winger from Millonarios FC in the Liga Dimayor but Pep Guardiola's Man City also have their eyes set on the player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna

Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
SOCCER
ESPN

El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system

Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
SOCCER
ESPN

CAS to hear appeal from Chile over Ecuador's World Cup place

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has granted an appeal by the Chilean football federation (FFCH) against FIFA's decision to allow Ecuador to play at the World Cup despite allegations they fielded an ineligible player, it said on Friday. World governing body FIFA dismissed an appeal earlier this month...
MLS
Sports

