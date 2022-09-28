Read full article on original website
ozaukeepress.com
Mayor narrows contenders for city flag design
Flags were on Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke’s mind when the Common Council met recently. But not just any flags. Neitzke was considering designs for the Port Washington city flag — something he floated in June after receiving a letter from middle school student Ben Laurin proposing the city adopt a flag.
ozaukeepress.com
Community meal to be served Saturday
Lasagna will be on the menu for the Saukville community meal on Saturday, Oct. 1. The meal, which will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be provided by St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. In addition to lasagna, the menu will include salad, garlic bread, fruit and dessert.
ozaukeepress.com
Man seriously injured while delivering oil to county asphalt plant
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday while pumping hot oil from a tanker truck to a holding tank at the Ozaukee County asphalt plant in the Town of Saukville. The Portage resident, who is an employee of the company that delivers oil to the plant at 3979 Lakeland Rd., was sprayed with hot oil when there was a problem with the transfer, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, which said the accident happened at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 27.
ozaukeepress.com
Developer has eye on Port City Hall and more
Mequon firm wants to buy city building for 2-block project that would encompass county buildings. THE FACE OF Grand Avenue from Wisconsin Street, where Port Washington City Hall is located (right), to Milwaukee Street, where Family Promise has its offices (far left) could be changed if a plan by Shaffer Development is approved. The company has proposed a multi-use development that would combine housing and commercial spaces. Photo by Bill Schanen IV.
ozaukeepress.com
Centennial events are planned
Sunday, Oct. 2, marks the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the Village of Belgium. Several events will mark the occasion at Buechler Farms and Village Hall. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Buechler Farms will offer pumpkins and tractor rides. Belgium waffles, fire department burgers and brats and fire truck rides will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ozaukeepress.com
Merging fire departments possible but complicated
Forming an emergency medical services district among four municipalities is no easy task, and the towns and villages of Belgium and Fredonia on Tuesday received some advice from someone who did it. Lake Country Fire and Rescue Chief Matt Fennig discussed his experience, including what worked and what didn’t, in...
ozaukeepress.com
Education Association holding brat fry
The Cedar Grove-Belgium Education Association is hosting its 30th annual brat and hamburger fry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The food will be available for purchase in the high school commons. Proceeds support the CGBEA Scholarship Fund.
ozaukeepress.com
LETTER: Editorial could be planning guide at no cost to taxpayers
Over the years, it has occasionally occurred to me that Port Washington elected and staff officials don’t appear as though they read the Ozaukee Press by their actions or lack thereof. Last week’s editorial, “Beware of ‘just ideas’ from city planners,” could almost serve as a blueprint guide for the downtown redevelopment and didn’t cost taxpayers one penny. The editorial further pointed out past mistakes to be avoided in the future.
ozaukeepress.com
County hopes downsizing will save bus service
Faced with declining ridership, county searching for new vendor to run smaller, less expensive program. Ozaukee County officials are seeking a new contractor to ensure it can continue offering a commuter bus to Milwaukee County, but even if they find a vendor, the service will undergo some changes next year.
ozaukeepress.com
New program makes sure students don’t go hungry over the weekend
About 20 Ozaukee Elementary School students whose families may not have enough food to put on the table won’t go hungry over the weekends thanks to a program new to the school this year. The Bags in Backpacks program run by Family Sharing of Grafton provides two lunches and...
ozaukeepress.com
LETTER: County had Covid fund needs more deserving than new park
Let us see if we have this straight: The federal government gave the State of Wisconsin money that was supposed to be used as Covid relief for families and small businesses in need. Tony Evers made the decision, along with input from a member of the state Assembly who is not in our district, to donate that money to a nonprofit organization to purchase land in Port Washington, which in turn came off the county tax roll. The non-profit organization turned around and gave that property to Ozaukee County to make a park, which will cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to create and maintain.
ozaukeepress.com
Rare voter fraud case ends with jail sentence
Woman accused of voting in the name of her dead partner pleads no contest. A rare voter fraud case that plodded through the Ozaukee County Court system over the course of nearly two years ended earlier this month when a 50-year-old woman pleaded no contest to using an absentee ballot to vote in the name of her dead partner in the Nov. 3, 2020, election.
ozaukeepress.com
Guns-in-school resolution tabled indefinitely
Measure lobbying state to give districts power to decide if firearms are allowed in schools likely shelved at least until election. A controversial “school safety” resolution urging the state to allow school districts to decide whether people licensed to carry guns can do so on school grounds and in classrooms is not likely to be reconsidered by the Northern Ozaukee School Board in the near future.
ozaukeepress.com
Supply issues slow Hwy. 33 roundabout work
The Department of Transportation hopes to complete the Highway 33 roundabout in the Town of Saukville by Friday, Oct. 14. Michael Pyritz, a spokesman for the DOT, said Friday that the agency had hoped to complete the work by the end of this week but supply chain issues have slowed progress.
