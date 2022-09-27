Read full article on original website
Related
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21
All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters has to be separated from John Harbaugh in Baltimore Ravens loss
The football community was treated to what may be an AFC Championship preview, with the Buffalo Bills taking on Baltimore
Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'
Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a "lower-leg fracture" against the New Orleans Saints and will stay in London to undergo surgery
Comments / 0