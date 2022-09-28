ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees

Biden campaigned for president with a plan to increase Social Security benefits for older retirees. His proposal is to phase in a benefits increase for retirees who have received Social Security for 20 or more years. So far, Biden hasn't pushed for this Social Security change because he's focused on...
Motley Fool

Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times

The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October

Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes In 2023 to Celebrate -- and 2 You May Not Like

2023 will bring several important changes to Social Security benefits. Some of these changes will affect workers who aren't yet eligible for Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time

Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Retirement Daily

Everything You Need to Know About Social Security’s WEP and GPO

There are two Social Security policies that have an impact on a select number of earners who benefit from a public pension that is based on work that was not covered under Social Security: The Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). These provisions only affect about 3% of households, but can significantly reduce the amount of Social Security benefits one may receive.
Motley Fool

2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
