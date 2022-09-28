Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Biden campaigned for president with a plan to increase Social Security benefits for older retirees. His proposal is to phase in a benefits increase for retirees who have received Social Security for 20 or more years. So far, Biden hasn't pushed for this Social Security change because he's focused on...
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
Widowed? Don't Leave This Free Social Security Money on the Table
There's a little-known way for surviving spouses to get more in benefits.
Here's the Social Security Change Joe Biden Wants That's Most Likely to Happen
Biden wants to tax income above $400,000 to help fund Social Security. This proposal enjoys widespread bipartisan support among Americans. It would go a long way toward protecting Social Security benefits in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Motley Fool
Joe Biden Has Called for Social Security Benefit Cuts 2 Times
The vast majority of Americans are, or will be, reliant on Social Security income during their golden years. On two previous occasions, Biden has offered suggestions to strengthen Social Security that would ultimately reduce benefits. However, Biden's current four-point proposal to "fix" Social Security doesn't cut monthly payouts. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes We Should Learn About in October
Once third-quarter inflation data is available in October, we'll know what the program will look like in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
After a big cost-of-living adjustment for 2022, Social Security retirees are expecting another big increase for next year.
Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62
Can you afford to limit your income for the rest of your life?
11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune
If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes In 2023 to Celebrate -- and 2 You May Not Like
2023 will bring several important changes to Social Security benefits. Some of these changes will affect workers who aren't yet eligible for Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Planning to Take Social Security at 62? 3 Reasons to Wait Until 70
The guaranteed income from Social Security represents a key piece of many Americans' retirement plans. Maximizing that guaranteed income by waiting until age 70 to claim benefits is a compelling option. If you are still working, there isn't much reason to claim Social Security early. You’re reading a free article...
Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?
Although to some degree it might seem as if billionaires and millionaires in the U.S. shouldn't be collecting Social Security, the truth is there is no law against it, and mathematically it makes...
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time
Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Everything You Need to Know About Social Security’s WEP and GPO
There are two Social Security policies that have an impact on a select number of earners who benefit from a public pension that is based on work that was not covered under Social Security: The Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). These provisions only affect about 3% of households, but can significantly reduce the amount of Social Security benefits one may receive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
2023 Will Bring 3 Big Changes to Social Security. Here's What Retirees Must Know.
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 could be the largest in the last four decades. The earnings limits for individuals who work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits will likely increase. The maximum retirement benefit for newly minted retirees could reach $4,500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
If You Make $60,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's How Much You Can Claim in Social Security if You Retire at Age 62
Retirees can actually start taking Social Security as early as the age of 62. However, there are implications of doing this, including a penalty that retirees should understand. However, just because there is a penalty doesn't mean you shouldn't consider taking Social Security early. You’re reading a free article with...
Why I'm Not Counting on Social Security, and Neither Should You
You're better served by taking matters into your own hands, doing whatever it takes to not rely on the wobbly government program.
Motley Fool
3 Big Problems for Retirees on Social Security -- And How to Fix Them
The Social Security trust fund for retirement and survivors benefits will be depleted by 2034. Social Security benefits have lost 40% of their buying power due to inflation since January 2000. Approximately half of seniors now pay taxes on some portion of their benefits, up from less than 10% in...
Comments / 0