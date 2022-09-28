There are two Social Security policies that have an impact on a select number of earners who benefit from a public pension that is based on work that was not covered under Social Security: The Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). These provisions only affect about 3% of households, but can significantly reduce the amount of Social Security benefits one may receive.

