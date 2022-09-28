Let us see if we have this straight: The federal government gave the State of Wisconsin money that was supposed to be used as Covid relief for families and small businesses in need. Tony Evers made the decision, along with input from a member of the state Assembly who is not in our district, to donate that money to a nonprofit organization to purchase land in Port Washington, which in turn came off the county tax roll. The non-profit organization turned around and gave that property to Ozaukee County to make a park, which will cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to create and maintain.

OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO