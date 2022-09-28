ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

wfmd.com

09_28_22 MD Dem No For Debate, Hurricane Ian Intensifies

Maryland Democratic candidate Wes Moore was a no-show for his debate against Republican challenger Dan Cox. The debate was supposed to be held at Morgan State in Baltimore. Cox posted on his social media page that the response to his appearance for overwhelmingly positive. Plus,. Hurricane Ian is on its...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Republican governor candidate Cox answers questions at Morgan State forum

Republican candidate for Maryland governor Dan Cox answered some tough questions during a forum at Morgan State University Tuesday night. The forum was sparsely attended, but this was a very frank discussion between Cox and the Morgan students about some controversial issues. One student asked Cox directly, "Did you organize...
MARYLAND STATE
aclu-md.org

Montgomery County is violating the spirit of Anton's Law (Opinion)

By Yanet Amanuel, public policy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, and Joanna Silver, policy committee co-chair of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition. The Sept. 20 editorial “Honor — and follow — Anton’s Law” was correct that Maryland police should provide the transparency that Anton’s Law requires. But it is not “too soon to reach a final verdict on Montgomery County’s arrangement.” Montgomery gives its police union and individual officers 10 business days to seek a court injunction to prevent the county from releasing police misconduct records under the Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

U.S. Marshals assist with recovery of a child in Berkeley County

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for a man wanted in connection with a child’s disappearance. According to the press release from the U.S. Marshals Office a warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from a custodian.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

'Field of Screams' Voted #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Nation in USA Today's Readers Choice 2022 Awards

“Enter a horrifically terrifying world beyond imagination at the Fields of Screams in Olney, Maryland. A walk through the woods on The Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror leaves visitors scurrying away. Along their journey, guests are welcomed into thirteen haunted houses, where they might find anything from dead bodies to hillbillies and butchers. Enjoy Body Bean Bag Pumpkin Toss, Zombie Brain Smash, and other Carnival Town Games for a thrilling, competitive experience.”
OLNEY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore City to email water bills for the first time

Baltimore City will move into the 21st century with a new system for residents to pay water bills on Oct. 1. The otherwise archaic system required residents to rely on paper bills in the mail. For the first time, residents can sign up to get all future bills emailed alongside email reminders, auto pay and payment by text message.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

U of M study shows flight path of airplanes traveling to BWI cause negative health effects

BALTIMORE -- A study by the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy shows that some flight paths to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have a negative impact on the health of the state's residents, according to researchers.These negative health effects are projected to cost Marylanders in excess of $40 million per year for the next 30 years, researchers said.The study, titled "Projecting the Health and Economic Burden of Aircraft Noise," was compiled by Dr. Zafar Zafari and Jeong-eun Park.Their study focuses on the health impacts of concentrated flight paths going to and from the airport ever since the Federal Aviation Administration implemented the Next Generation Air Transportation System in 2015.The negative health effects were measured through qualquality-adjustedity adjusted life years and the medical economic burden on affected populations, according to researchers.These health effects lead to costly hospitalizations. The study looks at that cost along with the direct and indirect costs of disease and lessening of life outcomes, researchers said.Overall, these health effects will cost $1.2 billion spread out over three decades, according to researchers.Public health measures must be taken to mitigate the noise threats, researchers concluded.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

The State Of Maryland Expands Traffic Law

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The move over law in Maryland is being expanded starting Saturday, Oct 1. Lieutenant Jason Deater of the Frederick County Sherrif’s Office said that the law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle parked on the side of the road with emergency signals on, including hazard lights and flares.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Hate Speech incident By A Student Reported In Frederick County Public Schools

The School System says it will not tolerate this type of behavior. Frederick, Md (KM) An incident involving hate speech has been reported in Frederick County Public Schools. Officials says a high school student posted a message on social media which contains hate speech and racial slurs. That student has been identified, and the School System says that person will be disciplined.
FREDERICK, MD

