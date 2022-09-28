Read full article on original website
Port in a storm
One of the largest ships on the Great Lakes, the 1,004-foot Edgar B. Speer, finds shelter from a fall gale just off the harbor; its senior officer says, ‘We love looking at your town’. THE 1,004-FOOT Edgar B. Speer idled about a mile-and-a-half off Port Washington Monday morning before...
Man seriously injured while delivering oil to county asphalt plant
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday while pumping hot oil from a tanker truck to a holding tank at the Ozaukee County asphalt plant in the Town of Saukville. The Portage resident, who is an employee of the company that delivers oil to the plant at 3979 Lakeland Rd., was sprayed with hot oil when there was a problem with the transfer, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, which said the accident happened at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 27.
Mayor narrows contenders for city flag design
Flags were on Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke’s mind when the Common Council met recently. But not just any flags. Neitzke was considering designs for the Port Washington city flag — something he floated in June after receiving a letter from middle school student Ben Laurin proposing the city adopt a flag.
Rare voter fraud case ends with jail sentence
Woman accused of voting in the name of her dead partner pleads no contest. A rare voter fraud case that plodded through the Ozaukee County Court system over the course of nearly two years ended earlier this month when a 50-year-old woman pleaded no contest to using an absentee ballot to vote in the name of her dead partner in the Nov. 3, 2020, election.
County hopes downsizing will save bus service
Faced with declining ridership, county searching for new vendor to run smaller, less expensive program. Ozaukee County officials are seeking a new contractor to ensure it can continue offering a commuter bus to Milwaukee County, but even if they find a vendor, the service will undergo some changes next year.
Developer has eye on Port City Hall and more
Mequon firm wants to buy city building for 2-block project that would encompass county buildings. THE FACE OF Grand Avenue from Wisconsin Street, where Port Washington City Hall is located (right), to Milwaukee Street, where Family Promise has its offices (far left) could be changed if a plan by Shaffer Development is approved. The company has proposed a multi-use development that would combine housing and commercial spaces. Photo by Bill Schanen IV.
