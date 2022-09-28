Read full article on original website
Board picks officers, excites industry leaders
CG-Belgium’s charter school focusing on technical education will be a big hit, company leaders say. The Rocket Academy achieved two goals on Tuesday with a big one left to fulfill. The Cedar Grove-Belgium School District’s charter school appointed officers for its Governance Board and presented its plan for a...
Uttke dives into the record book
Grafton High School senior Maranda Uttke set three diving records this month. On Sept. 13 at Port Washington, Uttke broke Grafton’s six-dive record with 277.45 points, which was also the Thomas Jefferson Middle School pool six-dive record. Marie Rubel set the school record with 275.7 points in 1994. At...
Grafton High grad willing to go the distance for speedskating
Michael Salm will run the Chicago Marathon in an effort to raise $30K for organization he helps lead. How far is Grafton High School alumnus Michael Salm willing to go to support speedskating?. It looks like about 26.2 miles. Salm, the chief business officer for Developing Athletes in Speed skating...
Education Association holding brat fry
The Cedar Grove-Belgium Education Association is hosting its 30th annual brat and hamburger fry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The food will be available for purchase in the high school commons. Proceeds support the CGBEA Scholarship Fund.
New program makes sure students don’t go hungry over the weekend
About 20 Ozaukee Elementary School students whose families may not have enough food to put on the table won’t go hungry over the weekends thanks to a program new to the school this year. The Bags in Backpacks program run by Family Sharing of Grafton provides two lunches and...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Community meal to be served Saturday
Lasagna will be on the menu for the Saukville community meal on Saturday, Oct. 1. The meal, which will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be provided by St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. In addition to lasagna, the menu will include salad, garlic bread, fruit and dessert.
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
Pair of players score holes-in-one at Fire Ridge
Two golfers scored aces recently at Fire Ridge Golf Course in the Town of Grafton. On Sept. 23, Jordan Johnson of Milwaukee got a hole-in-one on No. 8 with an 8-iron from 176 yards away in the Be Like Ken Golf Outing. Within the last week, Mike Kuchtk aced No....
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
Port tennis continues to develop against tough competition
The Port Washington High School girls’ tennis team got swept at Homestead last Thursday, but one pair stood out. The No. 2 doubles team of Jenn Boccio and Alena Schlenvogt “played an incredible match,” coach Melonie Zielinski said. “They were able to use key placement, work together...
Michel wins twice; Port keeps working
The Grafton High School girls’ swim and dive team cracked the top 10 at the Bulldog Invite in Cedarburg last Saturday. Senior Libby Michel won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 13.27 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 2:08.55. “She inched ever closer to the varsity record in...
Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide
Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
The 29-year-old organist and organ builder from West Allis
John Miller, 29, owns John Miller Mechanical Organ and Clock Works. He is classically trained in organ building. He specializes in refurbishing and repairing organs.
Centennial events are planned
Sunday, Oct. 2, marks the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the Village of Belgium. Several events will mark the occasion at Buechler Farms and Village Hall. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Buechler Farms will offer pumpkins and tractor rides. Belgium waffles, fire department burgers and brats and fire truck rides will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
Deerfield High School students organize walkout over concerns about response to threatening TikTok video
DEERFIELD, Wis. — Students at Deerfield High School organized a walkout on Thursday after a threatening video on TikTok sparked concern about safety at the school. In the video, a student at the school says in part, “I will murder every single one of you. There will be no exceptions.”
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
New guidance says children with head lice can stay in school
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says children should not miss school because of head lice. A lice treatment expert says many schools have already been following that policy for the past several years. The new guidance says since head lice does not put...
