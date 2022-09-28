ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WI

ozaukeepress.com

Board picks officers, excites industry leaders

CG-Belgium’s charter school focusing on technical education will be a big hit, company leaders say. The Rocket Academy achieved two goals on Tuesday with a big one left to fulfill. The Cedar Grove-Belgium School District’s charter school appointed officers for its Governance Board and presented its plan for a...
CEDAR GROVE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Uttke dives into the record book

Grafton High School senior Maranda Uttke set three diving records this month. On Sept. 13 at Port Washington, Uttke broke Grafton’s six-dive record with 277.45 points, which was also the Thomas Jefferson Middle School pool six-dive record. Marie Rubel set the school record with 275.7 points in 1994. At...
GRAFTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Grafton High grad willing to go the distance for speedskating

Michael Salm will run the Chicago Marathon in an effort to raise $30K for organization he helps lead. How far is Grafton High School alumnus Michael Salm willing to go to support speedskating?. It looks like about 26.2 miles. Salm, the chief business officer for Developing Athletes in Speed skating...
GRAFTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Education Association holding brat fry

The Cedar Grove-Belgium Education Association is hosting its 30th annual brat and hamburger fry from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The food will be available for purchase in the high school commons. Proceeds support the CGBEA Scholarship Fund.
CEDAR GROVE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

New program makes sure students don’t go hungry over the weekend

About 20 Ozaukee Elementary School students whose families may not have enough food to put on the table won’t go hungry over the weekends thanks to a program new to the school this year. The Bags in Backpacks program run by Family Sharing of Grafton provides two lunches and...
GRAFTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Community meal to be served Saturday

Lasagna will be on the menu for the Saukville community meal on Saturday, Oct. 1. The meal, which will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be provided by St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. In addition to lasagna, the menu will include salad, garlic bread, fruit and dessert.
SAUKVILLE, WI
ourquadcities.com

Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
HORICON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Pair of players score holes-in-one at Fire Ridge

Two golfers scored aces recently at Fire Ridge Golf Course in the Town of Grafton. On Sept. 23, Jordan Johnson of Milwaukee got a hole-in-one on No. 8 with an 8-iron from 176 yards away in the Be Like Ken Golf Outing. Within the last week, Mike Kuchtk aced No....
GRAFTON, WI
Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
MADISON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Port tennis continues to develop against tough competition

The Port Washington High School girls’ tennis team got swept at Homestead last Thursday, but one pair stood out. The No. 2 doubles team of Jenn Boccio and Alena Schlenvogt “played an incredible match,” coach Melonie Zielinski said. “They were able to use key placement, work together...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Michel wins twice; Port keeps working

The Grafton High School girls’ swim and dive team cracked the top 10 at the Bulldog Invite in Cedarburg last Saturday. Senior Libby Michel won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 13.27 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 2:08.55. “She inched ever closer to the varsity record in...
GRAFTON, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide

Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Centennial events are planned

Sunday, Oct. 2, marks the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the Village of Belgium. Several events will mark the occasion at Buechler Farms and Village Hall. On Saturday, Oct. 1, Buechler Farms will offer pumpkins and tractor rides. Belgium waffles, fire department burgers and brats and fire truck rides will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

New guidance says children with head lice can stay in school

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says children should not miss school because of head lice. A lice treatment expert says many schools have already been following that policy for the past several years. The new guidance says since head lice does not put...
MILWAUKEE, WI

