A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
Mortgage applications rise for the first time in 6 weeks as buyers hurry into the housing market before the Fed's next rate hike
Weekly applications for mortgages rose for the first time in more than a month, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. Applications rose 3.8% last week after plunging 29% in the prior week. Mortgage demand rose as people prepared for the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Weekly applications for mortgages stepped...
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%
Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
The Fed Says the Housing Market Needs a 'Correction.' What Does That Mean?
When the Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates last week, Chairman Jerome Powell said the housing market needs to go through a “correction.”. Powell said home prices rose at an “unsustainably fast level” during the pandemic, as he expressed hope that a housing market correction will make prices affordable again.
Two of the world’s greatest economists disagree on whether you have to lose your job to bring inflation down
Olivier Jean Blanchard, French economist and senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in May 2019. How many Americans have to lose their jobs to control inflation?. That’s the question two of the world’s top economists debated in a Goldman Sachs research note on Monday. Jan...
Housing continues to get less affordable as the 30-year mortgage rate hits a 14-year high of 6.52% amid Fed tightening
The average interest rate for the most popular US home loan hit its highest mark since 2008, the Mortgage Bankers Association revealed Wednesday. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage climbed 27 basis points to 6.52% for the week that ended September 23. The Fed's hawkish monetary policy has made homes increasingly unaffordable.
US hog herd shrinks; December hogs ease – CME
Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) eased on Thursday ahead of the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) quarterly hog and pigs report, released after the market closed. CME October hogs firmed 0.750 cent at 89.450 cents per lb, but most-active December hogs fell 0.100...
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: September 29, 2022 | Rising rates have more borrowers turning to ARMs
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Mortgage rates have increased over three...
Midwest farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains
(The Center Square) – Illinois farmland values continue to escalate, a new survey shows. According to the survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the past year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
These 210 housing markets are now vulnerable to 20%-25% home price declines, finds latest Moody's downgrade
The Pandemic Housing Boom is looking more and more like the Pandemic Housing Bubble.
Jobless claims plunge to five-month low in sign recession may be far off
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 last week, the lowest in five months, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Falling jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign the economy is still adding jobs despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tighten monetary policy to slow economywide spending and bring down inflation.
Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving
CNN Business — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school’s Surveys of Consumers. That’s the highest reading since April.
Mortgage rush underway as rates set to move even higher
People interested in buying a house and getting a mortgage played a version of beat the clock ahead of the anticipated interest rate increase coming from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon. The Fed is expected to sharply raise its key short-term rate – a third straight three-quarter-point hike is...
China's Sept New Home Prices Fall for Third Straight Month - Private Survey
BEIJING(Reuters) - New home prices in China fell for the third straight month in September as a mortgage boycott across the country and a slowing economy discouraged potential home buyers, a private survey showed on Saturday. China's property market crisis worsened this summer, with official data showing home prices, sales...
Inflation taking toll on plant-based food industry
Inflation has taken a toll on plant-based meat analogue (PBM) sales, causing actual sales to come in lower than predictions. Despite an increase in PBM production, consumers have been purchasing less expensive proteins, including conventional meat and seafood, Insider Intelligence reports. Plant-based meat analogue category sales dropped by 10.5 percent by volume for the 52 consecutive weeks ending 4 September.
Home Prices Down, Sales Up
Remember, no one gets rich panic selling. Avg home price (20-largest cities) dropped by 0.44% in July. Massive surprise jump of +28.8% (vs. -2.2% expected) To keep an eye on: homes under construction at elevated levels. Should lead to sharp increase in inventory. Increase in inventory should put further pressure...
Mortgage refinancing drops to a 22-year low as interest rates surge even higher
Mortgage rates drove even higher last week after the Federal Reserve signaled it would continue its aggressive action to cool inflation. That, and rising uncertainty in the overall housing market, caused mortgage application volume to drop 3.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index.
Forecasting The Bottom In The Real Estate Market And What This Means For The Stock Market – Mike Swanson
Real estate prices have pulled back roughly 6% from their highs set a few months ago. The real estate futures market on the CME website is a great tool to forecast the path of real estate prices. They are now forecasting a bottom to this decline in the real estate market in the United States to end somewhere between November of 2023 and February of 2024. That suggests that a recessionary trough in the economy is set to take place in that time frame too. The stock market typically ends a bear market 3-6 months before the bottom of a recession.
