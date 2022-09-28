ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Markets Insider

Mortgage applications rise for the first time in 6 weeks as buyers hurry into the housing market before the Fed's next rate hike

Weekly applications for mortgages rose for the first time in more than a month, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. Applications rose 3.8% last week after plunging 29% in the prior week. Mortgage demand rose as people prepared for the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Weekly applications for mortgages stepped...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%

Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
REAL ESTATE
Money

The Fed Says the Housing Market Needs a 'Correction.' What Does That Mean?

When the Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates last week, Chairman Jerome Powell said the housing market needs to go through a “correction.”. Powell said home prices rose at an “unsustainably fast level” during the pandemic, as he expressed hope that a housing market correction will make prices affordable again.
BUSINESS
swineweb.com

US hog herd shrinks; December hogs ease – CME

Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) eased on Thursday ahead of the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) quarterly hog and pigs report, released after the market closed. CME October hogs firmed 0.750 cent at 89.450 cents per lb, but most-active December hogs fell 0.100...
AGRICULTURE
thecentersquare.com

Midwest farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains

(The Center Square) – Illinois farmland values continue to escalate, a new survey shows. According to the survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the past year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Jobless claims plunge to five-month low in sign recession may be far off

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 last week, the lowest in five months, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Falling jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign the economy is still adding jobs despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tighten monetary policy to slow economywide spending and bring down inflation.
BUSINESS
CNN

Americans are still weighed down by high inflation, though sentiment is improving

CNN Business — Americans are feeling more positive about the economy and believe inflation will settle down — but plenty of uncertainty is still swirling. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for September settled in at 58.6, down slightly from preliminary readings of 59.5, according to findings from the school’s Surveys of Consumers. That’s the highest reading since April.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rush underway as rates set to move even higher

People interested in buying a house and getting a mortgage played a version of beat the clock ahead of the anticipated interest rate increase coming from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon. The Fed is expected to sharply raise its key short-term rate – a third straight three-quarter-point hike is...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China's Sept New Home Prices Fall for Third Straight Month - Private Survey

BEIJING(Reuters) - New home prices in China fell for the third straight month in September as a mortgage boycott across the country and a slowing economy discouraged potential home buyers, a private survey showed on Saturday. China's property market crisis worsened this summer, with official data showing home prices, sales...
WORLD
seafoodsource.com

Inflation taking toll on plant-based food industry

Inflation has taken a toll on plant-based meat analogue (PBM) sales, causing actual sales to come in lower than predictions. Despite an increase in PBM production, consumers have been purchasing less expensive proteins, including conventional meat and seafood, Insider Intelligence reports. Plant-based meat analogue category sales dropped by 10.5 percent by volume for the 52 consecutive weeks ending 4 September.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Home Prices Down, Sales Up

Remember, no one gets rich panic selling. Avg home price (20-largest cities) dropped by 0.44% in July. Massive surprise jump of +28.8% (vs. -2.2% expected) To keep an eye on: homes under construction at elevated levels. Should lead to sharp increase in inventory. Increase in inventory should put further pressure...
RETAIL
CNBC

Mortgage refinancing drops to a 22-year low as interest rates surge even higher

Mortgage rates drove even higher last week after the Federal Reserve signaled it would continue its aggressive action to cool inflation. That, and rising uncertainty in the overall housing market, caused mortgage application volume to drop 3.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index.
BUSINESS
wallstreetwindow.com

Forecasting The Bottom In The Real Estate Market And What This Means For The Stock Market – Mike Swanson

Real estate prices have pulled back roughly 6% from their highs set a few months ago. The real estate futures market on the CME website is a great tool to forecast the path of real estate prices. They are now forecasting a bottom to this decline in the real estate market in the United States to end somewhere between November of 2023 and February of 2024. That suggests that a recessionary trough in the economy is set to take place in that time frame too. The stock market typically ends a bear market 3-6 months before the bottom of a recession.
STOCKS

