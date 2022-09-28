Read full article on original website
Iowa farmer concerned about 2023 inputs
A western Iowa farmer has had better than expected yields this harvest, but says inputs for next year are top of mind. Kevin Ross of Minden says he’s keeping a close eye on fertilizer costs. “The early fall numbers were higher than where we started out last year,” he said. “With what those numbers look like already, those are concerning.”
USDA expands PACE-eligible counties
The USDA is expanding the Post-Application Coverage Endorsement, or PACE insurance option to include most counties in four states. This means more farmers in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin can get coverage for non-irrigated corn with nitrogen applied mid-season. Risk Management Agency Administrator Marcia Bunger says the agency is always...
Drought stress evident as SW Minnesota farmer begins harvest
Drought stress is evident as an organic farmer in southwest Minnesota begins soybean harvest. Carolyn Olson of Cottonwood says her area has been in moderate to severe drought all summer and crops reflect that. “We don’t have an accurate (yield) number to give right now, but it is probably on...
Illinois farmers escape early freeze event
Frost covered areas of Illinois this week, but the state climatologist says farmers escaped an early freeze event. Trent Ford tells Brownfield Tuesday night was the greatest chance for an early freeze. “There were a couple of stations that did get close. Monmouth got to 34, Macomb got to 33,...
Kansas Corn says drought will have major impact on feed, water supplies
The head of Kansas Corn says historic drought will impact two of the state’s most critical resources for farmers and ranchers: water and feed. Greg Krissek tells Brownfield a 20 percent drop in corn production is expected, which will limit feed stocks in Southwest Kansas and the Southern Plains. “Is Western Kansas supplying some of the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma? I don’t know how much we can do that. I would imagine we will see some livestock producers and ethanol plants bring in grain from other states.”
Connecting consumers with farmers
A state Farm Bureau organization is connecting consumers with farmers and ranchers in their state via an online community. Kansas Farm Bureau recently acquired Shop Kansas Farms, a website that helps consumers purchase products direct from Kansas farmers. Rick McNary and his wife developed the website, which was originally launched...
Hurricane Ian to have limited impact on diesel supplies, economist says
A fuel economist says the nation’s diesel supply shouldn’t face any disruptions from Hurricane Ian. GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan tells Brownfield, “Initially, Hurricane Ian was likely to affect an area including the Florida Panhandle, maybe brushing refineries in Louisiana,” he said. “But the good news is Hurricane Ian steered away from some of those major refineries producing diesel and gasoline.”
Emergency trainings keep ag officials prepared
Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director tells Brownfield emergency trainings are helping the state mitigate the spread of disease and invasive species. Gary McDowell says, “This year alone we have done 10 exercises, we call them our sampling teams, where every employee at MDARD is cross-trained in...
Ag groups speak in support of Michigan biofuels bill
Legislation to boost biofuel blending is making progress in Michigan’s state House. Michigan Agri-Business Association President Chuck Lippstreu recently testified before the House Tax Policy Committee. “Senate Bill 814 offers a tax incentive for fuel stations to carry E-15 and offer it to consumers,” he explains. He tells...
NASDA sets and amends policy during its annual meeting
National Association of State Departments of Agriculture members set and amended policy during the 2022 Annual Meeting Thursday in New York. Newly Elected NASDA President Doug Miyamoto, director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, discussed a policy amendment to improve disaster relief. “What we’ve seen during the pandemic has been...
