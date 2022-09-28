Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Ag Secretaries Seek Change on Avian Influenza Depopulation Method
State agriculture secretaries are encouraging USDA to reconsider the role for ventilation shutdown in depopulating poultry houses. The practice is currently allowed only when other methods are impractical, but the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture is asking USDA to conduct a scientific review to see if the protocol should be added to the list of preferred techniques.
thecentersquare.com
Coons introduces bill that would aid small businesses in hiring
(The Center Square) – New legislation was introduced this week that would benefit Delaware’s small business sector. The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE, would assist small businesses in hiring new employees and would support those who want to open a small business.
Indiana Rep Jackie Walorski's SUV is found to be at fault in head-on crash that killed four: Staffer, 27, crossed the center line while attempting to overtake flat bed truck on rural road
A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday. A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it...
All available Air Force records released on Majewski service
As Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski remained unavailable to answer further questions about his military service and verification on being deployed to Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Wednesday that all public records it has access to are released. "We don't have visibility on anything other than the fact that he deployed to Qatar," said Michael T. Dickerson, an official at the Air Force Personnel Center. "We don't have visibility on what he did when he was there, where he may have gone, where he may not have gone." "You have to recognize that this is the Air Force," Mr. Dickerson said. "People do fly in and out of places all of the time. We can't confirm or deny that he served in Afghanistan because we [can't see] that in our databases." Involving Mr. Majewski, a nondisclosure document or an SF-312, also known as a classified information nondisclosure agreement, or the existence of one was not located this week. "The SF-312 is a contractual agreement between the U.S. Government and you, a cleared employee, in which you agree never to disclose classified information to an unauthorized person," according to 2001 summary information posted on the National Archives website.
Scaling Up: Use of production contracts has become the norm
This is the third in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. A majority of hogs produced in the U.S. are sold under production contracts, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
MilitaryTimes
G-RAP 2.0? National Guard could resurrect recruiting referral bonuses
They’ve done it before. It was controversial, and people went to prison, but it worked. And now it might return. The Army National Guard is evaluating whether it should reestablish a national-level recruiting referral bonus program to address a worsening recruiting and end strength shortfall that could leave the nation’s part-time soldiers struggling to fulfill their myriad requirements.
daystech.org
Test beds, workforce critical to U.S. technology leadership
The U.S.’s main place in essential applied sciences may be bolstered by means of investments in know-how take a look at beds, workforce schooling and R&D, in line with know-how consultants. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into legislation earlier this 12 months in...
FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities
Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Global Tech Security Commission Co-Chair Keith Krach Deliver Briefing on Advancing U.S. Technological Leadership
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- On September 29, 2022, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo joined former Under Secretary of State Keith Krach, chairman of the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue, to discuss ways to leverage the recently signed CHIPS and Science Act to advance U.S. global leadership in technology. The conversation was hosted by the Global Tech Security Commission – a partnership between the Krach Institute and the Atlantic Council. The Commission has the support of lawmakers and private-sector leaders at a time when the United States is working to unite its transatlantic and Indo-Pacific allies and partners across a range of critical technology issues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005566/en/ Keith Krach interviews Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo regarding implementation of the $280B Bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act (Photo: Business Wire)
nationalhogfarmer.com
Pork industry input guides US Swine Health Improvement Plan forward
More than 250 producers, veterinarians, swine health officials, state pork association officials and others recently met as delegates to the US Swine Health Improvement Plan meeting in Bloomington, Minnesota. The delegation discussed and passed resolutions and standards to bring more clarity and definition to the project works toward its goal of becoming a full USDA program designed to safeguard, certify and improve animal health.
Lawmakers raise concerns about Chinese-based firm’s acquisition of land near US military installation
Fifty-one lawmakers in a new letter are sounding alarms over a Chinese-based manufacturer’s acquisition of land near a U.S. Air Force base in North Dakota. In a letter to the secretaries of Defense, Agriculture and the Treasury, the lawmakers, led by Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.), call the property purchase by the Fufeng Group an “alarming development for our national security.”
Feds announce agreement with ARCO over Anaconda smelter cleanup
The Atlantic Richfield Company, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Environmental Protection Agency have reached an agreement to govern cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site, which accumulated pollution associated with copper mining and smelting from the 1880s until the smelter’s close in 1980. Milling and smelting activities...
