As Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski remained unavailable to answer further questions about his military service and verification on being deployed to Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Wednesday that all public records it has access to are released. "We don't have visibility on anything other than the fact that he deployed to Qatar," said Michael T. Dickerson, an official at the Air Force Personnel Center. "We don't have visibility on what he did when he was there, where he may have gone, where he may not have gone." "You have to recognize that this is the Air Force," Mr. Dickerson said. "People do fly in and out of places all of the time. We can't confirm or deny that he served in Afghanistan because we [can't see] that in our databases." Involving Mr. Majewski, a nondisclosure document or an SF-312, also known as a classified information nondisclosure agreement, or the existence of one was not located this week. "The SF-312 is a contractual agreement between the U.S. Government and you, a cleared employee, in which you agree never to disclose classified information to an unauthorized person," according to 2001 summary information posted on the National Archives website.

