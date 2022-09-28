Live from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the Bengals host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football!. Who would’ve thought that Week 4 would feature a Thursday night game between the 1-2 Bengals and undefeated Dolphins? Cincinnati rebounded from an 0-2 start to finally earn their first victory of the season, defeating the New York Jets in Week 3. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have been cruising. Tua Tagovailoa and company have defeated the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills to start the season at 3-0.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO