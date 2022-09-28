Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Winners, losers from Dolphins-Bengals on Thursday Night Football
The Cincinnati Bengals are back to .500 after starting the season 0-2. Their latest victory came over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, with a 27-15 final score. After starting the season 3-0, the Dolphins suffered their first loss of the campaign. But the bigger concern is for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the second quarter with a scary head and neck injury.
Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Looking to keep streak going agains Ravens in Week 5
2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule: Week 5 In Week 5 of the Cincinnati Bengals schedule, Joe Burrow and the boys look
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Field Thursday Night
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on primetime for the first time since Super Bowl LVI and they're making it clear to the entire country what the theme of tonight's game is: White Out. Ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals unveiled their re-pained...
Texas Longhorns football recruit Arch Manning breaks high school records of uncles Eli and Peyton Manning
Texas Longhorns football recruit Arch Manning is one of the top high school players in the nation and he proved
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
profootballnetwork.com
Should you start Chase Edmonds vs. the Cincinnati Bengals?
The undefeated Miami Dolphins and 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals meet on Thursday Night Football in a battle of AFC contenders. Fantasy football managers will have to make difficult choices for their starting lineup. So let’s dive into whether you should start Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds against the Bengals. Underdog...
Winston doubtful, Dalton ready for Saints against Vikings
Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton is preparing to square off with Kirk Cousins again in London
Jaguars' secondary ready for challenge against Batman, offense organizing organic possessions
There’s a statue of Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson in Philadelphia. Well, more accurately, there’s a statue of Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles as an homage to their iconic “Philly Philly” moment in Super Bowl LII. The gutsy play call, on the grandest stage of football, helped deliver the Eagles their first Super Bowl victory in three appearances.
Yardbarker
Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's recent comments: 'You come at one of us, you come at all of us'
Following the Dolphins win against the Bills last Sunday, WR Tyreek Hill wasted no time before starting to trash talk, specifically his matchup with Bengals CB Eli Apple. "I can't wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you, boy," Hill said to reporters. It didn't take long for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The return of Zach Wilson (and his mobility) should jump-start Jets' struggling offense
The return of quarterback Zach Wilson from a right knee injury should bring an element to the Jets offense that it has badly lacked through three games: movement at the quarterback position. One of the reasons that the Jets offense has struggled (producing only five touchdowns in three games) is...
NFL・
There's Only 1 Undefeated Team Left In NFL After Bengals-Dolphins Game
Though it sounds too crazy to be true, there's only one undefeated team remaining in the NFL this season. With the Miami Dolphins' loss officially in the books, the Philadelphia Eagles are the last team standing with a perfect record. Of course, that could change after this Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
JUST IN: Texas Names Starting QB vs West Virginia
The Longhorns have made a decision at quarterback.
Yardbarker
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Dolphins-Bengals ‘TNF’ Game Live
Live from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the Bengals host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football!. Who would’ve thought that Week 4 would feature a Thursday night game between the 1-2 Bengals and undefeated Dolphins? Cincinnati rebounded from an 0-2 start to finally earn their first victory of the season, defeating the New York Jets in Week 3. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have been cruising. Tua Tagovailoa and company have defeated the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills to start the season at 3-0.
Unbeaten Dolphins kick off Week 4 as underdogs vs Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa and the unbeaten Miami Dolphins are underdogs in Week 4. The Dolphins (3-0) kick off this week’s schedule against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Bengals are 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If a victory over the Buffalo...
Comments / 0