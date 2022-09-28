ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cincinnati Bengals are back to .500 after starting the season 0-2. Their latest victory came over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, with a 27-15 final score. After starting the season 3-0, the Dolphins suffered their first loss of the campaign. But the bigger concern is for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the second quarter with a scary head and neck injury.
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on primetime for the first time since Super Bowl LVI and they're making it clear to the entire country what the theme of tonight's game is: White Out. Ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals unveiled their re-pained...
The undefeated Miami Dolphins and 1-2 Cincinnati Bengals meet on Thursday Night Football in a battle of AFC contenders. Fantasy football managers will have to make difficult choices for their starting lineup. So let’s dive into whether you should start Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds against the Bengals. Underdog...
There’s a statue of Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson in Philadelphia. Well, more accurately, there’s a statue of Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles as an homage to their iconic “Philly Philly” moment in Super Bowl LII. The gutsy play call, on the grandest stage of football, helped deliver the Eagles their first Super Bowl victory in three appearances.
Live from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the Bengals host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football!. Who would’ve thought that Week 4 would feature a Thursday night game between the 1-2 Bengals and undefeated Dolphins? Cincinnati rebounded from an 0-2 start to finally earn their first victory of the season, defeating the New York Jets in Week 3. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have been cruising. Tua Tagovailoa and company have defeated the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills to start the season at 3-0.
