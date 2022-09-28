ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Latest test scores reflect COVID's impact on education, though Crook County exceeds state averages

By Jason Chaney and Courtney Vaughn
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago
Oregon's latest standardized test scores for students show a persistent lack of proficiency in English language arts, math and science that was likely worsened by the pandemic.

Education leaders say test scores from the 2021-22 school year reflect the impact of learning disruptions brought on by COVID-19. The testing data was released Thursday, Sept. 22, by the Oregon Department of Education.

"The assessment results are a call to action for Oregon to keep advancing the programs we know meet our students' needs," Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, stated in a news release about the testing data. "As expected, the pandemic had an impact on learning in Oregon and across the country."

While proficiency rates have been sluggish for the past five years, last year's numbers show students in many districts fell further behind. Statewide, students in sixth, seventh and eighth grade dropped about 10 percentage points in mathematics since 2019.

But some showed incremental improvement, including Crook County School District. Local students are above state average in 14 of the 20 categories highlighted by the assessment, which local educators consider a big win after two years of a pandemic and lower participation in state testing due to families having the option to opt-out their children.

"Although there was an overall achievement drop from pre-pandemic levels, at many grade levels, Crook County School District students performed better than the state average in English, math and science," said Assistant Superintendent Joel Hoff. "This is a celebration for us as we have historically lagged behind the state's achievement level."

Much of the gains have occurred at the elementary level, with the largest gains in English language arts and math. For example, fourth and seventh graders are a full 10% above the state average in English, and fourth graders are 9% above the state benchmark in math.

While the data was positive in many areas, Superintendent Sara Johnson says overall scores aren't where she'd like them to be yet. The district wants to improve scores in all areas through more personalized interventions in the classrooms.

"We're better now at tracking students, knowing where the gaps exist and understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each student," she said. "Our next big step is to give more individualized attention to students who need interventions. It's our responsibility to find those barriers and respond to the uniqueness of each child."

Johnson provides two examples of how achievement can be improved. One is the new Freshmen Success program at Crook County High School, which gives more attention to first-year high school students, leading to 95% of freshmen on-track to graduate. Freshmen are missing fewer days of school, getting help with homework and not falling behind with the school credits. Educators stress that it's about setting a strong foundation, so students know how to succeed in high school. The other district-wide effort that will continue is called the Big 5 Priorities. It focuses on knowing students by name, improving attendance, providing more mental health resources, better tools and resources for teachers in the classroom, and getting yearly feedback from staff, students and families.

"School culture is at the heart of this strategy," Johnson said. "Classroom participation and achievement will improve when students feel welcome, safe and supported. That's going to be where this district puts its energy and resources moving forward."

The state said it will connect with districts that saw progress and share those practices and solutions with other school districts.

State leaders also acknowledge continuing gaps among Black, Hispanic and native students, with English learners trailing the farthest behind in English, math and science.

Oregon students skipped the statewide testing in 2020-21 due to the pandemic and comprehensive distance learning.

The assessment data is not a comprehensive overview of the outcomes or scope of learning or achievement, the state education department cautioned. Rather, the tests are snapshots "designed to identify differences in student group outcomes and help improve the education system over time."

Gill, the state's education director, said he's confident Oregon's students can bounce back from the pandemic's impacts on education.

"While current generations in our country have not experienced learning disruptions on the scale of a global pandemic, previous generations have," Gill said. "School has been significantly disrupted by disease, natural disaster, war and other events for people in this country and others throughout history. We are resilient, if nothing else. Our students will succeed. And our teachers, counselors, bus drivers and others will be there to ensure they do."

Central Oregonian

