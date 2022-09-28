Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traditional all-brick home in ‘desirable subdivision’ hits Saginaw market for $429,900
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A traditional all-brick split ranch with high-end finishes is for sale in Saginaw County’s Autumn Ridge subdivision. The home, located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and listed for $429,900, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes of various styles and prices from across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
recordpatriot.com
Mama's Market opens in Coleman
After eight years without a local grocery store in Coleman, Mama’s Market opened on Sept. 9 to help serve the community. The store was named to honor Jo Spicer and Dorothy Kline - the mothers of owner John Spicer and his wife, Sandra. Mama’s Market is located at 408 E. Railway Street. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
pinconningjournal.com
Notice - Michigan State Housing Development vs. Deloughary - 9/28/22
STATE OF MICHIGAN IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF BAY. Case No. 22-3433-CH-JS. Hon. Joseph K. Sheeran. MICHIGAN STATE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY Plaintiff, vs. TABATHA DELOUGHARY, AND UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND ASSIGNS OF GEORGE KRAUSS A/K/A GEORGE KRAUSE, GERALD W. NEUMANN AND CAROL R. NEUMANN, Defendants. JOSEPH J. BERNARDI (P43895), Special Assistant Attorney General, Bernardi, Ronayne & Glusac, P.C., 1058 Maple Street, Suite 100, Plymouth, MI 48170,
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
wsgw.com
Man Killed When His Truck Rams A Dump Truck
About 09:30 Thursday morning, September 29, at Vassar Road and North Gera Road, Saginaw County Deputies responded to a fatal crash involving 3 vehicles. A Dump truck that was headed North on Gera was stopped at the stop sign. The dump truck was driven by a 26 year old man from Saginaw. Behind the Dump truck was a Cadillac SUV driven by a 67 year old man from Saginaw. The Third vehicle was the at-fault vehicle, driven by an unidentified driver, possibly from Ohio. The third vehicle, a pickup truck, was northbound and collided with the passenger vehicle that was stopped behind the Dump truck. The pickup flipped end over end and collided with the rear of the Dump truck, resulting in the fatal injuries to the driver of the pickup. Cause of the crash is still under investigation.
wsgw.com
Bike Thief Nabbed in Saginaw
A 63 year old Saginaw man was arrested Wednesday for stealing bicycles. Police say the suspect took two bikes from the Saginaw Police Department patrol vehicle parking area the night of August 2. Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking one of the bicycles and returning a short while later for the second one. Police executed a search warrant on the man’s home after a lengthy investigation.
WNEM
Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation
BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
WNEM
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
abc12.com
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
State police send investigation on Bay City Public Safety director to prosecutor for review
BAY CITY, MI — Investigators have wrapped their probe into misconduct allegations against the director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety, stemming from his recent interaction with some young adults outside his residence. Michigan State Police detectives on Wednesday, Sept. 28, submitted their investigation on Director Michael...
WNEM
Sheriff: No one injured in school bus crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported during a crash involving a school bus in Isabella County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Winn Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township. A Beal City school bus was stopped with its red lights activated when it was rear-ended by...
abc12.com
Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
Saginaw gas station clerk locks alleged robber in store, who then drew gun, police say
SAGINAW, MI — When an alleged shoplifter returned to a Saginaw party store, a vigilant clerk responded by locking him in the business. The man allegedly escalated matters and drew a gun, and now he’s charged with a life offense. About 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 22-year-old...
Genesee commissioners say $16 hourly intern pay a ‘slap in the face’ to other workers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Board of Commissioners has rejected a plan to establish a universal pay rate of $16 an hour for interns working for county government departments, saying it would have resulted in some students earning more than seasonal and other employees. “This is a definite slap in...
pinconningjournal.com
Harvest Bazaar
Saturday, October 8th, 2022, from 9am to 3pm at Divine Shepherd Christian Community - 4335 M-61, Standish, Michigan. Crafts, raffles, a luncheon of homemade soups and sandwiches served with homemade pie from 10am-2:30pm, and more! Come out and enjoy the fall! Spaces available. Contact Jan at 989-846-2051. 39-2 ______________________
Man charged with threatening GM plant in Flint rearrested for separate gun charges while out on bond
An former GM employee who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a company plant in Flint was out on bond when police arrested him again on separate gun charges.
recordpatriot.com
New Bad Axe Police chief a familiar face, has 'open-door' policy
When new Bad Axe Police Chief Shawn Webber was younger, he figured he would do what a lot of other Thumb natives do — he’d finish school, head off to college and find a job in the Big City. Instead, the Laker graduate took a job with the...
Woman may have had cardiac issue that led to fatal crash in Isabella County
UNION TWP, MI — A 75-year-old woman is dead following a crash in Isabella County, though police say her death may have resulted from a medical issue she had prior to the collision. About 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene in the...
