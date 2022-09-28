ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinconning, MI

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
OTTER LAKE, MI
Mama's Market opens in Coleman

After eight years without a local grocery store in Coleman, Mama’s Market opened on Sept. 9 to help serve the community. The store was named to honor Jo Spicer and Dorothy Kline - the mothers of owner John Spicer and his wife, Sandra. Mama’s Market is located at 408 E. Railway Street. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
COLEMAN, MI
Notice - Michigan State Housing Development vs. Deloughary - 9/28/22

STATE OF MICHIGAN IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF BAY. Case No. 22-3433-CH-JS. Hon. Joseph K. Sheeran. MICHIGAN STATE HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY Plaintiff, vs. TABATHA DELOUGHARY, AND UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES AND ASSIGNS OF GEORGE KRAUSS A/K/A GEORGE KRAUSE, GERALD W. NEUMANN AND CAROL R. NEUMANN, Defendants. JOSEPH J. BERNARDI (P43895), Special Assistant Attorney General, Bernardi, Ronayne & Glusac, P.C., 1058 Maple Street, Suite 100, Plymouth, MI 48170,
MICHIGAN STATE
MICHIGAN STATE
Man Killed When His Truck Rams A Dump Truck

About 09:30 Thursday morning, September 29, at Vassar Road and North Gera Road, Saginaw County Deputies responded to a fatal crash involving 3 vehicles. A Dump truck that was headed North on Gera was stopped at the stop sign. The dump truck was driven by a 26 year old man from Saginaw. Behind the Dump truck was a Cadillac SUV driven by a 67 year old man from Saginaw. The Third vehicle was the at-fault vehicle, driven by an unidentified driver, possibly from Ohio. The third vehicle, a pickup truck, was northbound and collided with the passenger vehicle that was stopped behind the Dump truck. The pickup flipped end over end and collided with the rear of the Dump truck, resulting in the fatal injuries to the driver of the pickup. Cause of the crash is still under investigation.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Bike Thief Nabbed in Saginaw

A 63 year old Saginaw man was arrested Wednesday for stealing bicycles. Police say the suspect took two bikes from the Saginaw Police Department patrol vehicle parking area the night of August 2. Surveillance footage shows the suspect taking one of the bicycles and returning a short while later for the second one. Police executed a search warrant on the man’s home after a lengthy investigation.
SAGINAW, MI
Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation

BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Plans for new Flint State Park up for discussion next week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Officials developing the new Flint State Park are ready to show off conceptual plans for the public to discuss next week. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Mott Park Clubhouse on Nolen Drive to release the first plans for the 104th state park.
FLINT, MI
Sheriff: No one injured in school bus crash

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported during a crash involving a school bus in Isabella County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Winn Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township. A Beal City school bus was stopped with its red lights activated when it was rear-ended by...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Police identify Flint woman killed in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the Flint woman who died after her car rolled over on I-75 and she was thrown out over the weekend. The Flint Township Police Department says 24-year-old Katarena Nichole Wheat died on the scene. Her 22-year-old passenger from Mt. Morris Township remained in stable condition at an area hospital Tuesday.
FLINT, MI
Harvest Bazaar

Saturday, October 8th, 2022, from 9am to 3pm at Divine Shepherd Christian Community - 4335 M-61, Standish, Michigan. Crafts, raffles, a luncheon of homemade soups and sandwiches served with homemade pie from 10am-2:30pm, and more! Come out and enjoy the fall! Spaces available. Contact Jan at 989-846-2051. 39-2 ______________________
STANDISH, MI

