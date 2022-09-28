Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Making Extra Money Through Investing in Cryptocurrencies Like Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot, and Flow
The cryptocurrency market is optimistic and growing, and there is no doubt that new and upcoming projects will contribute to this growth. Investors are pouring money into the business as it experiences explosive expansion, thanks in large part to the availability of numerous new coins for purchase. In this article,...
TechCrunch
Crypto trading-focused blockchain Sei launches $50M ecosystem fund
While many layer-1 blockchains out there were built for a pretty general purpose, other networks were designed around very specific use cases. Sei, a layer-1 blockchain designed for trading, has launched a $50 million ecosystem and liquidity fund to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its platform, its co-founders Jeff Feng and Jay Jog exclusively told TechCrunch.
Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform
One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
CoinDesk
DeFiance Capital's Arthur Cheong Is Raising Money for a New Fund: Sources
Arthur Cheong, founder of the DeFiance Capital crypto investment fund that was hit by Three Arrows Capital’s collapse this year, is raising money for a new fund, according to four people familiar with the matter. The new venture fund, which will remain under the DeFiance name, will focus on...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Fintech firm Circle buys Elements to drive crypto payments
Fintech company Circle has bought merchant and developer-first payments orchestration provider Elements for an undisclosed amount. Through the deal, Circle seeks to give merchants access to new payments and financial solutions. Using the new solutions, merchants will be able to incorporate their existing payment service provider (PSP) alliances with Circle’s...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin $250k Competition: How Shiba Inu and Tamadoge Communities Are Taking Advantage Of This Offer
There has been no other cryptocurrency in the meme coin market that has so elegantly replicated the early success of Dogecoin (DOGE). Big Eyes (BIG) is currently receiving praise from the crypto community for its attention to value, charity, and profitability. Big Eyes (BIG) is offering up to $250,000 to...
bitcoinist.com
OpenSea Delisting Bug Impacts Another Major NFT Collection
Another OpenSea bug strikes again. It’s a less-than-ideal way to end the week for the once blue chip NFT collection, Azukis. Holders of Azuki NFTs were awakened on Friday to an email from OpenSea that allegedly advised NFT owners that many Azuki NFTs were being delisted. The once blue chip collection has had a substantial fall from grace, but still commands high respect with a consistent floor price around 10 ETH lately.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Developer Emurgo Undaunted By Bear Market As It Shells Out $200M In Investments
The crypto bear market has been brutal, but it has not stopped development in the Cardano ecosystem in any way. The network recently celebrated the completion of its Vasil hard fork, and even though the price of its native token ADA has failed to move in tandem with the development, Cardano developer Emurgo is not discouraged as it reveals a massive fund for developments on the network.
bitcoinist.com
How Newly Found Crypto Big Eyes Coin Can Exceed The Popularity Of Veteran Meme Coin Dogecoin
In recent years, meme culture has been a contributor to the way audiences consume, interact and engage with content. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter have all been a primary catalyst for the popularisation of memes, which are viral sensations, images, and videos. Outside of these platforms, meme culture has transcended into other industries, most notably in the world of crypto.
coinchapter.com
Saitama introduced a decentralized ecosystem to make cryptocurrency simple and safer.
Saitama is a Web 3.0 innovation company that focuses on a decentralized money ecosystem for daily existence. The innovations such as blockchain and digital currencies address a splendid future for decentralized money, assisting in understanding the fundamental concepts and abilities required. The global community organization develops an ecosystem and connects individuals to decentralized money to make cryptocurrency easy and stable. It provides a decentralized ecosystem for people of any cultures, ages, and economic statuses.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2022. Based on...
Cardano Developer Emurgo Unveils $200 Million Investment For Blockchain Growth
Founding protocol Emurgo plans to invest $200 million or more to support Cardano’s ecosystem. Emurgo’s investment will bootstrap projects building on Charles Hoskinson’s network. Protocols on other blockchains with Cardano integrations will also receive support from the investment package, per a CoinDesk report. $100 million will power...
bitcoinist.com
XT.COM Lists Q2 in Its Main Metaverse Zone
XT.COM has listed Q2 in the main Metaverse Zone and has opened trading for the Q2/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-27 02:00 (UTC). Q2 tokens are for decentralized governance of the Players’ DAO. Q2s empower players, streamers, developers, and token holders with the opportunity to own and govern the future of video games and gaming in the metaverse.
bitcoinist.com
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) – Tokenomics and Roadmap of the Protocol
Understanding the protocols and features of a platform you’re using helps you navigate your journey across the ecosystem. In a highly competitive world of crypto, where technical competitiveness gives a significant edge to the platform over rivals, Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) intends to make it easier for its users to help them understand its model better. This strategy aims to build trust and make their users smart and aware of their platforms.
bitcoinist.com
Love Crypto? Then Don’t Move To These 10 Countries
Crypto has been seeing an unprecedented adoption rate in recent times, but not every part of the country has been welcoming to this industry. A lot of governments have been resistant to the adoption of crypto, even when residents have expressed wanting to be a part of it. So for all of the crypto lovers out there, while you look at the best countries to visit in terms of crypto adoption, here are the top 10 countries that have a lot of catching up to do.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin: Must have Crypto Competing With Other Big Platforms Like Fantom And Apecoin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new crypto that focuses on a cute cat as its mascot and is already causing a stir community by gaining more popularity in the coin market than many other new cryptos. The project is attracting more deserved attention with a series of philanthropic projects in its plan. Although some of these projects have already begun, many others are awaiting launch.
coinjournal.net
Theta invests $500m in crypto-native venture capital funds
Theta Capital Management, a leading blockchain venture capital investor and fund manager based in Amsterdam (‘Theta Capital’), raised $500 million in total last year. The company will invest this amount in crypto VC funds through its fund of funds program Theta Blockchain Ventures, Coin Journal learned from a press release.
bitcoinist.com
What can’t crypto do? Big Eyes, Sandbox and Binance
The physical and digital world is a diverse and rich environment full of opportunities and challenges. Cryptocurrencies, meme coins, and tokens like NFTs are spearheading some of today’s biggest issues within the finance and climate sectors. This article will discuss how Big Eyes (BIG) is pledging to preserve ocean...
bitcoinist.com
Enjoy Seamless Transactions With Stellar, Solana, And Metacryp
Cryptocurrency-powered financial systems boast a high throughput, with the capacity to handle thousands of transactions per second. This functionality is important as there is a widening demand for efficient financial systems. The greatest aspect of Blockchain technology is its ability to prioritize speed and efficiency without compromising security. Money can be moved without borders almost instantly without the hassle of cost.
bitcoinist.com
Uniswap Labs Seeks $100 Million In Founding, Here's Why
Per a report from TechCrunch, Uniswap Labs is looking to raise $100 million to $200 million in a new equity round at a $1 billion valuation. The company behind the popular Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) is allegedly still planning the round and the terms of the deal. In that sense,...
