Washington, DC

Watch: Lizzo twerks on stage while playing crystal flute owned by James Madison

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — History rocked in Washington D.C. Tuesday night, when singer and flutist Lizzo took a moment to play a crystal flute once owned by former President James Madison on stage.

In a video the singer posted to Twitter, Lizzo is presented the flute by the Library of Congress. She brings it to the microphone, and before playing says to the audience: “It’s crystal. It’s like playing out of a wine glass. Be extremely patient.” The text accompanying the video said: “NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE. NOW YOU HAVE.”

Warning: Video contains explicit language

The flute that Lizzo played on stage is one of more than 1,800 in the Library of Congress’ collection. The flute was made in 1813 specifically for James Madison by a French flute-maker in honor of the president’s second inauguration, NPR reported.

In its blog, the Library of Congress said the priceless instrument was rescued by Dolley Madison from the White House in April 1814 when the British entered Washington, D.C. during the War of 1812.

Lizzo was invited to come see the flute by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, who saw that Lizzo was coming to Washington, D.C. for a concert and tweeted her, saying: “The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800 … Like your song they are ‘Good as hell.’

Lizzo responded just 24 hours later, saying: “IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!!”

Lizzo made good on her promise, and visited the Library of Congress’ flute vault on Monday before her Tuesday show. Photos shared in the Library of Congress blog show Lizzo playing various flutes and looking at music.

Lizzo is an accomplished flutist, having learned to play the instrument in grade school — first learning by ear and then getting private lessons, according to NPR.

On stage, Lizzo was visibly excited and awed by the flute. “I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight. Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool. History is freaking cool guys.”

The flute returned to its home at the Library of Congress after the show, thanks to an escort from the Capitol Police.

Trump at center of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The defense team in the Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center. Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist group, are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, were in preparation for orders he anticipated from the then-president — orders that never came.
Supreme Court's top cases for new term, new Justice Jackson

The Supreme Court opens its new term Monday, hearing arguments for the first time after a summer break and with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Already the court has said it will decide cases on a range of major issues including affirmative action, voting rights and the rights of LGBTQ people. The justices will add more cases to their docket in coming months.
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98 with family, friends, baseball

ATLANTA — (AP) — Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, will celebrate his 98th birthday Saturday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression.
Two prophets, century-old prayer duel inspire Zion mosque

ZION, Illinois — (AP) — A holy miracle happened in Zion 115 years ago. Or so millions of Ahmadi Muslims around the world believe. The Ahmadis view this small-sized city, 40 miles north of Chicago on the shores of Lake Michigan, as a place of special religious significance for their global messianic faith. Their reverence for the community began more than a century ago -- with fighting words, a prayer duel and a prophecy.
Hurricane Ian ‘street shark’ video defies belief

Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian’s assault on southwest Florida isn’t just another fish story. The eye-popping video, which showed a large, dark fish with sharp...
Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The parallel special master process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump's Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department's criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. As the probe into the presence of top-secret information...
Rosalynn Carter: Things to know about the former first lady

Rosalynn Carter is best known as first lady of the United States, a role she served in from 1977 to 1981 as the wife of President Jimmy Carter. Her time in the White House is notable for her work advocating for the senior citizen welfare and mental health, which she continued well after leaving Washington, D.C.
Jill Biden: GOP leaders underestimate the power of women

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jill Biden told a Democratic women's group Friday that Republicans underestimated the power of women but that, together, they will "make sure that they never make that mistake again." The first lady said that when “extremists attack rights that a vast majority of Americans...
