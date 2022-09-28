ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Plainfield, NJ
City
Roseland, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
City
Bound Brook, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabeth, NJ
City
Maywood, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
City
Nutley, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The Inmates#Correctional Facility#Correctional Officer#Violent Crime#Nj
94.3 The Point

New Jersey: Do you think the Parkway Should Get Rid of Cash Toll Payment?

If you live in Ocean County, chances are, you're driving on the Garden State Parkway at least once a week. And at times, it can get pretty backed up. One of the biggest causes of traffic on the parkway is toll booths. Often, people are struggling to find the correct amount of change to pay the toll. They're not prepared before they stop, and it holds things up. (But, we can't judge because we've probably all been there.)
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy