'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
Arlington, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Arlington. The Sam Houston High School volleyball team will have a game with Arlington High School on September 30, 2022, 15:30:00. The Martin High School - Arlington volleyball team will have a game with Bowie High School - Arlington on September 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
tcu360.com
New TCU Orange Theory Fitness opening late fall 2022
Fort Worth’s newest Orange Theory Fitness studio will open in late fall of 2022 just one block from TCU Campus. The new fitness studio will be located at 3050 Waits Ave. “I’m excited for more people to learn about Orange Theory and go,” said TCU senior Brooke Braniff who is an Orange Theory Fitness member. “I think it’s a lot of fun and it will be cool to have one on campus.”
tcu360.com
National Recovery Month at TCU raises awareness of all types of recovery
With tacos, cookies, wellness workshops, goat yoga and more, TCU’s Counseling and Mental Health Center pushed National Recovery Month to new heights this year. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, aims to increase public awareness surrounding mental health and addiction recovery year-round, but every September, many organizations, non-profits and schools get involved – including TCU.
daystech.org
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games to Open 96,000 SF Venue in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will open a 96,000-square-foot racing and leisure facility in Grand Prairie, positioned within the central a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. In addition to the namesake exercise, the middle will embody laser tag, arcade and digital actuality video games and duckpin bowling. The facility, which would be the second within the DFW space and seventh nationwide for the Orlando-based idea, is scheduled to open earlier than the top of 2023.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
fortworthinc.com
Fort Worth’s WestBend at University Drive Reaches 99% Occupancy
Trademark Property Company, a mixed-use investor, developer and operator, said its 278,000-square-foot WestBend mixed-use development on University Drive in Fort Worth is at 99% occupancy. Curated leasing has brought a unique tenant mix with new-to-the-market tenants, the first physical stores for two digitally native brands and a restaurant’s first-in-America location....
dallasexaminer.com
New look welcomes golfers back to historic Oak Cliff course
Mayor Eric Johnson and Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn R. Arnold will showcase new improvements and amenities recently completed at Cedar Crest Golf Course. The iconic Oak Cliff course reopens after undergoing months-long renovations that feature the addition of Legends Plaza, a homage to Walter Hagen, 1927 PGA Champion, and Charles Sifford, 1954 UGA Negro National Open Champion.
Arlington native, now a Florida resident, calls hurricanes a 'special kind of torture'
As Hurricane Ian repairs and clean-up are getting started in Florida, one North Texas native is observing a Florida hurricane at close range.
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?
Moving out of your parent's house is nerve-wracking whether you're headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners.
tcu360.com
‘Riff Ram Bah Zoo’ has history too
At TCU, we love our traditions. Traditions begin the moment we curl the fingers on a peace sign or yell “Go Frogs” on game days. But what is the history behind these customs that have become a way of life for us?. We all love it and yell...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
tcu360.com
TCU families affected by Hurricane Ian assess damage
TCU students with Florida ties are contacting family and assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian, which plowed across a swath of the Sunshine state Wednesday dumping nearly 20 inches of rain. “My mom is currently staying with me here in Fort Worth, but my stepdad was unable to get out...
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
Southlake Style
New Miss Southlake And Outstanding Teen Announced
The new Miss Southlake and Outstanding Teen were officially crowned over the weekend. Earning the Miss Southlake title along with a $1,000 scholarship, Jenna Oakley will represent Southlake for the upcoming year. A current student at Sam Houston State University, Jenna previously won Inspirational Country Music Female Vocalist in 2022 and won the Overall Talent Award for her original song, “I’m Gonna Miss Me.”
tcu360.com
Big 12 releases TCU men’s basketball schedule
The Big 12 Conference has revealed the TCU men’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Frogs begin conference play at Schollmaier Arena on Dec. 31 against Texas Tech on ESPN2/U/Big 12 Now. TCU will travel to Allen Fieldhouse to compete against the Kansas Jayhawks on Jan. 21...
City of Keller approves permit for Black Rock Coffee location
Black Rock Coffee, which offers coffee, smoothies and energy drinks, has plans to open to a location in Keller. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee) The city of Keller approved a special-use permit from Black Rock Coffee, which will be located at 1600 N. Main St., during a City Council meeting on Sept. 20. The Oregon-based company will open a 2,077-square-foot location with indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-thru in the 38-acre mixed-used Center Stage Development off US 377. It is slated to open in summer 2023, officials said during the meeting. The expected hours of operations will be 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Black Rock Coffee was founded in 2008 and has locations in seven states. The coffee company’s menu includes hot and iced coffee drinks as well as teas, smoothies and energy drinks. The company also sells its own roasted coffee and coffee subscriptions. https://br.coffee.
