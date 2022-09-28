ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.

A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow

Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
Russians Fleeing Putin's Draft Can't Stay in Europe, EU Says

Russians fleeing their home country to avoid being drafted will be subjected to a rigorous security assessment before being granted a European Union visa, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday. EU member countries should not accept short-term Schengen visa applications from Russians who have already left the...
Mysterious Sea Drone Surfaces in Crimea

A never before seen unmanned surface vessel (USV) washed up on a beach in the Black Sea this week. According to social media reports, open source intelligence, and local news reports, the USV appeared on a beach near the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, which is the home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
Finland to ban entry to Russian tourists starting midnight

The Finnish government said Thursday it would significantly limit passenger traffic on Finland’s border with Russia, banning Russian citizens traveling with tourist visas from entering the Nordic country effective Friday. “The decision in principle aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland,” Foreign...
Ukraine's Sept grain exports fall 23.6% y/y to 4.3 mln T -ministry

KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports fell by 23.6% year on year in September to 4.278 million tonnes, but reached the highest level since the Russian invasion, agriculture ministry data showed. The country's grain exports have slumped since February as the invasion closed off Ukraine's Black Sea ports,...
QUOTES-Reaction to Putin proclaiming annexation of Ukrainian lands

Sept 30 (Reuters) - POLISH FOREIGN MINISTRY. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns in the strongest terms the illegal acts of 'recognition of independence' and 'incorporation' into the Russian Federation of parts of Ukraine's regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia". BRITISH PRIME MINISTER LIZ TRUSS, IN A STATEMENT RELEASED...
GRAINS-Wheat jumps to 1-week high on Russia-Ukraine conflict

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, hitting their highest in almost a week, as the Russia-Ukraine war and adverse weather in key exporting countries underpinned prices. Corn prices were largely unchanged, while soybeans ticked higher. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
