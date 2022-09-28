Hazmat Responses Answered with Large and Small Rigs and Trailers

Since 1978, East Taylor Volunteer Fire Company has relied on the same modified pickup truck to battle brush fires and other blazes, a fire official said, TribDem.com reported. Such trucks are designed and equipped to allow responders to get to fire scenes faster than larger apparatus, and to start fighting flames as soon as possible. But after 44 years, the company’s truck can’t match up to modern models, according to the report.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO