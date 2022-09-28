Hazmat Responses Answered with Large and Small Rigs and Trailers

Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
East Taylor (PA) VFC to Replace 44-Year-Old Attack Truck
Since 1978, East Taylor Volunteer Fire Company has relied on the same modified pickup truck to battle brush fires and other blazes, a fire official said, TribDem.com reported. Such trucks are designed and equipped to allow responders to get to fire scenes faster than larger apparatus, and to start fighting flames as soon as possible. But after 44 years, the company’s truck can’t match up to modern models, according to the report.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Hurricane Ian: Fire Trucks Submerged in Floodwater in Naples (FL)
Major flooding has been reported in parts of Florida as Hurricane Ian pushed into the state Wednesday, and first responders are among those feeling the impact, WESH.com reported. Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video on its Facebook page, as the station became flooded and fire trucks can be seen submerged...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Carlsbad (CA) Fire Department Adds Temporary Seventh Station
The city of Carlsbad is moving forward with plans to address gaps in fire protection, by adding crews and a seventh fire station west of I-5, CBS8.com reported. The temporary Fire Station 7 will sit at the old Encina Power Plant site, on Carlsbad Boulevard, just north of Cannon Road, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Photo Apparatus of the Day: September 30, 2022
Toyne—Wayne Township (NJ) Fire Company No. 2 POL aerial platform quint. Spartan Gladiator LFD with 10-inch raised roof cab and chassis; Cummins X 600-hp engine; Hale Qmax 2,000-gpm pump; 100-foot rear-mount aerial platform; dual Akron electric monitors; UPF Poly 400-gallon water tank; Onan 7.5-kW generator; AL-ll aerial information system. Dealer: Toyne Inc., Breda, IA.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Middleport (OH) Council Discusses Replacing Wrecked Fire Truck
The Middleport Village Council had a full agenda to discuss during its September 26 meeting, with fire truck replacement and possible Christmas bonuses for employees among the key items, WVNews.com reported. A fire official appeared before council to discuss the fire truck wreck and proposed plans for future fire department...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Beaverly (Canada) Fire Department to Get $1M Fire Engine
The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George board of directors approved the purchase of a $1 million fire engine for the Beaverly Fire Rescue service on Sept. 22, PrinceGeorgeCitizen.com reported. The original budget for the replacement fire truck was $850,000, but the volunteer department was forced to increase the budget to...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Black Mold Discovered in Pittsfield (MI) Township Fire Station
Firefighters in a Pittsfield Township noticed a damp floor in one of their fire stations this spring, MLive.com reported. After several months of searching, they determined the leak stemmed from a faulty shower pan, and specialized testing revealed black mold had taken hold, a fire official told township leaders during their meeting September 28, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Las Cruces (NM) to Vote on $10M Bond for Ninth Fire Station
Las Cruces (NM) is asking city voters to vote on a $10 million general obligation (GO) bond to pay for a ninth station that would be built on the East Mesa, one of Las Cruces’ fastest growing areas, LasCrucesBulletin.com reported. The $10 million requested will cover most of the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Airdrie (Canada) Fire Department Colors Engine Pink for Cancer Awareness
Although most of Airdrie’s residents are accustomed to the yellow fire engines that the city’s fire department has, for the month of October, the fire department’s front-line engine will be colored pink. This color change is not just meant to turn heads, but to also raise awareness around the impact of cancer, DiscoverAirdie.com reported.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Toyota Donates Land for Georgetown (KY) to Build New Fire Station, Training Center
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky recently donated seven acres of land to Georgetown-Scott County (KY) for the city to build a new fire station and training center for emergency medical technician and paramedic training, WTVQ.com reported. The Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Medical Services will create and service a new district, which should...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Liberty (MO) Buys Land for Fire Station Expansion
As Liberty’s Fire Department continues to add staff and expand the reach of existing equipment, the Liberty City Council on September 26 approved the purchase of land from Hallmark for Fire Station No. 3, NewsPressNow.com reported. The $20,000 purchase will allow the city to expand the living quarters at...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Spartan Emergency Response to Host 26th Annual Fire Truck Training Conference in Lansing (MI)
BRANDON (SD) – (September 30, 2022) – Spartan Emergency Response, comprised of several subsidiaries of REV Group, Inc., and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, will host the 26th Annual Fire Truck Training Conference (FTTC) Oct. 2-7 at The Lansing Center in Lansing, MI. FTTC is the largest...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Grant Helps New Franklin (OH) Fire Department Add Truck to Fleet
The New Franklin Fire Department has added a brand-new Pierce Saber Pumper Truck to service the city, NewFranklin.org reported. The new engine essentially replaces two existing rescue vehicles and incorporates the latest innovations in fire apparatus available, the report said. A 2019 Assistance to Firefighter’s Grant paid for 95% of...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Twin Falls (ID) to Break Ground on South Fire Station
Construction will start on a second fire station in October for south Twin Falls, NewsRadio1310.com reported. The city of Twin Falls announced it is planning a groundbreaking for Twin Falls City Fire Station No. 3 in mid-October near the Swensons Market on Orchard Drive and Washington Street South, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Richmond (KY) Approves Bid for New Fire Truck
The Madison County Fiscal Court read multiple proclamations for October and passed motions involving the purchase of a new fire truck during a fiscal court meeting on Tuesday, RichmondRegister.com reported. The fiscal court approved a bid of $534,722 to Atlantic Fire Emergency Solutions. CSEPP will contribute a minimum of $300,000...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Kingston (NY) Fire Department Receives Grant to Help Buy Emergency Vehicles
Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Sep. 29—KINGSTON, N.Y. — A state grant totaling more than $56,000 to help the Kingston Fire Department purchase two emergency vehicles for land and water rescues was announced Thursday by state Sen. Michelle Hinchey. Hinchey made the announcement on the Kingston Point Rail Trail....
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Pierre (SD) City Commission Approves Request to Bid for New Fire Engine
The Pierre Fire Department is moving ahead with the purchase of a new fire engine, KCCRRadio.com reported. A fire official said the 2023 budgeted truck is Fire Engine Number Two. The fire engine would arrive in 2024. The fire official said the new truck will be a commercial chassis and not a custom chassis.
