ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

After Four Fire Trucks Damaged, Carrollton (TX) Rolls Out New Blocker Trailer

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
fireapparatusmagazine.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Grand Prairie (TX) Firefighters Push in New Truck

Grand Prairie Fire Department Station 5 pushed in its new truck, Squad 5, into service with the time-honored tradition of “pushing” a new apparatus into its home. This apparatus will respond to Hazmat calls and other major incidents. Squad 5 is also a mobile command post equipped for large-scale incidents.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy