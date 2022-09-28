Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina 2022/23 soy crop seen rising to 48 mln T; corn, wheat to decline
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Soybean production in Argentina is expected to reach 48 million tonnes in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season in one of the world's largest grain suppliers. The 15.5% increase over the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentina soy harvest set to climb next season; wheat, corn to retreat
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Soybean production in Argentina is expected to rise to 48 million tonnes in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season in one of the world's largest grain suppliers. The 15.5% increase over...
Agriculture Online
Argentina soy FX boost, set to end, spurred 14 mln tonnes in sales
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 13.9 million tonnes of soybeans since the launch of a preferential "soy dollar" exchange rate at the start of September, a measure which expires today, the Rosario grains exchange said on Friday. The government brought in on Sept. 5 a...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 5-11
MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 5-11 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL) -UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crusher Caramuru gets $80 mln loan linked to sustainability goals
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caramuru Alimentos, the largest Brazilian-owned soybean processor, this week secured an $80 million loan linked to sustainability goals, with proceeds earmarked to invest in the production and export of soymeal, Chief Executive Julio Costa told Reuters on Wednesday. The company will build a new...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines
NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession.
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
Agriculture Online
Argentina's Massa 'more than optimistic' IMF reserve targets met
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Friday he is "more than optimistic" that the government met foreign reserve and budget goals set by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) debt deal thanks to a recent policy incentivizing soybean sales. The policy, which kicked off...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, poised for a second monthly gain, as concerns over supplies from Black Sea region and adverse weather in key exporting countries supported prices. Corn gained ground, although the grain was on track to finish September largely unchanged. Soybeans have...
Agriculture Online
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6.5% lower than last year
Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6.5% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.260 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
Agriculture Online
Egypt's strategic rice reserves sufficient for more than 3 months -statement
CAIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic reserves of rice sufficient for more than three months, a statement by the cabinet said on Thursday. The strategic reserves for sugar are sufficient for 6.5 months, the statement added. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah; Writing by Enas Alashray; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online
U.S. corn, wheat supplies up from 2021 - government
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of corn and wheat were higher than a year ago but stocks remained tight at a time when export disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have left buyers scrambling to find grain, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn stood...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 26
PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for week 38 ending Sept. 26. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 38 average in France 51 Week 37 2022 26 Week 38 2021 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 38 average in France 10 22 27 37 4 Week 37 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 38 2021 0 1 9 78 11 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, mixed harvest results
Soybean yields lower than expected in many parts of U.S. Midwest. Russia's planned annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones in focus. (New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, supported by strong export sales after lower trade...
Agriculture Online
Oman has enough wheat reserves for six months, says Oman Flour Mills
DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oman has about 400,000 tonnes of wheat in storage, enough reserves to cover six months, Oman Flour Mills' chief operating officer said on Wednesday. The last wheat shipment to arrive was two weeks ago, a purchase from Ukraine of about 30,000 tonnes after the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Ibrahim al-Amri told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Dubai.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat up on war worries; corn, soy also firm despite recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were on track to climb about 3% on Wednesday, supported by fears of escalating conflict between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine, as well as dry conditions in the U.S. Plains crop belt, analysts said. Corn followed wheat futures higher while soybeans...
Agriculture Online
USDA August soybean crush seen at 175.4 million bushels
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The volume of soybeans crushed by U.S. processing plants likely dropped to 5.263 million short tons in August, or 175.4 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The August...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle eases with cash; tight supply underpins
CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased on Friday, pressured by softening cash trade across the U.S. Plains, though markets remain supported by tightening supplies as producers continue to liquidate their herds, analysts said. "Our short-term supply issues are still front and...
Agriculture Online
Brazil ready for more agriculture sector IPOs, seed company chief says
SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian market is ready to welcome more agribusiness companies on the stock market, a sector underrepresented on the local bourse based on the size of the industry relative to Brazil's GDP, Marino Colpo, chief executive of listed seeds producer Boa Safra, said on Thursday.
