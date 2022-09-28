ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Argentina soy FX boost, set to end, spurred 14 mln tonnes in sales

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 13.9 million tonnes of soybeans since the launch of a preferential "soy dollar" exchange rate at the start of September, a measure which expires today, the Rosario grains exchange said on Friday. The government brought in on Sept. 5 a...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 5-11

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Oct. 5-11 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Argentina's Massa 'more than optimistic' IMF reserve targets met

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Friday he is "more than optimistic" that the government met foreign reserve and budget goals set by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) debt deal thanks to a recent policy incentivizing soybean sales. The policy, which kicked off...
GRAINS-Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, poised for a second monthly gain, as concerns over supplies from Black Sea region and adverse weather in key exporting countries supported prices. Corn gained ground, although the grain was on track to finish September largely unchanged. Soybeans have...
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6.5% lower than last year

Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6.5% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.260 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
Egypt's strategic rice reserves sufficient for more than 3 months -statement

CAIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Egypt has strategic reserves of rice sufficient for more than three months, a statement by the cabinet said on Thursday. The strategic reserves for sugar are sufficient for 6.5 months, the statement added. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah; Writing by Enas Alashray; editing by David Evans)
U.S. corn, wheat supplies up from 2021 - government

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of corn and wheat were higher than a year ago but stocks remained tight at a time when export disruptions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have left buyers scrambling to find grain, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn stood...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 26

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for week 38 ending Sept. 26. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 38 average in France 51 Week 37 2022 26 Week 38 2021 2 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 38 average in France 10 22 27 37 4 Week 37 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 38 2021 0 1 9 78 11 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, mixed harvest results

Soybean yields lower than expected in many parts of U.S. Midwest. Russia's planned annexation of occupied Ukrainian zones in focus. (New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, supported by strong export sales after lower trade...
Oman has enough wheat reserves for six months, says Oman Flour Mills

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oman has about 400,000 tonnes of wheat in storage, enough reserves to cover six months, Oman Flour Mills' chief operating officer said on Wednesday. The last wheat shipment to arrive was two weeks ago, a purchase from Ukraine of about 30,000 tonnes after the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Ibrahim al-Amri told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Dubai.
GRAINS-Wheat up on war worries; corn, soy also firm despite recession fears

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were on track to climb about 3% on Wednesday, supported by fears of escalating conflict between major grain exporters Russia and Ukraine, as well as dry conditions in the U.S. Plains crop belt, analysts said. Corn followed wheat futures higher while soybeans...
USDA August soybean crush seen at 175.4 million bushels

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The volume of soybeans crushed by U.S. processing plants likely dropped to 5.263 million short tons in August, or 175.4 million bushels, according to the average forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The August...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle eases with cash; tight supply underpins

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased on Friday, pressured by softening cash trade across the U.S. Plains, though markets remain supported by tightening supplies as producers continue to liquidate their herds, analysts said. "Our short-term supply issues are still front and...
Brazil ready for more agriculture sector IPOs, seed company chief says

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian market is ready to welcome more agribusiness companies on the stock market, a sector underrepresented on the local bourse based on the size of the industry relative to Brazil's GDP, Marino Colpo, chief executive of listed seeds producer Boa Safra, said on Thursday.
